World’s top wrestler banned 4 months for T-shirt

Nathan Chen and Yuzuru Hanyu headline the Grand Prix Final, the biggest figure skating competition of the fall season, streaming live on NBC Sports Gold this week.

Chen, undefeated since finishing fifth at the PyeongChang Olympics, takes on the two-time Olympic champion Hanyu for the first time since they went one-two at the world championships in March.

The Grand Prix Final pits the top six skaters or teams per discipline from the fall Grand Prix Series, making it the most exclusive annual competition and the most prestigious aside from worlds and the Olympics.

Chen and Hanyu, who each won two Grand Prix Series starts this fall, combined to win the last six Grand Prix Finals. Chen is going for a Grand Prix Final three-peat. Hanyu competes in the event for the first time since 2016, the last of his four straight titles before injuries kept him out back-to-back years.

Russians pepper the fields, including four teenagers in the women’s event headlined by Olympic and world champion Alina Zagitova. However, the strongest skaters this fall were first-year senior countrywomen Alena Kostornaia, Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova, who can perform quadruple jumps or triple Axels.

World champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France and Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China are the top-ranked dance and pairs’ teams, respectively.

The U.S. qualified a women’s skater (Bradie Tennell) for the first time since 2015 and two dance couples (Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates) for a sixth straight year.

Grand Prix Final broadcast schedule (all times Eastern)

Thursday Pairs’ Short 1:50 p.m. NBC Sports Gold | STREAM Men’s Short 3:10 p.m. NBC Sports Gold | STREAM Friday Rhythm Dance 12:30 p.m. NBC Sports Gold | STREAM Women’s Short 1:50 p.m. NBC Sports Gold | STREAM Pairs’ Free 2:55 p.m. NBC Sports Gold | STREAM Highlights 9 p.m. NBCSN | STREAM Saturday Men’s Free 7 a.m. NBC Sports Gold | STREAM Free Dance 1:25 p.m. NBC Sports Gold | STREAM Women’s Free 2:55 p.m. NBC Sports Gold | STREAM Highlights 9 p.m. NBCSN | STREAM

