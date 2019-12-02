TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Roger Federer Coin
Swissmint

Roger Federer minted on Swiss coin

By OlympicTalkDec 2, 2019, 11:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

Roger Federer will become the first living person dedicated via Swiss commemorative coin.

The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion’s face will adorn a 20-franc silver coin starting Jan. 23. Then in May, a 50-franc Federer gold coin will be released with a different design.

“As well as being probably Switzerland’s most successful individual sportsman, he is also the perfect ambassador for Switzerland,” a press release read. “There is no other Swiss person in the world as well known as Roger Federer.”

Swissmint is holding a presale for the coins until Dec. 19, or until the 55,000 units sell out. Each coin costs 30 Swiss francs.

The idea may have been coined by Swiss tabloid Blick, which printed an image of Federer on a Swiss coin after he won his 20th Grand Slam singles title at the 2018 Australian Open.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Federer commits to Tokyo Olympics

World’s top wrestler banned 4 months for T-shirt

United World Wrestling
By OlympicTalkDec 2, 2019, 11:27 AM EST
Leave a comment

Abdulrashid Sadulayev, an Olympic and world champion wrestler from Russia, was suspended four months after wearing a T-shirt depicting Imam Shamil, a 19th-century leader from Sadulayev’s native Dagestan, immediately after winning his most recent world title on Sept. 22.

The suspension was backdated to that date, meaning it ends in late January. Sadulayev will not miss major competition and is still eligible for the Tokyo Games.

United World Wrestling rules prohibit political and religious messages and signs during competition.

Sadulayev, 23, went undefeated at the senior international level for nearly four years from 2013 to 2017, when he was beaten by American Kyle Snyder in a world championships final dubbed the “Match of the Century.” Sadulayev came back to win the last two world titles.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Olympic marathons moved from Tokyo to Sapporo

View this post on Instagram

Ассалам алейкум, друзья. Получаю много сообщений и слов поддержки, и в связи с этим решил прокомментировать ситуацию с моей дисквалификацией. Как оказалось, у Объединённого мира борьбы (UWW) во время крупных соревнований действует строгий регламент – нельзя появляться на пьедестале в одежде с изображением политических и религиозных лидеров. Несмотря ни на что, лично для меня Имам Шамиль был и остаётся великой личностью, гордостью и примером для подражания. Вся эта ситуация никак не повлияет на мой настрой и подготовку к основным стартам. Спасибо вам всем за поддержку. Как и планировал, увидимся в феврале! #Russia #Wrestling #Team #Tokyo2020

A post shared by Sadulaev Abdulrashid (@sadulaev_abdulrashid) on

2019 Grand Prix Final TV, live stream schedule

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkDec 2, 2019, 10:21 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

World’s top wrestler banned 4 months for T-shirt Carissa Moore, Caroline Marks qualify for U.S. Olympic surfing team Mikaela Shiffrin wins Killington slalom in rout, ties Austrian legend

Nathan Chen and Yuzuru Hanyu headline the Grand Prix Final, the biggest figure skating competition of the fall season, streaming live on NBC Sports Gold this week.

Chen, undefeated since finishing fifth at the PyeongChang Olympics, takes on the two-time Olympic champion Hanyu for the first time since they went one-two at the world championships in March.

The Grand Prix Final pits the top six skaters or teams per discipline from the fall Grand Prix Series, making it the most exclusive annual competition and the most prestigious aside from worlds and the Olympics.

Chen and Hanyu, who each won two Grand Prix Series starts this fall, combined to win the last six Grand Prix Finals. Chen is going for a Grand Prix Final three-peat. Hanyu competes in the event for the first time since 2016, the last of his four straight titles before injuries kept him out back-to-back years.

Russians pepper the fields, including four teenagers in the women’s event headlined by Olympic and world champion Alina Zagitova. However, the strongest skaters this fall were first-year senior countrywomen Alena Kostornaia, Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova, who can perform quadruple jumps or triple Axels.

World champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France and Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China are the top-ranked dance and pairs’ teams, respectively.

The U.S. qualified a women’s skater (Bradie Tennell) for the first time since 2015 and two dance couples (Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and Madison Chock and Evan Bates) for a sixth straight year.

Grand Prix Final broadcast schedule (all times Eastern)

Thursday Pairs’ Short 1:50 p.m. NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
Men’s Short 3:10 p.m. NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
Friday Rhythm Dance 12:30 p.m. NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
Women’s Short 1:50 p.m. NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
Pairs’ Free 2:55 p.m. NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
Highlights 9 p.m. NBCSN | STREAM
Saturday Men’s Free 7 a.m. NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
Free Dance 1:25 p.m. NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
Women’s Free 2:55 p.m. NBC Sports Gold | STREAM
Highlights 9 p.m. NBCSN | STREAM

As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2019-20 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Full list of Grand Prix Final qualifiers