Joey Mantia wins speedskating mass start in Poland

Two-time world mass start champion Joey Mantia won his favored event Saturday at a speedskating World Cup event in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland.
Mantia’s win was the first for a U.S. men’s skater this season. Brittany Bowe won the 1,000m and was third in the 1,500m at the season opener last week in Minsk, Belarus. Bowe was fourth in the 500m Saturday and has a 1,500m race scheduled for Sunday.
“After crashing last week and slowly building back into it this week, I really didn’t know what to expect,” Mantia said in a release from US Speedskating. “I kept a positive outlook and took the race lap by lap. With six to go, I was feeling really confident, the legs were good, and I had the liberty to make the moves I needed to make to get me across the line first. This is my first world cup win in a while, so it feels great. Still have a bit of work to do before worlds though, I think.”
The World Cup season is streaming on the NBC Sports Gold Speed Skating Pass. Sunday’s races start at 5:30 a.m. ET and will end with finals in the men’s 500m, women’s 1,500m, men’s team pursuit and women’s mass start.
