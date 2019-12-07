TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES

Katie Ledecky wins race by 30 seconds, takes back No. 1 ranking

By OlympicTalkDec 7, 2019, 8:46 PM EST
In her last race of the year, Katie Ledecky ensured she would finish 2019 as the world’s fastest 1500m freestyler.

Ledecky clocked 15:35.98 at the U.S. Open in Atlanta, winning the longest event on the Olympic pool program by 29.97 seconds. Typical for Ledecky, who owns the nine fastest times in history. This one came in at No. 8. Full meet results are here.

Ledecky scratched the 1500m free final at the summer world championships due to illness. Italian Simona Quadarella went on to win that title in 15:40.89, which was the world’s fastest time this year until Saturday night.

“I didn’t have time on my mind at all today. I just wanted to have a consistent swim,” Ledecky, undefeated in 1500m free finals for nine years, said on NBCSN. “That’s probably the best mile that I’ve had in a while.”

The women’s 1500m freestyle debuts at the Olympics in Tokyo. Ledecky is expected to add that to her Rio Olympic individual lineup of 200m, 400m and 800m frees, assuming she is top two in each event at the June Olympic trials.

In other events Saturday, Erika Brown handed Simone Manuel a rare defeat in the 100m freestyle. Brown, a University of Tennessee senior, clocked 53.42 and lowered her personal best by .71 between prelims and the final. Brown moved from sixth to fourth in the U.S. rankings this year, upping her stock as a contender to make the Olympic 4x100m free relay pool via a top-six finish at trials.

Brown previously lowered her personal best in the 50m free on Thursday. She ranks third in the U.S. this year in that event.

Emily Escobedo dealt Lilly King a rare domestic defeat in the 200m breaststroke. Escobedo lowered her personal best by .87 and clocked 2:22.00, moving to seventh fastest in the world this year and remaining fourth among Americans.

In the men’s 200m breast, Olympic champion Dmitriy Balandin of Kazakhstan was beaten by Cody Miller, the Olympic 100m breast silver medalist. Both were slower than their best times this year.

The next significant swim meet is a Tyr Pro Series stop in Knoxville, Tenn., from Jan. 16-19.

Mikaela Shiffrin runner-up in Lake Louise downhill

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 7, 2019, 7:13 PM EST
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Here’s a scary thought for her competition: Mikaela Shiffrin is still getting comfortable with the intensity and the speed of the downhill.

That’s why podium finishes are still a little surprising even to her.

The American three-time overall World Cup champion finished runner-up to Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria in a downhill race Saturday. Schmidhofer cruised through the course in 1 minute, 49.92 seconds to edge Shiffrin by 0.13 seconds. Francesca Marsaglia of Italy wound up third.

Schmidhofer has four career World Cup wins, with three of them arriving at Lake Louise.

Known as a tech specialist, Shiffrin is steadily getting up to speed in the speed events. This was Shiffrin’s fourth career World Cup podium finish in the downhill, which includes a Lake Louise win in 2017.

So, does Shiffrin anticipate this kind of downhill success?

“No, no, no,” the 24-year-old from Colorado said. “It’s certainly not normal (for a downhill podium). Even racing downhill doesn’t feel normal. But I feel every year like I have more experience and get more comfortable.”

Shiffrin currently sits at 62 World Cup wins, which ties her with Austrian great Annemarie Moser-Proell for second-most on the women’s side. Lindsey Vonn had 82 wins before her retirement.

“I’m certainly more comfortable with the long skis,” Shiffrin said of downhill racing. “Right now, it’s enjoying it, because speed is a little bit extra for me. My goal is to be able to succeed in speed as well. It’s making the transition and trying to have fun with it.”

Czech Republic skier and snowboarder Ester Ledecka finished fourth Saturday. She was the surprise winner of Friday’s season-opening downhill, which was delayed and shortened by heavy snowfall on the mountain. The race Saturday was restored to its full length.

Next up, a super-G on Sunday.

“It’s always been a little bit tricky for me from downhill skis to super-G skis and to change the timing a little bit,” Shiffrin said. “I’m going to have fun.”

Alena Kostornaia leads historic Russian medal sweep at Grand Prix Final

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkDec 7, 2019, 3:52 PM EST
Alena Kostornaia led the way as Russian women swept the medals at the Grand Prix Final, a historic achievement for a nation that has been the dominant force the last six years.

Kostornaia, 16 and in her first senior international season, landed three triple Axels between two programs, tallying 247.59 points, the world’s best score this season.

“It was a challenge for me because it is the fourth competition at the high level [this season],” said Kostornaia, undefeated this fall. “It’s really cool that I can be first.”

She prevailed by 6.67 points on the strength of her short program lead and artistic scores. Her countrywomen landed quadruple jumps in Saturday’s free skate in Turin, Italy.

Russia is the only nation to sweep the medals in one discipline in the 25-year history of the event, the second-biggest annual international competition behind the world championships. It happened once before: Russia’s men in the 1998-99 season.

Kostornaia, last year’s Junior Grand Prix Final champion, was followed in the final standings by fellow pupils of Eteri TutberidzeAnna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova. NBC Sports analyst Johnny Weir calls them “the Troika.”

Shcherbakova and Trusova, both 15, each landed multiple quads but also fell on quad attempts.

Shcherbakova outscored Kostornaia in the free skate but couldn’t make up the gap from the short, where quads aren’t allowed. Trusova, who came into the event ranked No. 1 in the world, became the first woman to land a quad flip in competition.

Bradie Tennell, the first American woman in the Grand Prix Final since 2015, had a relatively clean free skate (two under-rotated jumps) and finished fifth in the six-skater field.

Olympic and world champion Alina Zagitova dropped from second after the short to sixth, her worst finish as a senior, after falling in a free skate without a quad or triple Axel.

Earlier in ice dance, French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron extended their unbeaten run since taking Olympic silver, comfortably bagging their second Grand Prix Final title by 9.17 points.

Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue were second and third, marking the first time the U.S. put two couples on a Grand Prix Final podium.

Chock and Bates passed Hubbell and Donohue in the free dance to match their best Grand Prix Final result from 2014 and 2015, when they were the U.S.’ top couple.

Grand Prix Final
Women
Gold: Alena Kostornaia (RUS) — 247.59
Silver: Anna Shcherbakova (RUS) — 240.92
Bronze: Alexandra Trusova (RUS) — 233.18
4. Rika Kihira (JPN) — 216.47
5. Bradie Tennell (USA) — 212.88
6. Alina Zagitova (RUS) — 205.23

Ice Dance
Gold: Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron (FRA) — 219.85
Silver: Madison Chock/Evan Bates (USA) — 210.68
Bronze: Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA) — 207.93
4. Alexandra Stepanova/Ivan Bukin (RUS) — 204.88
5. Piper Gilles/Paul Poirier (CAN) — 203.50
6. Victoria Sinitsina/Nikita Katsalapov (RUS) — 203.39

