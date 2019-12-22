Yuzuru Hanyu upset by Shoma Uno at Japanese Nationals

Yuzuru Hanyu lost Japanese Nationals for the first time in eight years, taking silver behind Shoma Uno on Sunday.
Hanyu, competing at nationals for the first time since 2015 after injury-marred seasons, led by 5.01 points after the short program but had several jumping errors in the free skate, including falling on a triple Axel.
Uno, the Olympic silver medalist who struggled in the fall Grand Prix Series, outscored Hanyu by 12.81 in Sunday’s free skate. He landed three quadruple jumps in the free — one fewer than Hanyu — but was much cleaner overall with just one negatively graded jump.
Uno earned his fourth straight national title but his first with Hanyu in the field. The duo combined to win the last eight nationals. Uno became the first skater to beat Hanyu other than Nathan Chen, Javier Fernandez and Patrick Chan in more than five years.
Both Hanyu and Uno will be on Japan’s three-man team for the world championships in Montreal in March, where they will be medal contenders along with two-time reigning world champion Chen.
Ski big air makes its Olympic debut in Beijing in 2022. American Alex Hall is putting his name among the early favorites.
Hall, a 21-year-old born in Alaska and raised in Zurich, landed a switch left double 1800 on his third and final run to leap to victory at the Atlanta Braves’ SunTrust Park on Saturday night.
“I was so hyped,” Hall said on NBCSN. “That was the best jump of my life.”
Hall earned 97 points for the trick. Coupled with a 90.50 first run, he overtook Frenchman Antoine Adelisse by one point.
Hall, who in 2016 became the first to land a switch triple cork 1800 in big air, finished 16th in slopestyle at the PyeongChang Olympics as the last skier to make the four-man Olympic team (and the only teen). Since, he finished fourth in big air at the world championships and won an X Games Norway big air title.
On Saturday, he beat a field that included reigning X Games Aspen champion Birk Ruud of Norway. Two-time Olympic slopestyle medalist Nick Goepper was eliminated in qualifying.
Olympic slopestyle silver medalist Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland won Saturday’s women’s final that lacked an American.
Roland Matthes, an East German swimmer who swept the backstrokes at the 1968 and 1972 Olympics, died Friday after a brief illness at age 69, according to Germany’s swimming federation.
Matthes went undefeated in the backstroke from 1967 through 1974, a run that included seven total Olympic medals between Mexico City and Munich. American John Naber ended the streak, then helped relegate Matthes to 100m back bronze at his last Olympics in 1976.
Matthes, who was married to fellow East German swim star Kornelia Ender for four years, lowered the 100m back and 200m back world records a combined 16 times. He earned the nickname “Rolls-Royce of Swimming” for his elegant technique.
He remains the only swimmer, male or female, to sweep the backstrokes at multiple Olympics.
In retirement, Matthes was honored by the International Swimming Hall of Fame and German Sports Hall of Fame. He also became an orthopedic surgeon.