TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
AP

Judo world champion granted Mongolian citizenship after fleeing Iran

By OlympicTalkDec 2, 2019, 12:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Carissa Moore wins fourth surfing world title ahead of Olympic debut World’s top wrestler banned 4 months for T-shirt 2019 Grand Prix Final TV, live stream schedule

A judo world champion from Iran who went into hiding after disobeying orders to withdraw from August’s world championships to avoid a potential Israeli opponent has been granted Mongolian citizenship, according to the International Judo Federation.

Saeid Mollaei, a 2018 World champion, can compete in Olympic qualifying events under his new flag.

Mollaei walked off the Iranian team in August, saying he had been ordered by the government to lose matches and withdraw from competitions so as not to face Israelis. He competed anyway but lost one round before a potential final with an Israeli, then fled to Germany.

“I want to compete wherever I can,” Mollaei said in a statement from the IJF in September. “I live in a country whose law does not permit me to. We have no choice, all athletes must comply with it. All I did today was for my life, for a new life.

“I need help. Even if the authorities of my country told me that I can go back without any problems, I am afraid.”

In October, Iran was banned indefinitely from international judo competitions for refusing to let its athletes fight Israeli opponents.

Mollaei remained eligible to compete as part of a refugee team before the switch to Mongolia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Iran banned from world judo until it agrees to face Israel

Carissa Moore wins fourth surfing world title ahead of Olympic debut

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkDec 2, 2019, 2:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Judo world champion granted Mongolian citizenship after fleeing Iran World’s top wrestler banned 4 months for T-shirt 2019 Grand Prix Final TV, live stream schedule

Hawaiian Carissa Moore clinched her fourth surfing world title, one day after qualifying for the sport’s Olympic debut.

Moore, 27, was crowned at the season-ending Maui Pro after her closest pursuer, fellow U.S. Olympic qualifier Caroline Marks, was eliminated in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Only Kelly Slater has won more world titles than Moore among American men or women (11).

Moore, Marks and another American, Lakey Peterson, came to Maui with chances for the world title. Moore led the standings going into the event by finishing first, second or third in the previous six contests, and therefore controlled her own destiny.

Peterson’s bids for a world title and the Olympics ended when she was eliminated in the round of 16 on Sunday. Two surfers per gender per nation can qualify for Tokyo.

Moore, who started surfing at age 5 off the beaches of Waikiki, has been a force for nearly a decade. In 2011, she became the youngest male or female world champion at 18. She won again in 2013 and 2015, but was supplanted by Australians Tyler Wright and Stephanie Gilmore the last three years.

“This has not only been three years of work, but three years of learning and growing,” Moore said. “It’s been a journey.”

Marks, a 17-year-old from Florida, has been a revelation in this Olympic cycle. In 2017, she became the youngest surfer to qualify for the Championship Tour. She finished 2018 ranked No. 7 in the world. Then she won the 2019 season opener, plus the penultimate contest, and made the Olympic team over Peterson, last season’s world No. 2.

Moore and Marks head into the Olympic year as medal favorites. Their closest competition comes from Australia: seven-time world champion Gilmore and Sally Fitzgibbons.

The U.S. men are comparative underdogs to Brazil, which boasts three of the world’s top four. The men’s world champion will be decided later this month at the Billabong Pipe Masters on the North Shore of Oahu.

Pipe Masters will also decide the second American to join Kolohe Andino on the Olympic team — either Slater, two-time world champion John John Florence (returning from an ACL tear) or Seth Moniz.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

MORE: Athletes qualified for U.S. Olympic team

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Roger Federer minted on Swiss coin

Roger Federer Coin
Swissmint
By OlympicTalkDec 2, 2019, 11:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

Roger Federer will become the first living person dedicated via Swiss commemorative coin.

The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion’s face will adorn a 20-franc silver coin starting Jan. 23. Then in May, a 50-franc Federer gold coin will be released with a different design.

“As well as being probably Switzerland’s most successful individual sportsman, he is also the perfect ambassador for Switzerland,” a press release read. “There is no other Swiss person in the world as well known as Roger Federer.”

Swissmint is holding a presale for the coins until Dec. 19, or until the 55,000 units sell out. Each coin costs 30 Swiss francs.

The idea may have been coined by Swiss tabloid Blick, which printed an image of Federer on a Swiss coin after he won his 20th Grand Slam singles title at the 2018 Australian Open.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Federer commits to Tokyo Olympics