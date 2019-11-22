TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Russian track and field federation faces expulsion threat over new doping allegations

Associated PressNov 22, 2019, 3:02 PM EST
MOSCOW (AP) — The governing body for track and field will consider expelling Russia from membership following new charges that senior officials faked medical records.

Russia has been suspended by World Athletics, formerly known as the IAAF, over widespread doping since 2015. There will be a review of whether vetted Russians should still be allowed to compete in international events as neutrals.

“We need to deal with renegade factions like this,” World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said Friday in Monaco.

World Athletics has frozen talks about lifting the long-running suspension and asked its Russia task force for recommendations on expelling the country’s track federation.

“It’s not symbolic,” said Coe, who said the charges and suspensions against Russian officials were so wide-ranging that they left the task force with almost no one left to talk to.

One route could be to close the Russian track federation and set up a new national governing body. Russia’s sports minister said he had referred the federation to a commission which oversees such matters.

Federation president Dmitry Shlyakhtin and four other senior officials are accused of obstructing the investigation into 2017 world championship silver medalist Danil Lysenko, who was accused last year of failing to make himself available for drug testing.

Lysenko allegedly provided fake medical documents as an alibi with help from the officials. He and his coach have also been suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit pending full disciplinary hearings.

Also Friday, the three-time world high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene assailed Russian track leaders after they were charged Thursday, saying they have made a “doping nightmare” even worse.

Lasitskene called for swift and radical reforms, and the removal of officials appointed by Shlyakhtin.

Shlyakhtin took office shortly after the federation was suspended from international competition for widespread doping. The suspension remains in place four years later.

“The new team, whose task was to take us out of this doping nightmare, has turned out no better than the old one. And in some ways worse,” Lasitskene wrote on Instagram. “Shlyakhtin and his team must quit their posts immediately and never come back. And I will make sure this happens.”

Lasitskene has won two of her three world titles as a neutral athlete as a result of Russia’s suspension, which also caused her to miss the 2016 Olympics.

“Our track and field is in its death throes and we can’t procrastinate anymore,” she wrote. “We’ve lost four years already. Clean athletes are still defenseless and not sure they’ll be able to compete tomorrow.”

Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov expressed concern about the “emergency situation” and referred the federation to a ministry commission which could officially withdraw its government recognition.

“The future fate of the track and field federation will be examined,” Kolobkov said Friday in a video statement. “For us now, the main thing is that the training process isn’t interrupted. That means all of the athletes will get the help they need to continue the training and competition process.”

Earlier, the Kremlin said the charges against Shlyakhtin and others won’t derail the country’s preparations to compete in next year’s Olympics.

“Undoubtedly, this (situation) requires attention from the sports authorities, and I’m sure they’re dealing with it,” said Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin. “But I don’t see a direct connection with Russia’s participation in the Olympics here.”

With Shlyakhtin suspended, the federation is set to select an interim president at a board meeting on Saturday.

Russia is also facing a World Anti-Doping Agency ruling next month on whether it manipulated data from a lab in Moscow.

Emily Sweeney posts fastest time in qualifier for luge World Cup opener

By Beau DureNov 22, 2019, 4:25 PM EST
World championship bronze medalist Emily Sweeney placed first in the Nations Cup luge race Friday in Innsbruck, Austria, qualifying with ease for the first World Cup event of the season.

Twelve women, including fellow American Summer Britcher, were seeded directly into the World Cup race. Sweeney, Brittney Arndt and Ashley Farquharson all qualified from the Nations Cup race. Britcher has finished third in the overall World Cup standings for two straight years and is a contender in a wide-open year with seven-time defending champion Natalie Geisenberger taking a year off while pregnant.

MORE: Geisenberg will not race in 2019-20

In the men’s competition, Jonny Gustafson and Olympic silver medalist Chris Mazdzer finished third and fifth in the Nations Cup race to advance. Tucker West claimed the second-to-last qualifying spot to get all three U.S. sliders in Sunday’s World Cup race.

Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman qualified for the doubles competition, ensuring all eight U.S. sliders will see the weekend races.

OlympicChannel.com will have live streaming this weekend (all times ET):

  • Women: Saturday, 4:15 a.m. and 5:40 a.m.
  • Doubles: Saturday, 7:05 a.m. and 8:25 a.m.
  • Men: Sunday, 4 a.m. and 5:35 a.m.
  • Team relay: Sunday, 7:40 a.m.

Highlights will be on television at the following times:

  • Saturday: Olympic Channel, 5:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Olympic Channel, 5:30 p.m.
  • Sunday: NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

Next weekend, the World Cup series heads to Lake Placid, N.Y.

Alena Kostornaia takes one of three records on first day of NHK Trophy

By Beau DureNov 22, 2019, 10:59 AM EST
The International Skating Union reset the figure skating record book at the beginning of the 2018-19 season due to a change in the scoring system, and skaters followed up Friday by erasing three short-lived short program records at the high-scoring NHK Trophy in Tokyo.

Russia’s Alena Kostornaia, the Chinese pair of Sui Wenjeng and Han Cong, and the dominant ice dance duo of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron all set records on the competition’s first day. Only Papadakis and Cizeron had previously held the record. Kostornaia and Sui/Han leap-frogged the previous record holders.

Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu barely missed breaking his own record, settling instead for a lead of nearly 18 points in the men’s competition.

The surprise was in the women’s competition, where 2017 U.S. champion Karen Chen set a personal best and is in position to keep world and Olympic champion Alina Zagitova out of the Grand Prix Final.

SCENARIOS: See who needs what to qualify for the Final

WOMEN

Kostornaia took both the record and the lead from home favorite Rika Kihira, who held the previous record with 83.97 points at the World Team Trophy in April. The 16-year-old Russian scored 85.04 points to Kihira’s 79.89.

