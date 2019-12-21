Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ski big air makes its Olympic debut in Beijing in 2022. American Alex Hall is putting his name among the early favorites.

Hall, a 21-year-old born in Alaska and raised in Zurich, landed a switch left double 1800 on his third and final run to leap to victory at the Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park on Saturday night.

“I was so hyped,” Hall said on NBCSN. “That was the best jump of my life.”

Hall earned 97 points for the trick. Coupled with a 90.50 first run, he overtook Frenchman Antoine Adelisse by one point.

Hall, who in 2016 became the first to land a switch triple cork 1800 in big air, finished 16th in slopestyle at the PyeongChang Olympics as the last skier to make the four-man Olympic team (and the only teen). Since, he finished fourth in big air at the world championships and won an X Games Norway big air title.

On Saturday, he beat a field that included reigning X Games Aspen champion Birk Ruud of Norway. Two-time Olympic slopestyle medalist Nick Goepper was eliminated in qualifying.

Olympic slopestyle silver medalist Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland won Saturday’s women’s final that lacked an American.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: 2019-20 Alpine skiing season TV schedule