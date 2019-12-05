TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin, Ted Ligety eye more success at Lake Louise, Beaver Creek; TV, live stream schedule

By OlympicTalkDec 5, 2019, 11:23 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin returns to the site of her lone World Cup downhill win in Lake Louise, Alberta, this weekend. Ted Ligety is back on his most successful track in Beaver Creek, Colo.

NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports Gold air live coverage of the final World Cup stops in North America this season, Friday through Sunday.

Shiffrin, coming off her 62nd World Cup victory on Sunday (tying for fourth all-time), transitions to the first speed races of the season: two downhills and a super-G in the Canadian Rockies.

Ligety, looking for his first podium of what could be his last Olympic cycle, targets the last of three men’s races in Beaver Creek: Sunday’s giant slalom. The two-time Olympic champion won Beaver Creek World Cup GS races five straight years from 2010-14, plus the 2015 World title there.

Alpine Skiing World Cup broadcast schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Friday 12:30 p.m. Men’s Super-G NBCSN
2:30 p.m. Women’s Downhill Olympic Channel
11 p.m.* Women’s Downhill NBCSN
Saturday 12:55 p.m. Men’s Downhill Olympic Channel
2:30 p.m. Women’s Downhill Olympic Channel
11 p.m.* Men’s Downhill NBCSN
Sunday 11:40 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom Run 1 Olympic Channel
1 p.m. Women’s Super-G Olympic Channel
2:30 p.m. Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2 Olympic Channel
5 p.m.* Men’s Giant Slalom NBC
6 p.m.* Women’s Super-G NBCSN

All NBC, NBCSN and Olympic Channel broadcasts stream for subscribers on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. All Alpine skiing World Cup runs stream live on NBC Sports Gold for “Snow Pass” subscribers.
*Same-day delayed broadcast

Shiffrin and Ligety should both feel comfortable this weekend.

At Lake Louise in 2017, Shiffrin recorded her first World Cup downhill win in just her fourth start in the discipline. The next year, she grabbed super-G victory No. 1 to become the seventh woman to notch World Cup wins in all five disciplines.

She has proven that speed mastery isn’t necessary to win the World Cup overall title, but it’s certainly contributed to her growing dominance over the rest of the world. Others to watch: Austrian Nicole Schmidhofer, who swept the Lake Louise downhills in 2018. Plus, Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia. The Italian missed last year’s Lake Louise stop with a broken ankle.

Then there’s Ligety, who at 35 years old is taking his career season by season. This could be his last time racing World Cup at Beaver Creek, where he’s earned five of his 24 World Cup GS wins.

Ligety was slowed by myriad injuries since his last time on a Beaver Creek podium but proclaimed himself healthy before this season. Then he finished fifth in the first giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, on Oct. 27, his best result since January 2018.

MORE: 2019-20 Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule

Alysa Liu leads Russians after Junior Grand Prix Final short program

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkDec 5, 2019, 1:50 PM EST
Alysa Liu, the 14-year-old U.S. senior champion, landed a triple Axel in combination en route to the top short program score in the biggest international event of her young career, the Junior Grand Prix Final, on Thursday.

Liu, who in January became the youngest U.S. champion in history, hit a triple Axel-triple toe loop combo, a double Axel and a triple loop to tally 71.19 points, a personal best. She skated to Barbra Streisand‘s “Don’t Rain on My Parade” in Turin, Italy.

Liu leads by 1.04 points over Russian Daria Usacheva going into Friday’s free skate, streaming live on the Junior Grand Prix YouTube channel.

“I don’t really get nervous, and I don’t feel barely any pressure,” Liu said, according to the International Skating Union, adding that she plans two quadruple Lutzes and two triple Axels in the free. “I just tell myself it’s just another competition.”

Russians rank Nos. 2-5 at the six-skater event, looking to make it 10 straight Junior Grand Prix Final women’s titles for the nation. The top five are separated by just 3.12 points, but Liu was the only one with a triple Axel.

She looks likely to become the first U.S. woman to make a Junior Grand Prix Final podium since Hannah Miller in 2012 (silver). Perhaps the first to win since Becky Bereswill in 2008.

Liu has followed last January’s national title in her senior championships debut with an impressive first junior international campaign.

In recent competitions, she became the first U.S. woman to land any quadruple jump (a Lutz) and the first woman from any nation to couple a triple Axel with a quad.

Though Liu won both of her Junior Grand Prix Series starts, she came into the Final ranked third in the world by best total scores among juniors. She bettered Nos. 1 and 2 (Russians Kamila Valieva and Kseniya Sinitsyna) in Thursday’s short, where rules disallow quads unlike the free.

Past Junior Grand Prix Final champions include Olympic gold medalists Adelina SotnikovaYuliya Lipnitskaya and Alina Zagitova. Plus, the top two senior women this season, Alexandra Trusova and Alena Kostornaia, the last two years.

Liu will become old enough for senior international events in the 2022 Olympic season.

MORE: Alysa Liu, with help from Olympic medalist, challenges top Russians

Mark Pavelich, Miracle on Ice hockey player, ruled mentally ill, dangerous

AP
Associated PressDec 5, 2019, 6:18 AM EST
GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (AP) — Mark Pavelich, a forward on the “Miracle on Ice” U.S. Olympic hockey team, is mentally ill and dangerous and should be committed to a secure treatment facility, a Minnesota judge ordered on Wednesday.

Pavelich, 61, of Lutsen, was charged with felony assault in August for allegedly beating a friend with a metal pole, breaking several bones. Charging documents say Pavelich accused the friend of spiking his beer.

Judge Michael Cuzzo found Pavelich incompetent to stand trial, and the criminal case was put on hold while the state sought to have Pavelich committed.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that a hearing in February will determine whether Pavelich should stay committed for an undetermined amount of time.

According to Cuzzo’s order, one psychologist found Pavelich had delusions and paranoia, including a delusion that those closest to him were trying to poison him. Another psychologist found he suffered from a mild neurocognitive disorder due to traumatic brain injury, likely related to repeated head injuries.

Pavelich’s family members have said they believe he suffers from CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, after repeated concussions from his time in the NHL. They said they started seeing changes in him a few years ago and he has refused help.

CTE, which can be diagnosed only after death, has been found in several former NHL players, more than 100 former NFL players and in dozens more athletes and members of the military who have been exposed to repetitive head trauma. The disease can lead to memory loss, depression and even suicide.

The NHL has long denied there is a conclusive link between repeated blows to the head and CTE.

Pavelich’s sister, Jean Gevik, said her brother’s situation was “heartbreaking.”

The NHL has been criticized for the way it has handled head injuries. Last year, the league settled a court case with hundreds of retired players who claimed they were harmed by head injuries. The NHL admitted no wrongdoing. Pavelich did not make a claim, Gevik has said.

Pavelich had two assists in the United States’ 4-3 win over the Soviet Union in the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Games medal round. The U.S. then beat Finland to win the gold medal. Pavelich later played for the New York Rangers and two other NHL teams.

MORE: Behind the scenes of Miracle on Ice reunion