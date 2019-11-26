TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Julie, Zach Ertz share what they learned from each other’s sports

By OlympicTalkNov 26, 2019, 12:42 PM EST
As Julie Ertz prepares for an Olympic year, and her husband a potential NFL playoff run, each can draw on the other’s experiences at the pinnacle of their sports.

Ertz and husband Zach, a Philadelphia Eagles tight end, discussed swapping training ideas, among other topics, on The Peter King Podcast.

The full 53-minute episode is here.

Ertz said she has grown to love watching match film after seeing Zach’s passion for studying.

“How important it is to pay attention to detail, even through route running,” she said on the podcast. “If somebody’s in the wrong spot, the whole play is kind of messed up. Every play is different, and in soccer it’s obviously a little bit more fluid, but it allowed me to stay more aware of where I am on the field.”

Zach said he was driven by training with Ertz, especially through core work. They’ve done yoga and Pilates together. Mentally, he can appreciate an athlete who trains for one or two major events every four years.

“The World Cup and the Olympics are what you’re going to be judged on as a player in her sport … it’s twice every four years, and so those two years you don’t have a quote-unquote big tournament, you can let your preparation lack if you really weren’t dedicated, if you weren’t fully invested,” he said. “But the way I see Julie train each and every day, she’s always training to be the best person she can be. She’s not training for the end result. She’s training for being a better player today than she was yesterday.”

Ertz, 27 and the 2017 U.S. Player of the Year, was part of World Cup title teams in 2015 and this past summer, but she doesn’t have an Olympic medal.

The U.S. was upset by Sweden in the quarterfinals in Rio. Ertz kept a photo from the match as a screen saver on her phone as a reminder of unfinished business.

“It was a horrible heartbreak that I’d never had before,” she said.

Mikaela Shiffrin can move to No. 2 in history in Killington; TV, stream info

By OlympicTalkNov 26, 2019, 3:52 PM EST
As Mikaela Shiffrin heads to the lone World Cup stop in the U.S. this season, she is most bound to a 66-year-old from Austria and a 17-year-old from New Zealand.

Shiffrin would tie Austrian legend Annemarie Moser-Pröll for second on the women’s World Cup career list with a 62nd win in Saturday’s giant slalom or Sunday’s slalom in Killington, Vt., airing live on NBC Sports.

The men race a downhill and super-G in Lake Louise, Alberta.

Alpine Skiing World Cup broadcast schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Saturday 9:40 a.m. Killington GS — Run 1 Olympic Channel
12:30 p.m. Killington GS — Run 2 NBCSN
2 p.m. Lake Louise DH Olympic Channel
3:30 p.m. Killington GS* NBC
9 p.m.* Lake Louise DH NBCSN
Sunday 9:40 a.m. Killington SL — Run 1 Olympic Channel
12:30 p.m. Killington SL — Run 2 NBC
2 p.m. Lake Louise SG NBC
7:30 p.m. Killington SL* NBCSN

All NBC, NBCSN and Olympic Channel broadcasts stream for subscribers on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. All Alpine skiing World Cup runs stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers.
*Same-day delayed broadcast

Shiffrin would pass Moser-Pröll by sweeping the Killington races, which she has yet to do in the first three years of what has become an annual stop. Only Moser-Pröll, Marcel Hirscher (67), Lindsey Vonn (82) and Ingemar Stenmark (86) have more overall victories than the 24-year-old Shiffrin.

Shiffrin won all three previous World Cup slaloms in Killington. She finished fifth, second and fourth in the three GS races there. Saturday’s GS again appears the tougher test for the American.

That’s largely because of Alice Robinson, the 17-year-old Kiwi who overtook Shiffrin in the season-opening GS in Soelden, Austria, on Oct. 26. Robinson became the youngest race winner since Shiffrin nearly seven years ago.

The New Zealand sensation will decide Friday whether to race on Saturday, according to her Instagram. Robinson previously ruled out Killington in a Nov. 6 social media post, citing significant bone bruising from tweaking a knee in a pre-Soelden crash.

The three previous Killington GS winners — Italian Federica Brignone, German Viktoria Rebensburg and Frenchwoman Tessa Worley — are all expected to race Saturday.

Shiffrin also has a rival in Sunday’s slalom.

Slovakian Petra Vlhova, second to Shiffrin in Killington the last two years, was fastest in the first slalom run of the season last Saturday in Finland but skied out early in the second run. Shiffrin prevailed to break Stenmark’s record with a 41st career World Cup slalom victory, earning the traditional prize of a reindeer that she named Stenmark.

“I’m always thankful that we have a slalom race before Killington because I know that’s where people are more excited to see me skiing,” Shiffrin said in Finland. “Sometimes, that can add pressure. Having the race [in Finland] and to know that my good skiing is fast, that doesn’t take pressure off, but I’m on track.”

Doping report shows depths of Russia cover-up

Associated PressNov 26, 2019, 3:05 PM EST
More: Olympics

The Russians were running out of time. Experts from the World Anti-Doping Agency were heading to Moscow to finally receive the trove of data they’d been seeking for two years.

Instead of getting ready to hand it over, Russian authorities stayed busy in a round-the-clock endeavor to keep changing, deleting and manipulating the data. Granular details of the plot are sprinkled throughout WADA’s previously confidential 89-page report, obtained by The Associated Press.

Among the most brazen projects, the report says, was the rewriting of memos to make it look as though the man who exposed the plot was leveraging the Russian doping scheme to line his own pockets. The rewrites were also designed to eliminate any record that one of Russia’s own key defense witnesses in the case had done anything wrong.

“Treat all the files the same, and you can take your Bonus home,” said one of the doctored messages, purported to have been written by whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov to another worker, Timofey Sobolevsky, at the now-infamous Moscow antidoping lab.

In fact, the original messages were to Sobolevsky from a key Russian witness and purveyor of the plot, Evgeny Kudryavtsev. Those simply said “OK,” and “Tim, we will soon be giving it.” Kudryavtsev has called Rodchenkov, who lives in hiding in the United States, a liar. Rodchenkov was not part of the original exchange.

The doctored message was one of thousands of manipulations that were concocted long after Russia had agreed to hand over the data in its original form. In fact, Russia was doctoring files as late as Jan. 16, 2019, while WADA’s team was already in the building, one day away from leaving Moscow with the now-sullied data in tow.

The details of the deception, portrayed by WADA investigators as the “smoking gun” in the Russian manipulation case, are included in the report, which spells out the ways Russia reworked data that was supposed to be used to prosecute doping cases stemming from its state-run system to win Olympic medals.

Sprinkled throughout the 89 pages are a number of explanations the Russians gave for the discrepancies — among them, system malfunctions and routine space-clearing operations that occurred at the beginning of every year — each of which is incisively batted down by the WADA team of investigators, who went to painstaking lengths to conduct forensic research on 23 million megabytes of data.

Regarding the forged messages, the investigators drew a forceful conclusion: The Russians were so focused on altering the messages that made them look the worst that they scoured through 11,227 of the exchanges to “identify and delete 25 highly inculpatory messages.”

“They therefore planted fabricated evidence into the 2019 … database that would allow them to blame those discrepancies on Dr Rodchenkov, Dr Sobolevsky” and another worker, the report said. “Such bad faith is indeed stunning, and … it provides a lens through which the explanations offered by the Russian authorities for the following subsequent events should be observed.”

On Tuesday, the day after the release of WADA’s conclusions — along with the recommendation to ban the Russian flag and its dignitaries, but not all of its athletes, from the next two Olympics — the reactions out of Russia were varied.

Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov called it the latest attempt among Western efforts “to put Russia in a defensive position accused of pretty much everything in every sphere of international life.”

But Yuri Ganus, the head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, said the sanctions “were to be expected, and they’re justified.”

RUSADA was basically the only Russian actor that came off relatively unscathed in the WADA report, in large part because it has been totally revamped in the wake of the scandal.

But as the report spells out in alarming detail, the government was busy trying to cover its tracks and tell new stories right up until WADA packed up the data and took it away.

WADA’s executive committee is scheduled to review the report on Dec. 9 and decide whether to accept the sanctions recommended by the compliance review committee.