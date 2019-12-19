TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin to skip World Cup races this weekend

By OlympicTalkDec 19, 2019, 10:08 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin will not race on the World Cup this weekend, upon re-evaluating after a 17th-place finish in a Tuesday giant slalom.

Shiffrin announced Thursday that she will skip a Saturday downhill (4:15 a.m. ET, Olympic Channel) and Sunday combined (8 a.m., Olympic Channel) in Val d’Isere, France, a venue she had been planning to race for the first time in speed events.

“Wellllll I wanted to try for @valdisere. I was pretty excited, really-and it would have been the first time that I made that schedule work…but I have to get some work done now, so Merry Christmas and see you in Lienz [Dec. 28-29]!” was posted on her social media.

A day earlier, Shiffrin’s account posted, “As always my plan is day-by-day and [Tuesday] forced me to re-evaluate the coming weeks. Gonna take a little pause and skip tomorrow’s downhill training in Val d’isere and go from there.”

On Tuesday, Shiffrin was “visibly upset, speechless and a little stunned,” according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard, after her worst result since the PyeongChang Olympics and her worst for a tech race outside of DNFs in more than five years.

“I have a lot of thoughts, but I probably shouldn’t say any of them on camera,” she joked. “Look, it’s not really OK for me to expect something more from the day. I mean, I skied how I skied, and I placed how I placed. The girls who are ahead of me… skied harder. They skied better, cleaner.

“I don’t have any excuse, really. They did an amazing job preparing the surface. The slope was actually in an amazing condition, really. Both courses were really fun, awesome to ski, and my equipment has been really great in training and everything. There’s really nobody to blame but myself here.

“I’m for sure going to watch my video a lot more, but it is experience. It’s true. There’s always a lesson to learn. Right now it feels a lot like what I’m trying to do I’m not actually able to do, but it’s also not the end of the world.”

Shiffrin opened the season with four straight podiums, including two wins, and then made podiums in two out of four speed races. She then skipped a parallel slalom in Switzerland on Sunday — her third time skipping a tech race aside from injury since she burst on the scene in 2012 — to prepare for Tuesday’s GS and this weekend’s races in France.

Shiffrin, eyeing a fourth straight World Cup overall title, leads the season standings by a significant margin — 165 points — after 10 of 41 scheduled races.

Big air event at Atlanta Braves' SunTrust Park highlights Olympic sports weekend action

Atlanta Braves SunTrust Park Big Air
U.S. Ski & Snowboard
By OlympicTalkDec 19, 2019, 10:30 AM EST
About 900,000 pounds of snow sit inside the Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park, where the world’s best big air snowboarders and skiers will descend a 15-story ramp for a unique World Cup event Friday and Saturday.

NBCSN airs live coverage of snowboard finals Friday and ski finals Saturday, both at 7 p.m. ET. NBC airs coverage Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. All coverage streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Each field features an Olympic champion: Americans Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard in snowboard and Norwegian Øystein Bråten, Swiss Sarah Höfflin and Canadian Dara Howell in ski.

Other big air events have been held at famous stadiums, including inside Fenway Park in 2016, the Beijing 2008 Olympic Stadiumthe San Francisco Giants’ AT&T Park and outside the Rose Bowl.

In other sports, the men’s Alpine skiing World Cup has four straight days of races in Italy beginning with a super-G and downhill in Val Gardena on Friday and Saturday.

Americans Tommy Ford, coming off his first World Cup win in Beaver Creek, Colo., and double Olympic champion Ted Ligety are podium contenders in Alta Badia, where a giant slalom and parallel giant slalom are slated Sunday and Monday.

The women race a downhill and combined in Val d’Isere, France, on Saturday and Sunday. Mikaela Shiffrin was due to race speed at the venue for the first time in her career before withdrawing on Thursday. Italians Sofia Goggia and Federica Brignone are among the contenders.

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Friday 5:30 a.m. Men’s SG — Val Gardena Olympic Channel
Saturday 4:15 a.m. Women’s DH – Val d’Isere Olympic Channel
5:45 a.m. Men’s DH — Val Gardena Olympic Channel
8:30 p.m.* Men’s DH — Val Gardena NBCSN
Sunday 7 a.m. Men’s GS – Alta Badia Olympic Channel
8 a.m. Women’s SC – Val d’Isere Olympic Channel
7:30 p.m.* Women’s SC – Val d’Isere NBCSN
Monday 12 p.m. Men’s PGS – Alta Badia Olympic Channel

*Delayed broadcast

Caeleb Dressel not chasing Michael Phelps record 8 gold medals

Getty Images
Associated PressDec 18, 2019, 7:34 PM EST
ATLANTA (AP) — In the post-Michael Phelps world, Caeleb Dressel fits snugly into the successor’s slot.

Coming off two dynamic performances at the world swimming championships, Dressel figures to be one of the biggest stars at the Tokyo Games.

Yet he is reticent to step into the spotlight. He puts up his guard when it comes to his personal life. He really has no desire to be compared to the winningest athlete in Olympic history.

“I don’t want to say I just brush it off, because I know it’s going to be inevitable,” Dressel said in an interview with The Associated Press. “But that’s not why I’m in this sport. … It’s not to beat Michael. It’s not to go faster than Michael.”

Sitting across the table from Dressel at a bustling sandwich shop near Emory University, it doesn’t take long to recognize that he runs a bit deeper than many athletes.

“A thinker” is how his coach, Gregg Troy, describes him.

Dressel is an avid reader. His infrequent posts on social media are often quoted from whatever book has his attention at the moment.

“I can get the physical exercise done with practice and staying in shape,” he said. “But you’ve got to sharpen the mental side. I like to learn.”

