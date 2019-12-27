TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Jessie Diggins
Getty Images

Jessie Diggins aims for another Tour de Ski podium

By Beau DureDec 27, 2019, 7:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Katie Uhlaender Katie Uhlaender wants to finish her skeleton career her way Table Mountain Cyclist suffers broken arm in arrest at South African park Court of Arbitration for Sport Russia appeals Olympic ban to Court of Arbitration for Sport

The traditional Nordic New Year events kick off Saturday with Jessie Diggins, currently third in the World Cup cross-country standings, chasing a repeat of her 2017-18 podium finish.

Ski jumping also takes the holiday spotlight with the Four Hills championships. Sweeping all four jumps was an elusive feat for 65 years, with only Germany’s Sven Hannawald taking the quartet of wins in 2001-02, but it’s happened each of the last two years. Poland’s Kamil Stoch swept in 2017-18, followed by Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi last year.  

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team Twitter account set off a round of head-scratching Thursday when it listed Julia Mancuso among the Tour de Ski competitors. Seeing a four-time Olympic Alpine skiing medalist return from retirement in a completely different skiing discipline would’ve been quite a story, but the same account later confirmed that the skier in question was Julia Kern, not Mancuso.

The Tour de Ski keeps skiers busy through the first week of 2020, with seven races in nine days.

  • Saturday (Lenzerheide, Switzerland): Freestyle mass start, 15k men/10k women
  • Sunday (Lenzerheide): Freestyle sprint
  • Tuesday (Toblach, Italy): Freestyle interval start, 15k men/10k women
  • Wednesday (Toblach): Classical pursuit, 15k men/10k women (start order determined by previous day’s freestyle race)
  • Friday (Val di Fiemme, Italy): Classical mass start, 15k men/10k women
  • Jan. 4 (Val di Fiemme): Classical sprint
  • Jan. 5 (Val di Fiemme): Freestyle mass start “final climb” — a total of 9k, with the last 3,500 meters up an Alpine skiing course. 

The start order for the classical pursuit and the mass start format for the final climb are changes from last year’s event.

Diggins is well-rounded and therefore well-suited to the multistage event. She ranks third in the distance standings this season and took silver in the 10k freestyle in the 2015 world championships, but she’s best known for her sprint success winning gold in the 2018 Olympic team sprint and the 2013 world championships, each time with Kikkan Randall. She also took silver in the individual sprint final and bronze in the team sprint in the 2017 world championships, this time with Sadie Bjornsen.

Bjornsen is another contender in the Tour, ranking fourth in the overall standings so far this season. Therese Johaug has a big lead overall, followed by fellow Norwegian Heidi Weng and Diggins.

Simi Hamilton is the top-ranked U.S. men’s skier heading into the Tour, sitting 28th overall and 12th in the sprint standings.

In ski jumping, Kobayashi is still the man to beat, winning last season’s World Cup along with his Four Hills sweep. He leads this year’s standings with two wins in the last three events.

NBC Sports Gold will have all events live. The Tour de Ski is also available on the Olympic Channel.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Katie Uhlaender wants to finish her skeleton career her way

Katie Uhlaender
Getty Images
By Beau DureDec 27, 2019, 3:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Jessie Diggins Jessie Diggins aims for another Tour de Ski podium Table Mountain Cyclist suffers broken arm in arrest at South African park Court of Arbitration for Sport Russia appeals Olympic ban to Court of Arbitration for Sport

In 2018, Katie Uhlaender stood where she has so many times — at the start of an Olympic skeleton competition. But this time, the former world champion and World Cup champion felt dragged down by so many traumas and emotional moments. 

The surgeries. The debts. The loss of an Olympic medal she held only briefly. The sudden appearance of her estranged mother a startling sight that surely would’ve been better at the finish line in PyeongChang rather than the start house. And worst of all, the death of her best friend, Olympic bobsled champion Steven Holcomb, whose body she had discovered.

She finished 13th, the worst result of her four Olympic appearances.

Today, she’s determined to get back one more time.

I did not want to end it that way,” Uhlaender said in a telephone interview from Germany, where she was once again devoting her holidays to training. 

She’s not on the World Cup circuit this year, having been out last year and narrowly missing out on a place in the top tier of competition after the national trials last month. But she has embraced her assignment to the North American Cup, where she won two straight races in late November, and the Intercontinental Cup, where she was on the podium in her season opener Dec. 7 in Winterberg, Germany.

I honestly thought maybe that was a blessing,” Uhlaender said. “I could work on the lower circuit. If I can continue to love the sport, I think the speed will come on its own.”

Uhlaender has had plenty of success in her career. She won the world championship in 2012, completing a set of medals to go with her 2007 bronze and 2008 silver. She won the overall World Cup in 2007-08, followed up by finishing third the next year and again in 2012-13. She’s even found other competitive outlets, dabbling in weightlifting and track cycling.

Her cycling has provided a way to stay in shape without putting any more strain on a body that has had, as recounted by a Team USA story in 2017, a total of 12 surgeries some resulting from a serious snowmobile accident (exacerbated by a collision while dancing), two related to an autoimmune disorder, and none resulting from any of her sports.

