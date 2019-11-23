Dalilah Muhammad, Eliud Kipchoge named world athletes of the year

Record-breakers Dalilah Muhammad and Eliud Kipchoge were named the World Athletics athletes of the year on Saturday.
Muhammad, who twice lowered the 400m hurdles world record last season, became the first athlete in her event to take the honor since Brit Sally Gunnell in 1993. And the first American woman to earn it from any event since Allyson Felix in 2012.
The Kenyan Kipchoge became the first repeat athlete of the year since Usain Bolt in 2012 and 2013. Kipchoge, who lowered the marathon world record by 78 seconds in 2018, became the first person to break two hours in a marathon on Oct. 12 in a non-record-eligible event.
The other female finalists were Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Dutch distance runner Sifan Hassan, Kenyan marathoner Brigid Kosgei and Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas.
The other male finalists were Ugandan distance runner Joshua Cheptegei, American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks and sprinter Noah Lyles and Norwegian hurdler Karsten Warholm.
World Athletics is track and field’s international governing body, rebranded from IAAF this year.
International Ski Federation (FIS) President Gian-Franco Kasper announced on Saturday that he will step down from his office May 22 at the next International Ski Congress.
Kasper was named secretary general of the federation in 1975 and took over as president in 1998. In that time, the number of ski and snowboard events in world championship and Olympic competition has blossomed with the addition of cross-country sprints and several freestyle and snowboard events geared toward a younger audience.
He also made a series of controversial comments ranging from medical concerns for female ski jumpers to dismissive words on climate change. He apologized for his comments on climate change, and the FIS did eventually elevate women’s ski jumping to the World Cup and Olympic level.
Kasper competed in many sports, not just Alpine and Nordic skiing but also equestrian sports and sliding sports. He also has held leadership roles with the IOC, Association of International Olympic Winter Sports Federations, and the World Anti-Doping Agency.
The next FIS president will be only the third since 1951, when Marc Hodler began his tenure.
Two-time world mass start champion Joey Mantia won his favored event Saturday at a speedskating World Cup event in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland.
Mantia’s win was the first for a U.S. men’s skater this season. Brittany Bowe won the 1,000m and was third in the 1,500m at the season opener last week in Minsk, Belarus. Bowe was fourth in the 500m Saturday and has a 1,500m race scheduled for Sunday.
“After crashing last week and slowly building back into it this week, I really didn’t know what to expect,” Mantia said in a release from US Speedskating. “I kept a positive outlook and took the race lap by lap. With six to go, I was feeling really confident, the legs were good, and I had the liberty to make the moves I needed to make to get me across the line first. This is my first world cup win in a while, so it feels great. Still have a bit of work to do before worlds though, I think.”
The World Cup season is streaming on the NBC Sports Gold Speed Skating Pass. Sunday’s races start at 5:30 a.m. ET and will end with finals in the men’s 500m, women’s 1,500m, men’s team pursuit and women’s mass start.
