Mikaela Shiffrin earned her 63rd World Cup win on Saturday, moving to solo No. 2 on the women’s all-time list behind Lindsey Vonn (82) and ending her longest victory drought since the PyeongChang Olympics.

Shiffrin prevailed in a giant slalom in Lienz, Austria, by 1.36 seconds over Italian Marta Bassino. Austrian Katharina Liensberger was third. Full results are here.

Shiffrin led by .61 after the opening run, but that lead was down to .33 late in her second run before she gained 1.03 seconds on Bassino in a 14-second stretch.

“I knew it was dark, and I knew it was bumpy,” she said. “I was like, OK, today you’re going to push and see what happens.”

Shiffrin nearly arrived too late for the start of the opening run. Having misread the local start time of 10:15 a.m., she was preparing for a 10:30 start. Shiffrin had to interrupt her usual warm-up routine to make it to the gate in time.

Shiffrin had not won her previous five races — though four of those were speed events where she is not dominant — while she did make two podiums. But if ever there was concern, it came with her most recent start before Lienz, 11 days ago.

She finished 17th in a GS in Courchevel, France, her worst result since PyeongChang and her worst for a tech race outside of DNFs in more than five years.

A day later, Shiffrin tweeted that “forced me to re-evaluate the coming weeks.” She later withdrew from last weekend’s downhill and combined races in Val d’Isere, which ended up being canceled anyway due to heavy snow.

She stayed in Europe around Christmas, training slalom and giant slalom in Courchevel and Folgaria-Alpe Cimbra, Italy. Her mom, Eileen, who had stepped back from her coaching role earlier this fall, came over before Christmas and was on the hill Saturday, along with Shiffrin’s dad.

“It’s pretty hard to believe this right now,” Shiffrin said. “I know that sounds strange, but it is. … It sounds a little bit stupid, actually, to say the last week was a tough time because I still have already an amazing season. One bad race, it’s stupid, really. It’s just ski racing. But I care.”

She will be favored again in Sunday’s slalom in Lienz (NBC Sports Gold, 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.) on the eighth anniversary of her first World Cup podium on the same track. A 43rd career World Cup slalom win would tie Vonn for the most victories in a single discipline for a woman. Vonn won 43 downhills.

Shiffrin increased her World Cup overall standings lead over Italian Federica Brignone but still trails Brignone in the giant slalom standings through four of nine scheduled GS events.

Shiffrin had been tied with Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll on career World Cup wins since her last victory in Killington, Vt., on Dec. 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Shiffrin among 10 dominant Winter Olympians of 2010s decade