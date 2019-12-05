Mikaela Shiffrin, Ted Ligety eye more success at Lake Louise, Beaver Creek; TV, live stream schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin returns to the site of her lone World Cup downhill win in Lake Louise, Alberta, this weekend. Ted Ligety is back on his most successful track in Beaver Creek, Colo.

NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports Gold air live coverage of the final World Cup stops in North America this season, Friday through Sunday.

Shiffrin, coming off her 62nd World Cup victory on Sunday (tying for fourth all-time), transitions to the first speed races of the season: two downhills and a super-G in the Canadian Rockies.

Ligety, looking for his first podium of what could be his last Olympic cycle, targets the last of three men’s races in Beaver Creek: Sunday’s giant slalom. The two-time Olympic champion won Beaver Creek World Cup GS races five straight years from 2010-14, plus the 2015 World title there.

Alpine Skiing World Cup broadcast schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Network Friday 12:30 p.m. Men’s Super-G NBCSN 2:30 p.m. Women’s Downhill Olympic Channel 11 p.m.* Women’s Downhill NBCSN Saturday 12:55 p.m. Men’s Downhill Olympic Channel 2:30 p.m. Women’s Downhill Olympic Channel 11 p.m.* Men’s Downhill NBCSN Sunday 11:40 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom Run 1 Olympic Channel 1 p.m. Women’s Super-G Olympic Channel 2:30 p.m. Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2 Olympic Channel 5 p.m.* Men’s Giant Slalom NBC 6 p.m.* Women’s Super-G NBCSN

All NBC, NBCSN and Olympic Channel broadcasts stream for subscribers on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. All Alpine skiing World Cup runs stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers.

*Same-day delayed broadcast

Shiffrin and Ligety should both feel comfortable this weekend.

At Lake Louise in 2017, Shiffrin recorded her first World Cup downhill win in just her fourth start in the discipline. The next year, she grabbed super-G victory No. 1 to become the seventh woman to notch World Cup wins in all five disciplines.

She has proven that speed mastery isn’t necessary to win the World Cup overall title, but it’s certainly contributed to her growing dominance over the rest of the world. Others to watch: Austrian Nicole Schmidhofer, who swept the Lake Louise downhills in 2018. Plus, Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia. The Italian missed last year’s Lake Louise stop with a broken ankle.

Then there’s Ligety, who at 35 years old is taking his career season by season. This could be his last time racing World Cup at Beaver Creek, where he’s earned five of his 24 World Cup GS wins.

Ligety was slowed by myriad injuries since his last time on a Beaver Creek podium but proclaimed himself healthy before this season. Then he finished fifth in the first giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, on Oct. 27, his best result since January 2018.