Recently, he read Ryan Holiday’s book “The Obstacle Is the Way: The Timeless Art of Turning Trials into Triumph.”

“The good thing about true perseverance is that it can’t be stopped by anything besides death,” Dressel tweeted.

Another recommendation from Dressel’s book club is “The Wright Brothers,” a 2015 work by historian David McCullough chronicling the life and times of aviation pioneers Orville and Wilbur Wright.

Dressel was taken with these lines: “All were extremely proud of the brothers, not because that was the fashion of the moment, but because of their grit, persistence, and their loyalty to conviction. Above all because of their sterling American quality of compelling success.”

That’s a quality Dressel knows something about.

At the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, he joined Phelps and Mark Spitz as the only swimmers to win seven gold medals at a major international meet.

This summer in South Korea, Dressel picked off six golds and two silvers — making him and Phelps the only swimmers to claim eight medals at either the Olympics or the worlds. Most impressively, Dressel won three titles in a single night.

“He’s such a dynamic swimmer,” said Bob Bowman, who was Phelps’ coach throughout his career and now leads the swimming program at Arizona State. “The way he jumps off the block. The race is over when he hits the water. He’s so strong. I think of power when I see him swim.”

Now, as Tokyo approaches, Dressel is 23 years old.

The same age as Phelps heading into the 2008 Beijing Games.

But Dressel quickly shoots down any thought of making a run at Phelps’ most iconic record — those eight gold medals.

Two of Dressel’s eight events in Gwangju (50m butterfly and 4x100m mixed-gender freestyle relay) aren’t on the Olympic program.

He’s pondering whether to swim the 200m free at the U.S. trials, in hopes of putting up a time that would earn consideration for a spot on the 4x200m free relay. But it looks like seven events is the absolute ceiling he’ll consider for Tokyo.

Dressel shrugs off speculation that he might attempt the 200m individual medley, saying it just doesn’t work out schedule-wise.

So Phelps’ record is safe.

Not that it’s ever been on Dressel’s radar.

“It’s not about Michael for me,” he said. “It never has been.”

The third of four children, Dressel grew up in Green Cove Springs, Fla., a community just south of Jacksonville along the St. Johns River. He played a variety of sports, including football, track and soccer, but swimming was his destiny.

“To put it simply, this is what I’m supposed to be doing,” he said “I don’t know if it chose me or I chose it. But I couldn’t walk away from it, even at the points where I didn’t enjoy it.”

There were certainly times when he struggled to find joy in the sport — most notably during his senior year of high school, when he was one of the nation’s top swimming prospects but shockingly decided to drop out for about six months.

Dressel clams up when asked about that time in his life.

“I genuinely missed it,” is about all he’ll say. “I’ve sort of beat around the bush with my answers. Maybe one day I’ll actually come out and give the full story. But right now, I’m not ready.”

He returned to swimming, of course, with a scholarship to compete right down the road at the University of Florida. That’s where he hooked up with Troy, the school’s longtime coach, and began a partnership that would produce some staggering returns.

Dressel earned his first Olympic berth in 2016 and led off the gold medal-winning 4x100m free relay team that also included Phelps, who retired for good after Rio with 23 gold medals.

Dressel earned a second gold by swimming the preliminaries of the 4x100m medley relay. In his only individual event, he finished sixth in the 100m free.

The last two world championships gave Dressel a chance to expand his horizons.

He’s gotten a taste of what it means to be one of the faces of U.S. swimming.

“He dealt with the pressure of being the star,” Troy said. “Now, I think, he’s kind of the complete package.”

While Dressel doesn’t seem to care much about medals, there is one possession that he’s never without at the biggest meets — a blue and black bandanna imprinted with images of cows.

It belonged to Claire McCool, one of his math teachers at Clay High School. She died in 2017 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

The bandanna was one of several she wore while undergoing treatment. Her children each got one. Her husband, Mike, wanted Dressel to have one, too.

“It’s just something special that I get to hold on to that represents her, something physical,” he said. “I needed something physical. I’m glad I got the bandanna.”

But, like that time when he quit swimming, Dressel prefers to keep his bond with McCool close to the vest.

“I’d rather not speak too long on Mrs. McCool, if that’s all right,” he said. “Her classroom was a safe haven. I can’t tell you how many classes I skipped because I was hanging out in her classroom.”

While Dressel’s Wikipedia page says he graduated from Florida, he conceded that he’s still about 15 hours short of completing his degree in resources and conservation.

As his swimming career ramped up, he wasn’t able to finish his last few classes.

That gap in his resume gnaws at him.

“I want to have a diploma to hang on my wall,” he said. “Even if I don’t use it, I can say I graduated from UF.”

He’s got far too much on his plate at the moment to take any classes, though the trappings of stardom require Dressel to do things that aren’t exactly in his comfort zone.

Troy, whose stable of swimmers includes attention-craving Ryan Lochte, noted that Dressel takes a totally different approach away from the pool.

“Ryan loves the publicity and looks forward to it,” Troy said. “Caeleb could do without it.”

When Dressel is required to do a whirlwind promotional tour on behalf of a sponsor, like the one last month for Toyota ahead of the U.S. Open in Atlanta, it’s very apparent he would rather be somewhere else.

“I don’t know if you’ll really get to know me unless you’re close to me,” he said. “If it was up to me, it would be me, Coach Troy and the water.”

Yet Dressel recognizes this comes with the territory when you’re getting mentioned in the same breath as swimmers such as Phelps and Spitz.

The spotlight in Tokyo will be bright, that’s for sure.

But Dressel plans to keep his head down. He’ll be focused on those black lines at the bottom of the pool.

That’s when he feels most at peace.

“I’m not doing this for money, I’m not doing this for fame,” Dressel said. “For me, it’s how far can I push this? How fast can I go?”

