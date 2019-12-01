Mikaela Shiffrin wins Killington slalom in rout, ties Austrian legend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin moved into a tie for second on the women’s World Cup career wins list, taking No. 62 and her fourth straight Killington slalom title on Sunday.

Shiffrin prevailed by a dominant 2.29 seconds over Slovakian Petra Vlhova combining times from two runs at the Vermont resort, the lone U.S. stop on the women’s World Cup tour. She led by 1.13 seconds after the opening run in the morning.

“That was a big fight,” Shiffrin said on NBC of her second run. “I was on the limit, like, every single turn.

“I felt like I was going to fall every single gate.”

Shiffrin has been first or second in 21 of the last 22 World Cup slaloms, including each of the last 13 since the PyeongChang Olympics. She is undefeated in slaloms at Killington, considered a home venue for the Burke Mountain Academy alum.

Shiffrin, 24, tied Austrian legend Annemarie Moser-Pröll for fourth on the career World Cup wins list, and second among women. Only Moser-Pröll, Marcel Hirscher (67), Lindsey Vonn (82) and Ingemar Stenmark (86) are ahead of her.

Shiffrin made the podiums of the first four races this season, building off her greatest campaign ever in 2018-19, when she won a record 17 World Cup races.

The Alpine skiing World Cup continues next weekend with Shiffrin headlining the first downhills and super-G of the season in Lake Louise, Alberta.

The men head to the lone U.S. stop on their tour in Beaver Creek, Colo., featuring two-time Olympic champion Ted Ligety.

