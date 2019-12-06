TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Getty Images

Marco Odermatt, Swiss phenom, stamps arrival with first World Cup win

Associated PressDec 6, 2019, 3:13 PM EST
BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Swiss racer Marco Odermatt has broken Austria’s grip on the Birds of Prey super-G.

The second racer to take the hill, Odermatt went on a wild ride to finish the technical course in 1 minute, 10.90 seconds Friday to earn his first World Cup victory. The 22-year-old nearly lurched over the top of his skis early in the run only to recover and keep on cruising.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway was second, 0.10 seconds behind, and Austrian Matthias Mayer took third.

Odermatt snapped Austria’s string of four straight World Cup super-G wins at Beaver Creek. He needed a run just like this, too — barely on the verge of control around several turns.

“It’s whoever is willing to take the most risk and then pull it off,” said Travis Ganong, who finished sixth for the top finish among the Americans. “Odermatt, he took way too much risk and somehow it worked out. That’s a one out of 100 run. … He was on the limit, but that’s what’s fast.”

This was Odermatt’s third career World Cup podium and first in speed. He took second and third places in giant slalom competitions last season. Odermatt also won four titles at the 2018 World Junior Championships in Switzerland.

Mayer had a strong run despite a sore hip. He crashed in a giant slalom training session Tuesday and wasn’t sure how the hip would respond. Mayer won the opening super-G of the season in Lake Louise, Alberta, last weekend.

“My hip is better,” Mayer said. “I’m pretty happy about third place.”

For German racer Thomas Dressen, this was about getting comfortable on the course again and not so much his place (27th). He crashed a year ago in Beaver Creek and tore the ACL in his right knee. Dressen, who won the downhill in Lake Louise last weekend, feels even more comfortable for Saturday’s downhill.

“It’s not the course’s fault that I crashed. It’s mine,” Dressen said. “If you’re honest with yourself, you can learn from your mistakes. I like the course a lot. It’s one of my favorites.”

Kilde turned in a fast time as the No. 17 racer. He finished in a three-way tie for third place last season during the super-G at Beaver Creek.

There were several “DNFs” — did not finish — on the technical course, including the first racer of the day, Adrien Theaux of France.

“Today was especially challenging with the set,” Ganong said.

Kelly Slater surfs Pipe Masters for place in Olympics

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkDec 6, 2019, 5:19 PM EST
Kelly Slater‘s hopes of competing in the first Olympic surfing contest come down to the famed Pipe Masters off the North Shore of Oahu, which could begin as early as Sunday.

Sounds like he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“If there’s an event on tour that favors me, it would be this one,” Slater, a 47-year-old, 11-time world champion, said in an HBO documentary that aired this week. “If I can win the Pipe Masters this year, and if it was the last contest I ever won in my career, I would die a happy man, for sure.”

Slater has won Pipe Masters a record seven times, though five were in the 1990s and the last was in 2013. He goes into the season-ending contest riding his worst string of Championships Tour results in nearly two decades.

Slater must finish better than 2016 and 2017 World champion John John Florence at Pipe Masters to have any chance of qualifying for the Tokyo Games.

Florence, who was born the same year as Slater’s first world title (1992), is expected to return to the tour at Pipe Masters. He missed the last five months of contests after tearing an ACL for the second time in 13 months.

That injury opened the door for Slater to grab one of two available U.S. Olympic spots, given to the top two finishers in the season-long standings. Kolohe Andino rose to the challenge to grab one of them, making the quarterfinals of the last two contests.

But Slater, working through a back injury, failed to make the quarterfinals of the last seven contests. Opportunity missed.

“Ninth place, to me, used to be a pretty awful result. I’m used to at least a quarterfinal on for most of my career,” he said in July. “I’m not horrified by my results, but I’m also not surprised. Maybe other people are because everyone focuses on my age and that kind of thing. It’s not like I’m going to all of a sudden forget how to do this thing, you know?”

Slater made a surprise announcement on July 2, 2018, that his plan was to return from a broken foot, compete the entire 2019 season and retire. It called into question if he had a desire to be an Olympian. The video published by the World Surf League was later taken down. Slater has since walked back the comments.

He will make good on part of that statement — entering every contest, a first since 2015.

“I’ve gone a little bit cold on that, not that I won’t [retire], but not that I will,” he said in the HBO film. “People say I want to go out on top, that kind of thing. Of course we all want to go out on top. I want to go out when the battery is just done.”

Ester Ledecka stuns again, wins World Cup downhill from bib No. 26

AP
By OlympicTalkDec 6, 2019, 5:15 PM EST
Consider 26 a lucky number for Ester Ledecka.

Ledecka, the snowboard champion who stunningly captured the PyeongChang Olympic super-G from bib No. 26, won her first World Cup ski race on Friday — also from bib No. 26.

Ledecka was fastest in a downhill at Lake Louise, Alberta.

She kept Swiss Corinne Suter from her first World Cup win by .35 of a second. Austrian Stephanie Venier was third. Mikaela Shiffrin was 10th in her weakest discipline. Full results are here.

Ledecky, an Olympic and world champion in Alpine snowboarding from the Czech Republic, had a previous best Alpine skiing World Cup finish of seventh. The top-ranked racers all go in the top 20 of the start list.

Last season, Ledecka raced more World Cup skiing events than snowboarding events for the first time. She was forced to choose between world championships in skiing and in snowboarding due to schedules and picked the former with a top finish of 15th.

The women race another downhill and a super-G in Lake Louise the next two days. A full TV and live stream schedule for the weekend races is here.

