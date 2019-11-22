Alena Kostornaia takes one of three records on first day of NHK Trophy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The International Skating Union reset the figure skating record book at the beginning of the 2018-19 season due to a change in the scoring system, and skaters followed up Friday by erasing three short-lived short program records at the high-scoring NHK Trophy in Tokyo.

Russia’s Alena Kostornaia, the Chinese pair of Sui Wenjeng and Han Cong, and the dominant ice dance duo of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron all set records on the competition’s first day. Only Papadakis and Cizeron had previously held the record. Kostornaia and Sui/Han leap-frogged the previous record holders.

Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu barely missed breaking his own record, settling instead for a lead of nearly 18 points in the men’s competition.

The surprise was in the women’s competition, where 2017 U.S. champion Karen Chen set a personal best and is in position to keep world and Olympic champion Alina Zagitova out of the Grand Prix Final.

SCENARIOS: See who needs what to qualify for the Final

WOMEN

Kostornaia took both the record and the lead from home favorite Rika Kihira, who held the previous record with 83.97 points at the World Team Trophy in April. The 16-year-old Russian scored 85.04 points to Kihira’s 79.89.

Both skaters opened with triple Axels, and each landed a triple-triple combination. But Kostornaia was graded a fraction of a point higher with every element and in the program components, and Kihira’s triple loop got a negative grade.

Chen posted a personal best of 67.21 with a routine to “You Say” by Lauren Daigle. Zagitova bested her rivals in program components with her typical edge in artistry but drew minus-5 marks across the board on a combination attempt that ended with just a single loop.

Chen’s jumps had a lower base value than many of the skaters behind her, and her program component scores were far behind Zagitova’s, but she drew solid marks on every element.

Starr Andrews was ninth, missing one of her jumps after opening with a strong triple-triple combination. Megan Wessenberg fell twice and ranked 12th.

MORE: Alina Zagitova focused on artistry, while other Russians push technical boundaries

MEN

Hanyu once again proved that no skater aside from Nathan Chen can challenge him. He thrilled his home crowd with an opening quad and outdistanced the field with a quad-triple combination. He also picked up many 9.75s on his program components and even picked up 10s from a couple of judges on his way to a 109.34 score, just shy of his record 110.53 set in the 2018 Rostelecom Cup.

France’s Kevin Aymoz overcame a shaky opening quad to rank second with 91.47 points. Russia’s Sergei Voronov took a firm grasp on the podium with an 88.63.

Jason Brown, who had a chance at reaching the Grand Prix Final heading into this event, racked up points in his program components but fell twice and was marked down on a triple Axel to rank eighth. Tomoki Hiwatashi also had two falls and an underrotated jump in an ambitious program to place 11th.

ICE DANCE

The peerless pair of four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron got high marks on every element and dazzling program components to break the 90-point mark with 90.03 points with their “Fame” program. Russia’s Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin also set a personal best of 84.07 to sit second, just ahead of Italy’s Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri, who ditched their previous program to dance to “Grease.”

Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko placed in the middle of the chasing pack in fifth place. Lorraine McNamara and Quinn Carpenter are eighth.

MORE: Gabriella Papadakis, Guillaume Cizeron on ‘Fame,’ chasing history

PAIRS

Sui and Han scored 81.27 to take a substantial lead despite negative marks on one of their elements. They took the record by 0.06 points over Russia’s Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, who posted the previous record at the 2019 world championships.

The Canadian pair of Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro sit in second place. Alexa Scimera Knierim and Chris Knierim had a fall and one shaky element to place fifth. Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea struggled with their elements to take seventh.

NHK Trophy

Men’s short program

1. Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN) — 109.34

2. Kevin Aymoz (FRA) — 91.47

3. Sergei Voronoz (RUS) — 88.63

4. Roman Sadovsky (CAN) — 78.51

5. Makar Ignatov (RUS) — 78.47

6. Koshiro Shimada (JPN) — 75.98

7. Sota Yamamoto (JPN) — 74.88

8. Jason Brown (USA) — 73.73

9. Anton Shulepov (RUS) — 71.76

10. Conrad Orzel (CAN) — 70.35

11. Tomoki Hiwatashi (USA) — 64.54

12. Alexei Bychenko (ISR) — 61.97

Women’s short program

1. Alena Kostornaia (RUS) — 85.04

2. Rika Kihira (JPN) — 79.89

3. Karen Chen (USA) — 67.21

4. Alina Zagitova (RUS) — 66.84

5. Mako Yamashita (JPN) — 65.70

6. Eun-Soo Lim (KOR) — 65.28

7. Sofia Samodurova (RUS) — 63.85

8. Yuhana Yokoi (JPN) — 62.67

9. Starr Andrews (USA) — 58.92

10. Kailani Craine (AUS) — 55.82

11. Mae Berenice Meite (FRA) — 49.77

12. Megan Wessenberg (USA) — 44.78

Pairs short program

1. Sui Wenjing / Han Cong (CHN) — 81.27

2. Kirsten Moore-Towers / Michael Marinaro (CAN) — 71.21

3. Anastasia Mishina / Aleksandr Galliamov (RUS) — 69.00

4. Alisa Efimova / Alexander Korovin (RUS) — 64.94

5. Alexa Scimeca Knierim / Chris Knierim (USA) — 63.63

6. Riku Miura / Ryuichi Kihara (JPN) — 62.41

7. Tarah Kayne / Danny O’Shea (USA) — 58.70

8. Nicole Della Monica / Matteo Guarise (ITA) — 57.55

Ice dance rhythm dance

1. Gabriella Papadakis / Guillaume Cizeron (FRA) — 90.03

2. Alexandra Stepanova / Ivan Bukin (RUS) — 84.07

3. Charlene Guignard / Marco Fabbri (ITA) — 82.13

4. Lilah Fear / Lewis Gibson (GBR) — 76.09

5. Christina Carreira / Anthony Ponomarenko (USA) — 75.25

6. Wang Shiyue / Liu Xinyu (CHN) — 74.73

7. Sofia Shevchenko / Igor Eremenko (RUS) — 69.59

8. Lorraine McNamara / Quinn Carpenter (USA) — 68.80

9. Carolane Soucisse / Shane Firus (CAN) — 68.39

NHK Trophy Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Network Friday 10 p.m. Free Dance NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK Saturday 12:30 a.m. Pairs’ Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK 2:30 a.m. Women’s Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK 5 a.m. Men’s Free NBC Sports Gold | STREAM LINK Sunday 4 p.m. Highlights NBC | STREAM LINK

As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2019-20 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk