Mikaela Shiffrin can move to No. 2 in history in Killington; TV, stream info

As Mikaela Shiffrin heads to the lone World Cup stop in the U.S. this season, she is most bound to a 66-year-old from Austria and a 17-year-old from New Zealand.
Shiffrin would tie Austrian legend Annemarie Moser-Pröll for second on the women’s World Cup career list with a 62nd win in Saturday’s giant slalom or Sunday’s slalom in Killington, Vt., airing live on NBC Sports.
The men race a downhill and super-G in Lake Louise, Alberta.
Alpine Skiing World Cup broadcast schedule
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Saturday
|9:40 a.m.
|Killington GS — Run 1
|Olympic Channel
|12:30 p.m.
|Killington GS — Run 2
|NBCSN
|2 p.m.
|Lake Louise DH
|Olympic Channel
|3:30 p.m.
|Killington GS*
|NBC
|9 p.m.*
|Lake Louise DH
|NBCSN
|Sunday
|9:40 a.m.
|Killington SL — Run 1
|Olympic Channel
|12:30 p.m.
|Killington SL — Run 2
|NBC
|2 p.m.
|Lake Louise SG
|NBC
|7:30 p.m.
|Killington SL*
|NBCSN
All NBC, NBCSN and Olympic Channel broadcasts stream for subscribers on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. All Alpine skiing World Cup runs stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers.
*Same-day delayed broadcast
Shiffrin would pass Moser-Pröll by sweeping the Killington races, which she has yet to do in the first three years of what has become an annual stop. Only Moser-Pröll, Marcel Hirscher (67), Lindsey Vonn (82) and Ingemar Stenmark (86) have more overall victories than the 24-year-old Shiffrin.
Shiffrin won all three previous World Cup slaloms in Killington. She finished fifth, second and fourth in the three GS races there. Saturday’s GS again appears the tougher test for the American.
That’s largely because of Alice Robinson, the 17-year-old Kiwi who overtook Shiffrin in the season-opening GS in Soelden, Austria, on Oct. 26. Robinson became the youngest race winner since Shiffrin nearly seven years ago.
The New Zealand sensation will decide Friday whether to race on Saturday, according to her Instagram. Robinson previously ruled out Killington in a Nov. 6 social media post, citing significant bone bruising from tweaking a knee in a pre-Soelden crash.
The three previous Killington GS winners — Italian Federica Brignone, German Viktoria Rebensburg and Frenchwoman Tessa Worley — are all expected to race Saturday.
Shiffrin also has a rival in Sunday’s slalom.
Slovakian Petra Vlhova, second to Shiffrin in Killington the last two years, was fastest in the first slalom run of the season last Saturday in Finland but skied out early in the second run. Shiffrin prevailed to break Stenmark’s record with a 41st career World Cup slalom victory, earning the traditional prize of a reindeer that she named Stenmark.
“I’m always thankful that we have a slalom race before Killington because I know that’s where people are more excited to see me skiing,” Shiffrin said in Finland. “Sometimes, that can add pressure. Having the race [in Finland] and to know that my good skiing is fast, that doesn’t take pressure off, but I’m on track.”
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: 2019-20 Alpine skiing TV, live stream scheduleFollow @nbcolympictalk