Russia should get 4-year Olympic ban, WADA committee recommends

A World Anti-Doping Agency committee is recommending that Russia face a similar ban for the next two Olympics as it did at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, when its athletes had to be approved to compete as neutrals.

WADA’s compliance and review committee recommended that Russia’s flag not be allowed to be flown at the 2020 Tokyo Games and the 2022 Beijing Winter Games as part of a four-year punishment regarding the nation’s recent doping and cheating.

WADA’s executive committee will consider the recommendations on Dec. 9.

This marks the latest chapter in a scandal that began before the 2014 Sochi Games, when Russian officials designed a scheme to allow their athletes to dope without getting caught by substituting urine samples taken after competition with clean ones stored from earlier.

Under rules written in the aftermath of that scheme, the Russians could appeal any sanction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The International Olympic Committee would have to abide by the decisions from WADA or the court, though its president, Thomas Bach, said earlier this week he was not in favor of a total ban.

Muddling the case even more are a pair of dueling rulebooks — one currently in effect, the other supposed to go into effect in 2021.

The rules currently in place offer no leeway in the case of a “critical” violation, the likes of which is confronting Russia. They read: “The athletes … representing that country … will be excluded from participation in or attendance at the Olympic Games … for the next edition of that event, or until reinstatement (whichever is longer).”

The rules scheduled to go into effect in 2021, however, say athletes “MAY” be excluded from major events “Other than the Olympic Games.”

At the last Winter Games, the IOC banned Russia as a country but allowed 168 Russian athletes to compete under the banner “Olympic Athlete from Russia.” A similar arrangement could be made for Tokyo.

Track and field’s governing body said last week that it was reviewing whether to continue with such an arrangement in that sport after new charges that senior officials in the country’s track federation faked medical records.

World Athletics is also considering stripping Russia’s membership. President Sebastian Coe said “we need to deal with renegade factions like this.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