She also dealt with mental strains. She had an Olympic medal ever so briefly, when Russia’s Elena Nikitina was stripped of the 2014 bronze medal for a doping violation but then reinstated on appeal, a decision announced just before the 2018 Olympics.

Less than a year earlier, after wondering why she hadn’t heard from Holcomb in a couple of days, she broke into his room and found him dead in the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, N.Y.

“Finding your best friend dead like that was like being kicked in the gut so hard,” Uhlaender said. “I couldn’t really find my footing. I focused on helping his family.”

Holcomb had been a steadying force in Uhlaender’s life and career. Continuing without him wasn’t easy.

I hadn’t competed without Holcomb my whole career,” Uhlaender said. “The whole time, he was my confidant. If I wasn’t sure of my plan to execute the race, I was in his room, talking it through with him.”

Between the emotion of Holcomb’s death, the medal controversy and the sudden appearance of her estranged mother, Uhlaender was not in a good place mentally when she competed in PyeongChang.

She sounds more positive today. But in describing how she got to this point, the struggles are always there. The debt. The scramble for health insurance. The harassment from Russian fans throughout the medal controversy. The losses of Holcomb and her father, Ted Uhlaender, whose World Series ring Uhlaender wore on a chain on her neck for years. The difficulty in finding a job that she could balance with training and travel, especially when she hasn’t found the time to get an education that makes her competitive on the job market.

But she has found interesting employment in the past year, doing production work on “Survivor” and the reborn “Eco-Challenge” TV series. The income helped, and the shows fit well with her love of adventure and challenging herself.

I’ve been to four Olympics, and it doesn’t compare to the pressure of a reality show,” Uhlaender said. “That’s why I love that crew. They do expect your best, but they also care about you. They care about your well-being. You care if I perform, but you actually care if I’m OK.”

She also got a mental reboot.

My job was to go through the jungle and follow these racers in the jungle with just the resources of the jungle — I had no Internet, no phone,” Uhlaender said. “I hadn’t slept in 36 hours. Then one of my crew said, ‘You know, you’re really hard on yourself.’ I realized I was feeling so guilty with what happened with Holcomb that I hadn’t allowed myself to heal.”

Back to competition she went.

She also has proudly taken up a role as an athlete advocate. She has taken her efforts to reform Olympic organizations in the U.S. and elsewhere to Congress and the Court of Arbitration for Sport, seeking support for athletes in need and penalties for countries that skirt doping laws.

We need an organization to advocate for athletes,” Uhlaender said. “That’s been the whole problem with the doping scandal.”

She has become a top spokesperson for the Level Field Fund, an organization that helps athletes like her keep training with a fifth possible run at the Olympics still two years away.

My goal coming back is to end it on my terms,” Uhlaender said.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Cyclist suffers broken arm in arrest at South African park

Table Mountain
Getty Images
By Beau DureDec 27, 2019, 12:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Cycling

Nathan Chen, Simone Biles, U.S. women’s soccer team win Team USA Awards Hannah Roberts, U.S. star in new Olympic event, claims another world title Taylor Phinney picks creativity over cycling, ending race career to focus on art

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is among the cyclists expressing outrage after Nicholas Dlamini’s arrest in a South African park turned violent, leaving the NTT Pro Cycling rider with a broken arm.

“Apparently @nich_dlamini “injured himself”. Appalling @TableMountainNP,” Froome said on Twitter.

The “injured himself” comment was a reference to the official statement from Table Mountain National Park authorities, who say Dlamini went through a gate without paying a required fee or showing a permit.

Video of the incident shows Dlamini struggling with rangers, who then turn around and ask fellow cyclist Donovan Le Cok to stop recording the incident.

“It was very disturbing,” Le Cok told VeloNews. “The ranger just man-handled him, twisting his arm up behind his head. You can hear it breaking. His arm was sticking in the wrong direction, and they threw him into the back of the vehicle.”

Le Cok also told VeloNews that park rangers are “notorious for being aggressive.”

“No matter what happened before this footage was taken,it can hardly warrant this kind of senseless violence by a trained official,” the cycling group Table Mountain Bikers said on Twitter.

NTT Pro Cycling, which recently rebranded from its former name as Team Dimension Data, released a statement confirming Dlamini suffered a broken left humerus.

“I was both devastated and appalled to see the video of Nicholas on social media,” team principal Douglas Ryder said. “To watch a young man who I know so well in such unnecessary distress made me feel sick, to be honest. The way in which he was treated is simply not acceptable.”

The team said Dlamini has traveled to Tokyo to see the Olympic course in hopes of being selected for the South African team in 2020.

Dlamini made his Grand Tour debut in the Vuelta a España this year. The 24-year-old cyclist has won the mountain classification in three stage races — the 2017 Giro Ciclistico d’Italia (not the Grand Tour Giro d’Italia but a shorter event for young riders), the 2018 Tour Down Under and the 2018 Tour of Britain.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!