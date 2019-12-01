TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES

Mikaela Shiffrin wins Killington slalom in rout, ties Austrian legend

By OlympicTalkDec 1, 2019, 1:57 PM EST
1 Comment

Mikaela Shiffrin moved into a tie for second on the women’s World Cup career wins list, taking No. 62 and her fourth straight Killington slalom title on Sunday.

Shiffrin prevailed by a dominant 2.29 seconds over Slovakian Petra Vlhova combining times from two runs at the Vermont resort, the lone U.S. stop on the women’s World Cup tour. She led by 1.13 seconds after the opening run in the morning.

Full results are here.

“That was a big fight,” Shiffrin said on NBC of her second run. “I was on the limit, like, every single turn.

“I felt like I was going to fall every single gate.”

Shiffrin has been first or second in 21 of the last 22 World Cup slaloms, including each of the last 13 since the PyeongChang Olympics. She is undefeated in slaloms at Killington, considered a home venue for the Burke Mountain Academy alum.

Shiffrin, 24, tied Austrian legend Annemarie Moser-Pröll for fourth on the career World Cup wins list, and second among women. Only Moser-Pröll, Marcel Hirscher (67), Lindsey Vonn (82) and Ingemar Stenmark (86) are ahead of her.

Shiffrin made the podiums of the first four races this season, building off her greatest campaign ever in 2018-19, when she won a record 17 World Cup races.

The Alpine skiing World Cup continues next weekend with Shiffrin headlining the first downhills and super-G of the season in Lake Louise, Alberta.

The men head to the lone U.S. stop on their tour in Beaver Creek, Colo., featuring two-time Olympic champion Ted Ligety.

Mikaela Shiffrin rallies for podium as Italy goes 1-2 in Killington giant slalom

Associated PressNov 30, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

KILLINGTON, Vt (AP) — Victory eluded Mikaela Shiffrin once again in a World Cup giant slalom at Killington, edged into third place by an Italian 1-2 led by Marta Bassino on Saturday.

Bassino sealed a first career World Cup win by retaining her first-run lead to beat Federica Brignone by 0.26 seconds. Full results are here.

“Celebrating together with Federica fills me with even more pride,” said Bassino, whose teammate was first to greet her and hug her in the finish area. Brignone won this race last year.

Shiffrin was a further 0.03 back in third for a fourth straight top-five finish in GS at the Vermont venue without taking the win.

Still, the three-time defending overall World Cup champion extended her standings lead with a third podium finish to start the season. She also leads the giant slalom standings after two races.

“I felt pretty good with my skiing in both runs so, yeah, I’m pretty happy with the day,” Shiffrin said.

Shiffrin is favored to win a fourth straight Killington slalom on Sunday. NBC Sports’ full weekend broadcast schedule of World Cup Alpine skiing is here.

Brignone dedicated her podium finish to a friend, named Edoardo, who died “just hours ago” before the race in an avalanche on Mont Blanc on the border of France and Italy.

“My thoughts are with him,” said Brignone, who put down the fastest second run to rise from seventh.

Bassino is a former junior world champion in giant slalom, who had four previous third-place finishes on the World Cup circuit. She also placed fifth at the PyeongChang Olympics, where Shiffrin won and Brignone took bronze.

“I finally put together two runs,” Bassino said. “I tried to focus just on myself and to ski like I know how. Then I saw the green light and I thought, ‘Wow.’

“I hope this can be a turning point for my career. I knew I had a result like this in me, I just needed a spark to transform what I do every day into gold.”

Bassino clocked under 50 seconds in bright sunshine for each run which was shortened due to gusting winds at the scheduled start higher up the mountain.

Alice Robinson of New Zealand, who won the season-opening giant slalom last month at Soelden, Austria, failed to finish the first run, racing the day before she turns 18.

Sadie Maubet Bjornsen becomes first U.S. cross-country skier to lead women’s World Cup

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkNov 30, 2019, 9:51 AM EST
Leave a comment

For the first time, the world’s top-ranked female cross-country skier is an American.

Sadie Maubet Bjornsen claimed the yellow bib awarded to the World Cup overall standings leader by placing third and fourth in the opening races of the season in Finland the last two days.

No American woman previously led the standings at any point in a World Cup season, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard. Bill Koch won the men’s title in 1982.

Maubet Bjornsen, a two-time Olympian who got married in July, finished third in a classic sprint (by one hundredth of a second) on Friday. Then she was fourth in a 10km classic race on Saturday, missing the podium by 1.3 seconds.

She earned 83 World Cup points for those results, eight better than Russian Natalya Nepryaeva, last season’s No. 2 skier in the overall standings. There are still more than 30 races left this season, which runs through March. Maubet Bjornsen is better at classic races, and seven of the next eight races are freestyle.

Maubet Bjornsen was 14th in last season’s standings, 1,069 points behind champion Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg of Norway. Four different Norwegians combined to win the last six World Cup overall titles.

Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins, who teamed to win the U.S.’ first Olympic cross-country title in PyeongChang, are the only American women to finish a season in the top three of the standings. Randall was third in 2013; Diggins second in 2018.

