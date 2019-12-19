TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Getty Images

Ten memorable Summer Olympic gold-medal moments from 2010s

By Nick ZaccardiDec 19, 2019, 2:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Kelly Slater misses Tokyo Olympics; John John Florence qualifies Atlanta Braves SunTrust Park Big Air Big air event at Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park highlights Olympic sports weekend action Mikaela Shiffrin to skip World Cup races this weekend

NBCSports.com looks back at the 2010s this week. Here are 10 Summer Olympic gold-medal moments that defined the decade …

London 2012: Fierce Five puts U.S. back atop women’s gymnastics
Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber, McKayla Maroney and Kyla Ross became the first U.S. gymnastics team to win an Olympic title outside of a home Games. This group set the tone for what would become a dynasty — the U.S. women have won every Olympic and world team and all-around title since 2011. Douglas went on to capture the all-around in London. Raisman grabbed her all-around medal in Rio, a silver. Wieber kicked it off with the 2011 World all-around crown. Maroney was shockingly relegated to silver in the 2012 Olympic vault final, then repeated as world champion in 2013. Ross would join Simone Biles on world all-around podiums in 2013 and 2014.

London 2012: Michael Phelps breaks career Olympic medals record
Though Phelps broke Mark Spitz‘s single-Games mark by taking eight golds in 2008, he entered the decade in second place on the career Olympic medals list behind 1950s and ’60s Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina. Phelps needed three medals in London — what he said would be his final Games — to take the lead with 19 total. He tied and broke the record on the same night with a silver behind Chad le Clos in the 200m butterfly and gold anchoring the 4x200m freestyle relay. Phelps went on to win another nine Olympic medals between London and Rio — with a brief retirement in between — to finish with 28 medals and 23 golds. Latynina, with 18 medals and nine golds, is now a distant second.

London 2012: Misty May-Treanor/Kerri Walsh Jennings three-peat
The greatest team in beach volleyball history took their final bow together at Horse Guards Parade, completing an undefeated run for a third straight Olympics. May-Treanor and Walsh Jennings had separate win streaks of 90 and 112 matches in the 2000s but were vulnerable going into London. They had won four of their 17 international events together since May-Treanor unretired in 2011. But they dropped just one set in seven matches at the Olympics, sweeping countrywomen Jen Kessy and April Ross in the final. May-Treanor retired from international play for good, while Walsh Jennings planted the seed of her next partnership at the net after the final. She and Ross paired and earned bronze in Rio.

London 2012: David Rudisha breaks world record in epic 800m final
Maybe the greatest race in history. The Maasai warrior Rudisha was tapped by many to break his own world record in his Olympic debut. He did it, leading from the break and towing six of the seven other finalists to personal bests. Rudisha clocked 1:40.91, becoming the first man to break 1:41. Every runner’s time was the fastest ever for that finishing placement. “It was the performance of the Games, not just of track and field, but of the Games,” said London 2012 chairman Seb Coe, a former 800m world-record holder.

London 2012: David Boudia wins platform on final dive
Boudia, after qualifying last out of 18 divers out of preliminaries, entered the sixth and last final-round dive in a virtual tie with world champion Qiu Bo of China and British favorite Tom Daley. For the biggest dive of his life, Boudia performed the highest-scoring dive of the day — 102.60 points — on a back two-and-a-half somersault with two-and-a-half twists in the pike position. He won by 1.80 points over Qiu, giving the U.S. its first Olympic diving title since Laura Wilkinson in 2000.

Rio 2016: Simone Biles, Aly Raisman go 1-2 in all-around
For Biles, gold was a coronation marking four years of unprecedented excellence. For Raisman, silver was sweet, representing a three-year comeback journey to become an even better gymnast than she was in London (where she missed an all-around medal on a tiebreak). Biles’ margin of victory — 2.1 points — was greater than the previous nine Olympic margins combined. Raisman had a 1.433-point edge over bronze medalist Aliya Mustafina, greater than the margin separating Mustafina from the 10th-place finisher.

Rio 2016: Katie Ledecky completes 4-gold-medal Games with second world record
You can’t ask much more of a swimmer than a personal best. When Ledecky does that, it usually means a world record. She shattered personal bests in the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyles en route to four golds (including the 4x200m free relay) at her second Olympics. The 400m and 800m frees were world records, nearly two seconds faster than the previous marks. Ledecky shed rare tears after the last race, the 800m free, knowing it was her final one under D.C.-area coach Bruce Gemmell before matriculating at Stanford.

Rio 2016: Wayde van Niekerk breaks Michael Johnson’s 400m world record
From way out in lane eight, the South African took down Johnson’s 17-year-old world record in perhaps the most astonishing feat of the Games. Van Niekerk, then coached by a 74-year-old grandmother (Ans Botha), clocked 43.03 seconds. Usain Bolt, watching on a TV in the stadium, covered his mouth in a similar reaction to many at the Maracana. The two sprinters trained together earlier that year. “Bolt told me in Jamaica, ‘You will break the world record,'” van Niekerk said in Rio. “Tonight [Bolt] said, ‘I told you you can do it.'”

Rio 2016: Usain Bolt finishes golden Olympic career
With one last relay leg, the Jamaican bid farewell to the Olympics with a “triple-triple,” gold medals in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics (the 2008 relay title would later be stripped for a teammate’s doping). Though Bolt turned a close 4x100m into a runaway on anchor, perhaps the more memorable image of that night came hours later. Some time after midnight, Bolt made his way back onto the track and threw a javelin.

