Getty Images

2019 U.S. Open swimming TV, live stream schedule

By OlympicTalkDec 3, 2019, 8:04 AM EST
Katie LedeckySimone Manuel and Caeleb Dressel headline the U.S. Open, swimming’s biggest domestic winter meet, live on NBC Sports this week.

U.S. Olympic hopefuls are looking to establish themselves this week in Atlanta, six months out from the trials.

Finals are at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday on USASwimming.org, plus Friday and Saturday on NBCSN and streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. The 800m freestyle will kick things off on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on USASwimming.org.

Ledecky is entered in her full complement of freestyles (100m through 1500m), plus the 200m and 400m individual medleys, which she sometimes races domestically but never on the major international level.

After being hit by illness at the summer world championships, Ledecky was back in form at a Pro Series stop a month ago, sweeping the 200m, 400m and 800m frees.

Manuel, the American record holder and world champion in the 50m and 100m frees, is entered in both sprints, plus the 200m free (anticipated showdown with Ledecky), the 100m backstroke and the 100m butterfly.

Manuel’s 200m free is of particular interest. She has never swum it individually at an Olympics or worlds but ranks second in the U.S. in the event this year behind Ledecky. If she adds it for the Olympic trials, she could be looking at a seven-event lineup in Tokyo when including four relays.

Dressel, who could go for a Phelpsian eight events in Tokyo, is entered in five individual events in Atlanta — 100m and 200m free, 100m and 200m fly and the 200m IM. He could face training partner Ryan Lochte in the medley. Lochte, at 35, is bidding to become the oldest U.S. Olympic male swimmer in an individual event since 1904.

The U.S. Open also features Olympic or world champions Regan SmithLilly KingChase Kalisz, Matt Grevers and the oldest swimmer of the meet, 38-year-old Anthony Ervin, who took 50m free gold in 2000 and 2016.

MORE: Dressel recalls summer tears in Golden Goggles speech

Grand Prix Final pairs’ preview: Russian revival or China’s run to Beijing?

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkDec 3, 2019, 11:57 AM EST
It’s been six years since mighty Russia last won a world title in pairs’ figure skating, five years since its last Olympic crown and three since Russians topped a Grand Prix Final podium. And last season, Russia failed to win the European title for the first time in eight years.

“They were kind of left with no one,” after 2014 Olympic champions Tatyana Volosozhar and Maksim Trankov stepped away, and subsequent teams failed to consistently win at the highest level, said Johnny Weir, NBC Sports analyst and noted aficionado of all things Russia.

That can change leading into the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, perhaps beginning at this week’s Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy. It’s the most exclusive event in skating featuring the world’s top six teams. It’s near the midpoint of the Olympic cycle, prime time for new blood to circulate.

Enter Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitriy Kozlovskiy. They are 17 and 19 years old, respectively, and own the world’s highest score this season after sweeping their Grand Prix Series starts. Russia qualified three pairs into the Final, all with an average age in the teens.

They represent what Russia hopes is a new era. Olympics and world championships came and went with Germans, Canadians and Chinese relegating the likes of Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov and Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov to silver or bronze medals.

“So [Russia] were left with these junior teams who aren’t always reliable,” Weir said. “When you’re a junior skater, you’re still finding your legs and learning how to compete at a high level. You aren’t always as reliable as a seasoned veteran. What I think is so exciting about the young teams coming up is that they’ve all shown they can carry the torch for Russia. It’s an exciting place for Russia to be, especially not far away from the next Olympic Games.”

Boikova and Kozlovskiy could become the youngest pairs’ champions in Grand Prix Final history, and the youngest at any global competition of this caliber since the legendary Ekaterina Gordeeva and Sergey Grinkov at the 1987 World Championships.

Weir likes Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov, who went undefeated on the junior circuit last season and won their senior Grand Prix debut in November.

“They have a nice, powerful way of performing, very St. Petersburg, if I can put it that way and people will understand,” he said. “There’s a very big difference, artistically, between Moscow school of skating and St. Petersburg school of skating. That power and that presence is definitely evident.”

Standing in their way are Chinese Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, undefeated since taking silver at the PyeongChang Olympics despite missing the 2018 Grand Prix season due to Sui’s stress fracture in her right foot.

Sui and Han also swept their Grand Prix starts with a higher average score than Boikova and Kozlovskiy. Weir and fellow NBC Sports analyst Tara Lipinski said they are the favorites this week.

“Sui and Han are in a class of their own,” Lipinski said. “They set themselves apart in their consistency and their maturity. Going up against these youngsters, I think it’s clear that the chemistry they’ve developed over the years together and that the confidence they have in their skating is superior to anyone else in the field. Obviously, people can be competitive with them at the final, but they would have to have major errors.

“Clearly, they have one goal, and that’s to win Beijing [2022 Olympics], which I think they’re on the road to.”

But the sheer depth of Russian pairs’ could win out by the Winter Games. Russia qualified the top four pairs into each of the last two Junior Grand Prix Finals, plus earned every medal at the last two junior worlds.

“Russia could technically be looking at [2022 Olympic] sweeps in ladies and, possibly, pairs, should these junior teams that have just come up continue to develop,” Weir said.

The U.S. failed to qualify a pair for the Final for the 11th time in the last 12 years, though Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier became the first Americans to earn medals in both of their Grand Prix starts since 2015.

GRAND PRIX FINAL: Entry List | TV/Stream Schedule

NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

Carissa Moore wins fourth surfing world title ahead of Olympic debut

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkDec 2, 2019, 2:58 PM EST
Hawaiian Carissa Moore clinched her fourth surfing world title, one day after qualifying for the sport’s Olympic debut.

Moore, 27, was crowned at the season-ending Maui Pro after her closest pursuer, fellow U.S. Olympic qualifier Caroline Marks, was eliminated in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Only Kelly Slater has won more world titles than Moore among American men or women (11).

Moore, Marks and another American, Lakey Peterson, came to Maui with chances for the world title. Moore led the standings going into the event by finishing first, second or third in the previous six contests, and therefore controlled her own destiny.

Peterson’s bids for a world title and the Olympics ended when she was eliminated in the round of 16 on Sunday. Two surfers per gender per nation can qualify for Tokyo.

Moore, who started surfing at age 5 off the beaches of Waikiki, has been a force for nearly a decade. In 2011, she became the youngest male or female world champion at 18. She won again in 2013 and 2015, but was supplanted by Australians Tyler Wright and Stephanie Gilmore the last three years.

“This has not only been three years of work, but three years of learning and growing,” Moore said. “It’s been a journey.”

Marks, a 17-year-old from Florida, has been a revelation in this Olympic cycle. In 2017, she became the youngest surfer to qualify for the Championship Tour. She finished 2018 ranked No. 7 in the world. Then she won the 2019 season opener, plus the penultimate contest, and made the Olympic team over Peterson, last season’s world No. 2.

Moore and Marks head into the Olympic year as medal favorites. Their closest competition comes from Australia: seven-time world champion Gilmore and Sally Fitzgibbons.

The U.S. men are comparative underdogs to Brazil, which boasts three of the world’s top four. The men’s world champion will be decided later this month at the Billabong Pipe Masters on the North Shore of Oahu.

Pipe Masters will also decide the second American to join Kolohe Andino on the Olympic team — either Slater, two-time world champion John John Florence (returning from an ACL tear) or Seth Moniz.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