Both skaters opened with triple Axels, and each landed a triple-triple combination. But Kostornaia was graded a fraction of a point higher with every element and in the program components, and Kihira’s triple loop got a negative grade.

Chen posted a personal best of 67.21 with a routine to “You Say” by Lauren Daigle. Zagitova bested her rivals in program components with her typical edge in artistry but drew minus-5 marks across the board on a combination attempt that ended with just a single loop.

Chen’s jumps had a lower base value than many of the skaters behind her, and her program component scores were far behind Zagitova’s, but she drew solid marks on every element.

Starr Andrews was ninth, missing one of her jumps after opening with a strong triple-triple combination. Megan Wessenberg fell twice and ranked 12th.

MORE: Alina Zagitova focused on artistry, while other Russians push technical boundaries

MEN

Hanyu once again proved that no skater aside from Nathan Chen can challenge him. He thrilled his home crowd with an opening quad and outdistanced the field with a quad-triple combination. He also picked up many 9.75s on his program components and even picked up 10s from a couple of judges on his way to a 109.34 score, just shy of his record 110.53 set in the 2018 Rostelecom Cup.

France’s Kevin Aymoz overcame a shaky opening quad to rank second with 91.47 points. Russia’s Sergei Voronov took a firm grasp on the podium with an 88.63.

Jason Brown, who had a chance at reaching the Grand Prix Final heading into this event, racked up points in his program components but fell twice and was marked down on a triple Axel to rank eighth. Tomoki Hiwatashi also had two falls and an underrotated jump in an ambitious program to place 11th.

ICE DANCE 

The peerless pair of four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron got high marks on every element and dazzling program components to break the 90-point mark with 90.03 points with their “Fame” program. Russia’s Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin also set a personal best of 84.07 to sit second, just ahead of Italy’s Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri, who ditched their previous program to dance to “Grease.”

Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko placed in the middle of the chasing pack in fifth place. Lorraine McNamara and Quinn Carpenter are eighth.

MORE: Gabriella Papadakis, Guillaume Cizeron on ‘Fame,’ chasing history

PAIRS

Sui and Han scored 81.27 to take a substantial lead despite negative marks on one of their elements. They took the record by 0.06 points over Russia’s Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, who posted the previous record at the 2019 world championships.

The Canadian pair of Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro sit in second place. Alexa Scimera Knierim and Chris Knierim had a fall and one shaky element to place fifth. Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea struggled with their elements to take seventh.

NHK Trophy
Men’s short program
1. Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN)  — 109.34
2. Kevin Aymoz (FRA) — 91.47
3. Sergei Voronoz (RUS) — 88.63
4. Roman Sadovsky (CAN) — 78.51
5. Makar Ignatov (RUS) — 78.47
6. Koshiro Shimada (JPN) — 75.98
7. Sota Yamamoto (JPN) — 74.88
8. Jason Brown (USA) — 73.73
9. Anton Shulepov (RUS) — 71.76
10. Conrad Orzel (CAN) — 70.35
11. Tomoki Hiwatashi (USA) — 64.54
12. Alexei Bychenko (ISR) — 61.97

Women’s short program
1. Alena Kostornaia (RUS) — 85.04
2. Rika Kihira (JPN) — 79.89
3. Karen Chen (USA) — 67.21
4. Alina Zagitova (RUS) — 66.84
5. Mako Yamashita (JPN) — 65.70
6. Eun-Soo Lim (KOR) — 65.28
7. Sofia Samodurova (RUS) — 63.85
8. Yuhana Yokoi (JPN) — 62.67
9. Starr Andrews (USA) — 58.92
10. Kailani Craine (AUS) — 55.82
11. Mae Berenice Meite (FRA) — 49.77
12. Megan Wessenberg (USA) — 44.78

Pairs short program
1. Sui Wenjing / Han Cong (CHN) — 81.27
2. Kirsten Moore-Towers / Michael Marinaro (CAN) — 71.21
3. Anastasia Mishina / Aleksandr Galliamov (RUS) — 69.00
4. Alisa Efimova / Alexander Korovin (RUS) — 64.94
5. Alexa Scimeca Knierim / Chris Knierim (USA) — 63.63
6. Riku Miura / Ryuichi Kihara (JPN) — 62.41
7. Tarah Kayne / Danny O’Shea (USA) — 58.70
8. Nicole Della Monica / Matteo Guarise (ITA) — 57.55

Ice dance rhythm dance
1. Gabriella Papadakis / Guillaume Cizeron (FRA) — 90.03
2. Alexandra Stepanova / Ivan Bukin (RUS) — 84.07
3. Charlene Guignard / Marco Fabbri (ITA) — 82.13
4. Lilah Fear / Lewis Gibson (GBR) — 76.09
5. Christina Carreira / Anthony Ponomarenko (USA) — 75.25
6. Wang Shiyue / Liu Xinyu (CHN) — 74.73
7. Sofia Shevchenko / Igor Eremenko (RUS) — 69.59
8. Lorraine McNamara / Quinn Carpenter (USA) — 68.80
9. Carolane Soucisse / Shane Firus (CAN) — 68.39

NHK Trophy Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Friday 10 p.m. Free Dance NBC Sports Gold STREAM LINK
Saturday 12:30 a.m. Pairs’ Free NBC Sports Gold STREAM LINK
2:30 a.m. Women’s Free NBC Sports Gold STREAM LINK
5 a.m. Men’s Free NBC Sports Gold STREAM LINK
Sunday 4 p.m. Highlights NBC | STREAM LINK

As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2019-20 figure skating season live and on-demand with the 'Figure Skating Pass' on NBC Sports Gold.

