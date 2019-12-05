Nathan Chen distances Yuzuru Hanyu in Grand Prix Final short program

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A brilliant Nathan Chen outscored a flawed Yuzuru Hanyu for a fourth straight head-to-head program, taking a 12.95-point lead at the Grand Prix Final in Turin, Italy, on Thursday.

Chen, the two-time reigning world champion, tallied 110.38 points going into Saturday’s free skate. He landed a quadruple Lutz, triple Axel and quad toe loop-triple toe loop combination.

It’s the highest short program score in the world this season, leading the American to say “wow” in the kiss-and-cry area. His coach, the often-gruff Rafael Arutyunyan, banged his knee against his pupil’s.

Hanyu, the two-time reigning Olympic champion, hit a quadruple Salchow and triple Axel but then stepped out of a quad toe landing. He therefore failed to include a required jumping combination and ended up in second place.

Hanyu is not out of contention, though. His world-leading free skate score this season is 16.61 points better than Chen’s best free skate from the fall Grand Prix Series.

Chen is undefeated since placing fifth at the PyeongChang Olympics, but this is just his second head-to-head with Hanyu in that span. Chen defeated Hanyu at March’s world championships, where the Japanese megastar was likely affected by an ankle injury.

The Grand Prix Final, the biggest annual event outside the world championships, continues Friday with the rhythm dance, women’s short and pairs’ free skate. A full TV and live stream schedule is here.

Earlier in pairs, Chinese Sui Wenjing and Han Cong took their first step toward a first Grand Prix Final title. The Olympic silver medalists tallied 77.50, leading Russians Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitriy Kozlovskiy by .85 going into Friday’s free skate.

Sui and Han were imperfect, with Sui putting her hand down on a throw triple flip landing. They are undefeated in this Beijing Olympic cycle and own the world’s top total score this season.

The U.S. failed to qualify a pair for the six-team Final for the 11th time in the last 12 years.

Grand Prix Final

Men’s Short Program

1. Nathan Chen (USA) — 110.38

2. Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN) — 97.43

3. Kevin Aymoz (FRA) — 96.71

4. Dmitriy Aliyev (RUS) — 88.78

5. Alexander Samarin (RUS) — 81.32

6. Jin Boyang (CHN) — 80.67

Pairs’ Short Program

1. Sui Wenjing/Han Cong (CHN) — 77.50

2. Aleksandra Boikova / Dmitriy Kozlovskiy (RUS) — 76.65

3. Daria Pavliuchenko/Denis Khodykin (RUS) — 75.16

4. Anastasia Mishina/Aleksandr Galliamov (RUS) — 71.48

5. Peng Cheng/Jin Yang (CHN) — 69.67

6. Kirsten Moore-Towers/Michael Marinaro (CAN) — 67.08

