Alex Hall lands 1800 for SunTrust Park ski big air title

By OlympicTalkDec 21, 2019, 8:44 PM EST
Ski big air makes its Olympic debut in Beijing in 2022. American Alex Hall is putting his name among the early favorites.

Hall, a 21-year-old born in Alaska and raised in Zurich, landed a switch left double 1800 on his third and final run to leap to victory at the Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park on Saturday night.

“I was so hyped,” Hall said on NBCSN. “That was the best jump of my life.”

Hall earned 97 points for the trick. Coupled with a 90.50 first run, he overtook Frenchman Antoine Adelisse by one point.

Hall, who in 2016 became the first to land a switch triple cork 1800 in big air, finished 16th in slopestyle at the PyeongChang Olympics as the last skier to make the four-man Olympic team (and the only teen). Since, he finished fourth in big air at the world championships and won an X Games Norway big air title.

On Saturday, he beat a field that included reigning X Games Aspen champion Birk Ruud of Norway. Two-time Olympic slopestyle medalist Nick Goepper was eliminated in qualifying.

Olympic slopestyle silver medalist Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland won Saturday’s women’s final that lacked an American.

Roland Matthes, 8-time Olympic medalist swimmer, dies at 69

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkDec 21, 2019, 7:19 PM EST
Roland Matthes, an East German swimmer who swept the backstrokes at the 1968 and 1972 Olympics, died Friday after a brief illness at age 69, according to Germany’s swimming federation.

Matthes went undefeated in the backstroke from 1967 through 1974, a run that included seven total Olympic medals between Mexico City and Munich. American John Naber ended the streak, then helped relegate Matthes to 100m back bronze at his last Olympics in 1976.

Matthes, who was married to fellow East German swim star Kornelia Ender for four years, lowered the 100m back and 200m back world records a combined 16 times. He earned the nickname “Rolls-Royce of Swimming” for his elegant technique.

He remains the only swimmer, male or female, to sweep the backstrokes at multiple Olympics.

In retirement, Matthes was honored by the International Swimming Hall of Fame and German Sports Hall of Fame. He also became an orthopedic surgeon.

Maia Shibutani has cancerous tumor removed

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkDec 21, 2019, 7:00 AM EST
Maia Shibutani learned that a tumor she had removed last Saturday was cancerous, according to the Olympic ice dancer’s social media.

“I got my pathology report back – the tumor that was successfully removed on Saturday was unfortunately malignant (cancer),” was posted. “(SDH)-deficient renal cell carcinoma. This wasn’t the news I was hoping for, but I am beyond thankful that it was detected early and that my surgery went well. No further treatment is required at this time – the next steps are for me to continue focusing on recovering and healing. All of the positive thoughts and support mean so much to me. My heart is so full. Thank you.”

Shibutani, who earned bronze in PyeongChang with brother Alex, wrote that she went to the ER in October with a stomach virus that led to an MRI that showed a small mass on one of her kidneys.

“The surgery was successful and I was able to keep the rest of my kidney,” was posted on her social media. “I am young, healthy, and feel fortunate that this was detected so early. While this is deeply personal news, I don’t want rumors to spread, or for anyone to worry in case people say they saw me at the hospital.”

Back in October, I got sick and had to go to the ER while I was in New York. It ended up being a stomach virus, but they ran some tests that showed an abnormality – it was recommended that I have a follow-up appointment to take a closer look. After an MRI earlier this week in LA, I was told that I had a small mass on one of my kidneys. I had surgery yesterday to remove the tumor. My doctor said there is a 60/40 chance that the tumor was malignant versus benign (we will know soon)

I had to spend an extra night in the hospital following my surgery, but I was discharged yesterday afternoon. Unfortunately, the pain post-surgery has been worse than I anticipated. I've had my fair share of injuries in skating and I'm used to muscle and bone stuff, but this is different. It was explained to me that since I am young and in good shape, my muscles and nerves are really sensitive. Walking and making even smaller body movements is currently very painful and extremely challenging.

