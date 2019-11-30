Mikaela Shiffrin rallies for podium as Italy goes 1-2 in Killington giant slalom

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin rallied to make her sixth straight World Cup giant slalom podium but could not match Italians Marta Bassino and Federica Brignone on Saturday.

Shiffrin, fifth after the first run in Killington, Vt., finished third, .29 behind Bassino, who earned her first World Cup win in her 89th start.

Brignone, who won the Killington GS last year, was .26 behind her countrywoman combining times from morning and afternoon runs.

Full results are here.

Shiffrin extended her career-long streak of GS podiums dating to January. She has finished second, third, fourth and fifth in the GS since Killington was added to the World Cup calendar in 2016.

Alice Robinson, the 17-year-old from New Zealand who relegated Shiffrin to second in the season-opening GS last month, crashed out of the opening run in the morning.

The start for both runs was moved down due to high winds.

Shiffrin is favored to win a fourth straight Killington slalom on Sunday. NBC Sports’ full weekend broadcast schedule of World Cup Alpine skiing is here.

