Summer Britcher takes second in luge World Cup opener

Yuzuru Hanyu handily won NHK Trophy on home ice in Japan on Saturday, setting up a head-to-head Grand Prix Final with American Nathan Chen. The Dec. 5-8 event takes place in Torino, Italy and will stream live for NBC Sports Gold subscribers.

Also, reigning Olympic and world champion Alina Zagitova will take on three of her younger training partners at the Grand Prix Final after a bronze medal finish at NHK Trophy.

Hanyu won four Grand Prix Finals from 2013-16, and Chen won the event in 2017 and 2018. Hanyu did not compete in the Final in 2017 or 2018, but at their head-to-head battle at the world championships in March, Chen took gold to Hanyu’s silver.

But at NHK Trophy, Hanyu was untouchable in a field that included few real threats. He executed four quadruple jumps in a free skate (loop, Salchow, toe, and quad toe, triple toe in combination) that racked up 195.71 points for a total score of 305.05.

“For now I’m happy that I was able to get through, leading up the free program, stayed healthy, had no pain and no injuries. I’m also now going to the [Grand Prix] Final. I want to recover by then and do some more training and coordination to be ready for the Final,” Hanyu said through the ISU.

France’s Kevin Aymoz was second to Hanyu by 55.03 points. Aymoz makes the Grand Prix Final with his silver medal at NHK Trophy. Canada’s Roman Sadovsky took bronze with 247.50 total points.

American Jason Brown needed a bronze medal or better to have a shot at the Grand Prix Final, but a shaky short program left him eighth. He placed fourth in the free skate for a fifth place finish — but it wasn’t enough for him to get to Torino.

Zagitova was briefly in danger of possibly missing the Grand Prix Final after a fourth place short program, but she ended up with a bronze medal behind Japan’s Rika Kihira (silver) and Russia’s Alena Kostornaia (gold). All three will head to the Grand Prix Final.

Kostornaia and Kihira both included two triple Axels in their free skates. Kostornaia opened her program with a clean triple Axel, double toe combination followed by a solo triple Axel that was called under-rotated. Kihira’s triple Axel, double toe and solo triple Axel were both called clean. Zagitova has never landed a triple Axel in competition.

“After the short program I was upset of course, but I pulled myself together for the free skating thanks to my coaches that found the right words. In the program, I was just thinking from one element to the next what I need to do,” Zagitova said via the ISU.

American Karen Chen was in bronze medal position after the short program, but placed 11th (of 12) in the free skate for an overall ninth place finish. After a season off the ice due to injury, Chen is juggling figure skating with studying at Cornell University.

China’s two-time world champion pair Sui Wenjing and Han Cong won NHK Trophy and earned themselves a spot in the Grand Prix Final. The teams that joined them on the podium, Canada’s Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro with silver and Russia’s Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov with bronze, will also join them in Torino.

In ice dance, French duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron earned 226.61 points on the way to the gold medal, which included a free dance performance to spoken word poetry set to music. They out-distanced silver medalists Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin by nearly 20 points, though the Russians will also compete in Torino.

Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri of Italy took the bronze medal at NHK Trophy, though missed qualifying for the six-team Grand Prix Final by finishing seventh in the standings.

NHK Trophy Results

Men

1. Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN) — 305.05

2. Kevin Aymoz (FRA) — 250.02

3. Roman Sadovsky (CAN) — 247.50

4. Sergei Voronov (RUS) — 239.05

5. Jason Brown (USA) — 231.27

6. Sota Yamamoto (JPN) — 226.27

7. Makar Ignatov (RUS) — 222.45

8. Anton Shulepov (RUS) — 218.38

9. Koshiro Shimada (JPN) — 213.65

10. Tomoki Hiwatashi (USA) — 207.30

11. Alexei Bychenko (ISR) — 197.63

12. Conrad Orzel (CAN) — 196.34

Women

1. Alena Kostornaia (RUS) — 240.00

2. Rika Kihira (JPN) — 231.84

3. Alina Zagitova (RUS) — 217.99

4. Yuhana Yokoi (JPN) — 189.54

5. Mako Yamashita (JPN) — 189.25

6. Sofia Samodurova (RUS) — 183.27

7. Eun-Soo Lim (KOR) — 172.47

8. Starr Andrews (USA) — 166.72

9. Karen Chen (USA) — 165.70

10. Kailani Craine (AUS) — 165.46

11. Mae Berenice Meite (FRA) — 159.98

12. Megan Wessenberg (USA) — 131.73

Pairs

1. Sui Wenjing / Han Cong (CHN) — 266.96

2. Kirsten Moore-Towers / Michael Marinaro (CAN) — 208.49

3. Anastasia Mishina / Aleksandr Galliamov (RUS) — 203.35

4. Alisa Efimova / Alexander Korovin (RUS) — 189.34

5. Riku Miura / Ryuichi Kihara (JPN) — 179.94

6. Tarah Kayne / Danny O’Shea (USA) — 178.73

7. Alexa Scimeca Knierim / Chris Knierim (USA) — 173.33

8. Nicole Della Monica / Matteo Guarise (ITA) — 171.43

Ice dance

1. Gabriella Papadakis / Guillaume Cizeron (FRA) — 226.61

2. Alexandra Stepanova / Ivan Bukin (RUS) — 208.81

3. Charlene Guignard / Marco Fabbri (ITA) — 198.06

4. Lilah Fear / Lewis Gibson (GBR) — 193.01

5. Wang Shiyue / Liu Xinyu (CHN) — 183.11

6. Christina Carreira / Anthony Ponomarenko (USA) — 182.26

7. Sofia Shevchenko / Igor Eremenko (RUS) — 178.08

8. Carolane Soucisse / Shane Firus (CAN) — 172.01

9. Lorraine McNamara / Quinn Carpenter (USA) — 170.21

