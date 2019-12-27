Italian skier Dominik Paris etched his name on one of the prime ski locations in his home country, becoming the winningest downhill racer in World Cup events in Bormio.
Paris won for the fourth time Friday, breaking a tie for wins on the Bormio slope with retired Austrian skier Michael Walchhofer. The 30-year-old skier also moved into second place in the overall World Cup standings and in the downhill standings. His best World Cup season was last year, when he was fourth overall, first in the super-G and second in the downhill.
Two-time defending World Cup downhill champion Beat Feuz maintained his lead in the World Cup downhill standings with a second-place finish. Austria’s Matthias Mayer rounded out the podium to move up to fourth overall. Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde placed fourth and is only five points behind Paris in the overall standings.
Travis Ganong was the top American, taking eighth place for his third top-10 run of the season. Ryan Cochran-Siegle continued his breakthrough year with an 11th-place finish, putting him 18th in the overall standings after never finishing higher than 53rd in past years.
Ganong crashed in Bormio two years ago, ruining his chances of racing in the 2018 Olympics.
“It’s really nice to finally have another good result here in Bormio,” Ganong said in a U.S. Ski & Snowboard release. “This is where I had my first top 10, but also two years ago I blew out my knee, and last year it was really bad luck with my ski popping off and I tore my LCL. It was just a grade two tear, so I was able to come back, but I hadn’t had a finish here in two years.”
The speed specialists will have a chance to surge past overall leader Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway with a second downhill scheduled for Saturday in Bormio. The weekend wraps with a combined event Sunday.
Saturday’s race was on the original World Cup season schedule. Friday’s race was a makeup race, rescheduled after bad weather canceled a race in Val Gardena, Italy.
Mikaela Shiffrin will try to rebound from a shocking giant slalom performance when women’s World Cup racing resumes Friday in Lienz, Austria. Shiffrin lost the World Cup lead in giant slalom with a 17th-place finish Dec. 17 in Couchevel, France. She still has a substantial lead in her quest for a fourth consecutive World Cup overall title with 546 points. Italy’s Federica Brignone, who took the giant slalom lead from Shiffrin, is second with 381 points.
The women also have a slalom scheduled on Sunday. Shiffrin has won 12 of her last 13 World Cup slalom races and has finished no lower than second since failing to finish in January 2018.
NBC Sports Gold will have all of the races live this weekend, with the women’s giant slalom runs scheduled for 4:15 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday. The men’s downhill race will also be on the Olympic Channel at 5:30 a.m. ET.
