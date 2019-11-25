TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Russia should get 4-year Olympic ban, WADA committee recommends

By OlympicTalkNov 25, 2019, 2:52 PM EST
A World Anti-Doping Agency committee is recommending that Russia face a similar ban for the next two Olympics as it did at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, when its athletes had to be approved to compete as neutrals.

WADA’s compliance and review committee recommended that Russia’s flag not be allowed to be flown at the 2020 Tokyo Games and the 2022 Beijing Winter Games as part of a four-year punishment regarding the nation’s recent doping and cheating.

WADA’s executive committee will consider the recommendations on Dec. 9.

This marks the latest chapter in a scandal that began before the 2014 Sochi Games, when Russian officials designed a scheme to allow their athletes to dope without getting caught by substituting urine samples taken after competition with clean ones stored from earlier.

Under rules written in the aftermath of that scheme, the Russians could appeal any sanction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The International Olympic Committee would have to abide by the decisions from WADA or the court, though its president, Thomas Bach, said earlier this week he was not in favor of a total ban.

Muddling the case even more are a pair of dueling rulebooks — one currently in effect, the other supposed to go into effect in 2021.

The rules currently in place offer no leeway in the case of a “critical” violation, the likes of which is confronting Russia. They read: “The athletes … representing that country … will be excluded from participation in or attendance at the Olympic Games … for the next edition of that event, or until reinstatement (whichever is longer).”

The rules scheduled to go into effect in 2021, however, say athletes “MAY” be excluded from major events “Other than the Olympic Games.”

At the last Winter Games, the IOC banned Russia as a country but allowed 168 Russian athletes to compete under the banner “Olympic Athlete from Russia.” A similar arrangement could be made for Tokyo.

Track and field’s governing body said last week that it was reviewing whether to continue with such an arrangement in that sport after new charges that senior officials in the country’s track federation faked medical records.

World Athletics is also considering stripping Russia’s membership. President Sebastian Coe said “we need to deal with renegade factions like this.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Figure skaters qualified for Grand Prix Final

By OlympicTalkNov 25, 2019, 7:46 AM EST
Figure skaters qualified for next week’s Grand Prix Final, the second-biggest competition of the season outside of March’s world championships …

Men
1. Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN)
2. Nathan Chen (USA)
3. Alexander Samarin (RUS)
4. Dmitriy Aliyev (RUS)
5. Kevin Aymoz (FRA)
6. Jin Boyang (CHN)

Women
1. Alena Kostornaia (RUS)
2. Alexandra Trusova (RUS)
3. Anna Shcherbakova (RUS)
4. Rika Kihira (JPN)
5. Alina Zagitova (RUS)
6. Bradie Tennell (USA)

Pairs
1. Sui Wenjing/Han Cong (CHN)
2. Aleksandra Boikova/Dmitriy Kozlovskiy (RUS)
3. Peng Cheng/Jin Yang (CHN)
4. Anastasia Mishina/Aleksandr Galliamov (RUS)
5. Kirsten Moore-Towers/Michael Marinaro (CAN)
6. Daria Pavliuchenko/Denis Khodykin (RUS)

Ice Dance
1. Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron (FRA)
2. Victoria Sinitsina/Nikita Katsalapov (RUS)
3. Piper Gilles/Paul Poirier (CAN)
4. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA)
5. Alexandra Stepanova/Ivan Bukin (RUS)
6. Madison Chock/Evan Bates (USA)

Caeleb Dressel recalls summer tears in Golden Goggles speech

By OlympicTalkNov 25, 2019, 7:35 AM EST
Two weeks before the world championships, Caeleb Dressel was in tears after multiple practices going into the biggest meet of the year.

“Just because how bad I was doing,” Dressel said of his workouts. “I knew the pressure that was coming with it, what I expected of myself. So, it wasn’t an easy year, just the mental doubt I had coming into worlds.”

Four months later, Dressel stood at the podium of Sunday night’s Golden Goggles to receive two major awards — Male Race of the Year and Male Athlete of the Year, each for the second time.

Dressel earned a record eight medals at worlds in Gwangju, South Korea, including six golds and a world record in the 100m butterfly, taking Michael Phelps‘ mark off the books.

He reflected in his acceptance speech for Race of the Year for that 100m fly.

“If I can leave you with something, just don’t ever compare yourself to anyone,” Dressel said. “I’m not in this to beat one person in particular, which a lot of you can guess who I’ve been compared to. It’s not me. I don’t swim the same events. He’s a much better swimmer. I’m not in this to beat anybody’s medal count, records. I just want to see how far I can take this. I’m just a kid from Green Cove [Springs, Fla.] who has no business taking it as far as I have. I just want to see how far I can take it.”

Simone Manuel broke Katie Ledecky‘s six-year streak of winning Female Athlete of the Year. While Ledecky struggled at worlds with illness, her Stanford teammate Manuel earned seven medals, including four golds, and swept the 50m and 100m frees.

Regan Smith‘s incredible worlds performance — three world records in two races — was rewarded with Female Race of the Year (200m backstroke) and Breakout Performer of the Year.

“Before this summer, I was really just a little kid who had no idea what was going on in swimming,” said the 17-year-old from Minnesota. “I still am, but I feel like after this summer I really have a new perspective.”

Nathan Adrian, who came back from testicular cancer to be part of three relays at worlds, earned the Perseverance Award. He accepted while sporting a mustache for Movember.

“It’s a reminder to men out there, who actually on average live almost eight years less life than women, and one of the contributing factors to that is because they don’t see the doctor when they first notice something is wrong,” Adrian said. “To all you men out there, go see the doctor.”

