Caeleb Dressel recalls summer tears in Golden Goggles speech

By OlympicTalkNov 25, 2019, 7:35 AM EST
Two weeks before the world championships, Caeleb Dressel was in tears after multiple practices going into the biggest meet of the year.

“Just because how bad I was doing,” Dressel said of his workouts. “I knew the pressure that was coming with it, what I expected of myself. So, it wasn’t an easy year, just the mental doubt I had coming into worlds.”

Four months later, Dressel stood at the podium of Sunday night’s Golden Goggles to receive two major awards — Male Race of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year, each for the second time.

Dressel earned a record eight medals at worlds in Gwangju, South Korea, including six golds and a world record in the 100m butterfly, taking Michael Phelps‘ mark off the books.

He reflected in his acceptance speech for Race of the Year for that 100m fly.

“If I can leave you with something, just don’t ever compare yourself to anyone,” Dressel said. “I’m not in this to beat one person in particular, which a lot of you can guess who I’ve been compared to. It’s not me. I don’t swim the same events. He’s a much better swimmer. I’m not in this to beat anybody’s medal count, records. I just want to see how far I can take this. I’m just a kid from Green Cove [Springs, Fla.] who has no business taking it as far as I have. I just want to see how far I can take it.”

Simone Manuel broke Katie Ledecky‘s six-year streak of winning Female Athlete of the Year. While Ledecky struggled at worlds with illness, her Stanford teammate Manuel earned seven medals, including four golds, and swept the 50m and 100m frees.

Regan Smith‘s incredible worlds performance — three world records in two races — was rewarded with Female Race of the Year (200m backstroke) and Breakout Performer of the Year.

“Before this summer, I was really just a little kid who had no idea what was going on in swimming,” said the 17-year-old from Minnesota. “I still am, but I feel like after this summer I really have a new perspective.”

Nathan Adrian, who came back from testicular cancer to be part of three relays at worlds, earned the Perseverance Award. He accepted while sporting a mustache for Movember.

“It’s a reminder to men out there, who actually on average live almost eight years less life than women, and one of the contributing factors to that is because they don’t see the doctor when they first notice something is wrong,” Adrian said. “To all you men out there, go see the doctor.”

Figure skaters qualified for Grand Prix Final

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkNov 25, 2019, 7:46 AM EST
Figure skaters qualified for next week’s Grand Prix Final, the second-biggest competition of the season outside of March’s world championships …

Men
1. Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN)
2. Nathan Chen (USA)
3. Alexander Samarin (RUS)
4. Dmitriy Aliyev (RUS)
5. Kevin Aymoz (FRA)
6. Jin Boyang (CHN)

Women
1. Alena Kostornaia (RUS)
2. Alexandra Trusova (RUS)
3. Anna Shcherbakova (RUS)
4. Rika Kihira (JPN)
5. Alina Zagitova (RUS)
6. Bradie Tennell (USA)

Pairs
1. Sui Wenjing/Han Cong (CHN)
2. Aleksandra Boikova/Dmitriy Kozlovskiy (RUS)
3. Peng Cheng/Jin Yang (CHN)
4. Anastasia Mishina/Aleksandr Galliamov (RUS)
5. Kirsten Moore-Towers/Michael Marinaro (CAN)
6. Daria Pavliuchenko/Denis Khodykin (RUS)

Ice Dance
1. Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron (FRA)
2. Victoria Sinitsina/Nikita Katsalapov (RUS)
3. Piper Gilles/Paul Poirier (CAN)
4. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA)
5. Alexandra Stepanova/Ivan Bukin (RUS)
6. Madison Chock/Evan Bates (USA)

Shani Davis retires, takes new role in speed skating

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkNov 24, 2019, 2:41 PM EST
Shani Davis, the trailblazing Olympic speed skating champion, said he has retired from competition and gone into coaching.

“It was just enough,” Davis, the 2006 and 2010 Olympic 1000m champion who last competed at the PyeongChang Winter Games, told Dutch broadcaster NOS this weekend. “I had a long career, and there’s other things that I wanted to do with my life.”

Davis, 37, spent recent days coaching at a competition in the Netherlands, wearing a China jacket. He is coaching Chinese junior skaters a little more than two years before the Beijing Winter Games, according to NOS.

Davis ends one of the greatest careers in U.S. Olympic history.

In 2006, he became the first black athlete to win an individual gold medal at a Winter Games in Torino. He repeated as Olympic champion in the 1000m four years later in Vancouver. Davis also earned 1500m silver medals in 2006 and 2010.

His last two Olympics did not go as hoped. Davis finished eighth in the 1000m in Sochi in 2014 as part of a stunning medal-less performance from the U.S. in its historically most successful Winter Games sport.

He then contemplated retirement due to a lack of World Cup success, but endured to make one more Olympic team in 2018. His best finish in PyeongChang was seventh in the 1000m.

Now, he becomes the latest notable name to begin guiding Chinese athletes ahead of the Beijing Winter Games.

Previously, China hired Shaun White‘s former coach, Bud Keene, to guide its snowboarding program, a world champion German to coach bobsledders, a world champion Canadian to coach skeleton sliders, a world champion Swede to coach curlers and Dutch and South Korean coaches in speed skating.

Plus, Norwegian Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, the male record holder with 13 Winter Olympic medals, and his wife, Belarus’ Darya Domracheva, a six-time medalist, to head its biathlon program.

“Skating will always be my first love, so I’m happy I’m able to stay close to it,” Davis told Dutch media. “It’s not necessary for them to remember me, to need to know me. I did speed skating because I loved speed skating, and the people loved me because I loved speed skating. That’s one of those things. If they know me, great, if not, that’s OK, too.”

