World’s top wrestler banned 4 months for T-shirt

Abdulrashid Sadulayev, an Olympic and world champion wrestler from Russia, was suspended four months after wearing a T-shirt depicting Imam Shamil, a 19th-century leader from Sadulayev’s native Dagestan, immediately after winning his most recent world title on Sept. 22.
The suspension was backdated to that date, meaning it ends in late January. Sadulayev will not miss major competition and is still eligible for the Tokyo Games.
United World Wrestling rules prohibit political and religious messages and signs during competition.
Sadulayev, 23, went undefeated at the senior international level for nearly four years from 2013 to 2017, when he was beaten by American Kyle Snyder in a world championships final dubbed the “Match of the Century.” Sadulayev came back to win the last two world titles.
Olympic marathons moved from Tokyo to Sapporo
Ассалам алейкум, друзья. Получаю много сообщений и слов поддержки, и в связи с этим решил прокомментировать ситуацию с моей дисквалификацией. Как оказалось, у Объединённого мира борьбы (UWW) во время крупных соревнований действует строгий регламент – нельзя появляться на пьедестале в одежде с изображением политических и религиозных лидеров. Несмотря ни на что, лично для меня Имам Шамиль был и остаётся великой личностью, гордостью и примером для подражания. Вся эта ситуация никак не повлияет на мой настрой и подготовку к основным стартам. Спасибо вам всем за поддержку. Как и планировал, увидимся в феврале! #Russia #Wrestling #Team #Tokyo2020