Rio 2016: Neymar wins Brazil’s first Olympic soccer title in shootout
In what he later called the most nervous moment of his life, Neymar calmly netted the decisive shootout attempt in the Olympic final at the Maracana. The opponent: Germany, whose national team trounced Brazil 7-1 two years earlier in the World Cup semifinals, also in Brazil. Neymar dropped to his knees, was mobbed by teammates and then sobbed. Brazil, a five-time World Cup champion, earned its first Olympic soccer title and its most coveted medal of the Rio Games.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

BEST OF 2010s: Summer Olympians | Winter Olympians | Teams

Kelly Slater misses Tokyo Olympics; John John Florence qualifies

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkDec 19, 2019, 7:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Ten memorable Summer Olympic gold-medal moments from 2010s Atlanta Braves SunTrust Park Big Air Big air event at Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park highlights Olympic sports weekend action Mikaela Shiffrin to skip World Cup races this weekend

Kelly Slater failed to qualify for surfing’s Olympic debut, eliminated from contention at the last qualifying contest, the season-ending Pipe Masters on the North Shore of Oahu on Thursday.

Slater, a 47-year-old, 11-time world champion, lost in the semifinals at Pipe Masters, matching his best result on tour in three years. Two-time world champion John John Florence reached the quarterfinals, which meant Slater needed to win the contest to make the Olympic team.

Florence, in his first contest in five months since tearing an ACL for the second time in 13 months, had a lead on Slater in Olympic qualifying standings going into Pipe Masters.

Florence joins the previously qualified Kolohe Andino, Carissa Moore and Caroline Marks on the first U.S. Olympic surfing team. A nation can qualify no more than two surfers per gender for Tokyo. Slater is the highest-ranking U.S. man not to qualify.

Slater had a golden opportunity to qualify when Florence went down with the ACL tear. But Slater put up his worst string of Championship Tour results in nearly two decades. Working through a back injury, he failed to make the quarterfinals of the seven contests going into Pipe Masters.

“Ninth place, to me, used to be a pretty awful result. I’m used to at least a quarterfinal on for most of my career,” he said in July. “I’m not horrified by my results, but I’m also not surprised. Maybe other people are because everyone focuses on my age and that kind of thing. It’s not like I’m going to all of a sudden forget how to do this thing, you know?”

Slater made a surprise announcement on July 2, 2018, that his plan was to return from a broken foot, compete the entire 2019 season and retire. It called into question if he had a desire to be an Olympian. Slater has since walked back the comments.

He made good on part of that statement — entering every contest, a first since 2015.

“I’ve gone a little bit cold on that, not that I won’t [retire], but not that I will,” he said in an HBO documentary that aired before Pipe Masters. “People say I want to go out on top, that kind of thing. Of course we all want to go out on top. I want to go out when the battery is just done.”

Slater, who turns 48 on Feb. 11, was trying to become the oldest U.S. Summer Olympic rookie competitor in a sport other than equestrian, sailing or shooting (or art competitions!) in the last 100 years, supplanting Martina Navratilova, according to the OlyMADMen.

MORE: U.S. athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Big air event at Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park highlights Olympic sports weekend action

Atlanta Braves SunTrust Park Big Air
U.S. Ski & Snowboard
By OlympicTalkDec 19, 2019, 10:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Kelly Slater misses Tokyo Olympics; John John Florence qualifies Ten memorable Summer Olympic gold-medal moments from 2010s Mikaela Shiffrin to skip World Cup races this weekend

About 900,000 pounds of snow sit inside the Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park, where the world’s best big air snowboarders and skiers will descend a 15-story ramp for a unique World Cup event Friday and Saturday.

NBCSN airs live coverage of snowboard finals Friday and ski finals Saturday, both at 7 p.m. ET. NBC airs coverage Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. All coverage streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Each field features an Olympic champion: Americans Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard in snowboard and Norwegian Øystein Bråten, Swiss Sarah Höfflin and Canadian Dara Howell in ski.

Other big air events have been held at famous stadiums, including inside Fenway Park in 2016, the Beijing 2008 Olympic Stadiumthe San Francisco Giants’ AT&T Park and outside the Rose Bowl.

In other sports, the men’s Alpine skiing World Cup has four straight days of races in Italy beginning with a super-G and downhill in Val Gardena on Friday and Saturday.

Americans Tommy Ford, coming off his first World Cup win in Beaver Creek, Colo., and double Olympic champion Ted Ligety are podium contenders in Alta Badia, where a giant slalom and parallel giant slalom are slated Sunday and Monday.

The women race a downhill and combined in Val d’Isere, France, on Saturday and Sunday. Mikaela Shiffrin was due to race speed at the venue for the first time in her career before withdrawing on Thursday. Italians Sofia Goggia and Federica Brignone are among the contenders.

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Friday 5:30 a.m. Men’s SG — Val Gardena Olympic Channel
Saturday 4:15 a.m. Women’s DH – Val d’Isere Olympic Channel
5:45 a.m. Men’s DH — Val Gardena Olympic Channel
8:30 p.m.* Men’s DH — Val Gardena NBCSN
Sunday 7 a.m. Men’s GS – Alta Badia Olympic Channel
8 a.m. Women’s SC – Val d’Isere Olympic Channel
7:30 p.m.* Women’s SC – Val d’Isere NBCSN
Monday 12 p.m. Men’s PGS – Alta Badia Olympic Channel

*Delayed broadcast

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: 2019-20 Alpine skiing season TV schedule

View this post on Instagram

Days until to #VisaBigAir: 3️⃣

A post shared by SunTrust Park (@suntrustpark) on