Mikaela Shiffrin ends decade with another win, record-breaking streak

By OlympicTalkDec 29, 2019, 10:45 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin finished the decade with a fitting, record-breaking victory in Lienz, Austria, on the eighth anniversary of her first World Cup podium at the same venue.

Shiffrin won a slalom to make it back-to-back victories in the Austrian Dolomites after Saturday’s giant slalom triumph. She prevailed by .61 of a second over Slovakian Petra Vlhova. Swiss Michelle Gisin was third, 1.72 seconds behind.

Full results are here.

“When I saw Petra go in the second run … I was like, oh, no, I can’t ski it that fast,” said Shiffrin, who led Vlhova by. 26 after the first run, then skied the finale immediately after Vlhova posted the then-fastest time in the second run. “She’s been one of the girls that when I’m skiing really well, she’s skied better, and not from luck.”

Vlhova is the only woman other than Shiffrin to win a traditional World Cup slalom in nearly three years, beating Shiffrin on four occasions (while Shiffrin won 19).

“It’s really difficult. She is all the time perfect, like today, she did both runs perfect,” Vlhova said. “Second place is good, but I always want to do better, but today she was the best.”

Shiffrin became the first man or woman to make 14 straight traditional World Cup slalom podiums (without sitting out a race), extending a streak that dates to the PyeongChang Olympics. Shiffrin won all but one of those slaloms.

With her 43rd World Cup slalom win, Shiffrin also tied Lindsey Vonn for the most victories in a single discipline for a woman. Vonn bagged 43 downhills. Swedish legend Ingemark Stenmark holds the overall mark with 46 giant slalom titles.

For the decade, Shiffrin earned 71 wins and 101 podiums in 182 races among the Olympics, world championships and the World Cup. That’s a winning percentage of 39 and a podium percentage of 55.

Those percentages increase if counting only slaloms and starting the time frame from Shiffrin’s first World Cup podium on Dec. 29, 2011 in Lienz.

Sunday also provided a winning end to an eventful year for Shiffrin, both on and off the course.

While she set a new best mark with 17 World Cup wins in the 2018-19 season and won two world titles, she moved into a new house and saw a two-year relationship with French skier Mathieu Faivre come to an end.

“I feel like I learned a lot, I feel like it’s been emotional. I have gone through a lot of changes and transitions in my life,” she said. “I feel like I grew up a lot this last year. I feel like I was 17 last year and all of a sudden I am 24.”

The women’s World Cup moves to Zagreb for another slalom on Saturday (10 a.m. ET, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports Gold).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Andy Murray to miss Australian Open

By OlympicTalkDec 28, 2019, 6:47 PM EST
Andy Murray‘s return to Grand Slam tennis will not be happening at next month’s Australian Open.

Murray, who at last year’s Aussie Open tearfully spoke about the possible end of his career due to a hip injury, returned last summer after a career-saving operation. But a pelvic injury set him back in the fall.

“I’ve worked so hard to get myself into a situation where I can play at the top level, and I’m gutted I’m not going to be able to play,” he said on Saturday, according to British media. “After the Australian Open earlier this year, when I wasn’t sure whether I’d be able to play again, I was excited about coming back to Australia and giving my best, and that makes this even more disappointing for me. Unfortunately I’ve had a setback recently and as a precaution, need to work through that before I get back on court competing.”

Murray, 32 and a two-time Olympic singles champion, underwent his second hip surgery after last year’s Australian Open. He returned to pro tennis in June and by October won a lower-level ATP event in Belgium to move back into contention to qualify for the Olympics in singles outright.

The Olympic singles field of 64 players — no more than four players per gender per country — will be determined by the ATP rankings after the French Open.

Mikaela Shiffrin, after ‘soul-healing’ break, moves to solo No. 2 on women’s wins list

By OlympicTalkDec 28, 2019, 12:15 PM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin earned her 63rd World Cup win on Saturday, moving to solo No. 2 on the women’s all-time list behind Lindsey Vonn (82) and ending her longest victory drought since the PyeongChang Olympics.

Shiffrin prevailed in a giant slalom in Lienz, Austria, by 1.36 seconds over Italian Marta Bassino. Austrian Katharina Liensberger was third. Full results are here.

Shiffrin led by .61 after the opening run, but that lead was down to .33 late in her second run before she gained 1.03 seconds on Bassino in a 14-second stretch.

“I knew it was dark, and I knew it was bumpy,” she said. “I was like, OK, today you’re going to push and see what happens.”

Shiffrin nearly arrived too late for the start of the opening run. Having misread the local start time of 10:15 a.m., she was preparing for a 10:30 start. Shiffrin had to interrupt her usual warm-up routine to make it to the gate in time.

Shiffrin had not won her previous five races — though four of those were speed events where she is not dominant — while she did make two podiums. But if ever there was concern, it came with her most recent start before Lienz, 11 days ago.

She finished 17th in a GS in Courchevel, France, her worst result since PyeongChang and her worst for a tech race outside of DNFs in more than five years.

A day later, Shiffrin tweeted that “forced me to re-evaluate the coming weeks.” She later withdrew from last weekend’s downhill and combined races in Val d’Isere, which ended up being canceled anyway due to heavy snow.

“We skipped Val d’Isere because I felt like I wasn’t doing my job,” Shiffrin said.

She stayed in Europe around Christmas, training slalom and giant slalom in Courchevel and Folgaria-Alpe Cimbra, Italy. Her mom, Eileen, who had stepped back from her coaching role earlier this fall, came over before Christmas and was on the hill Saturday, along with Shiffrin’s dad. Shiffrin called it “soul-healing.”

“It’s pretty hard to believe this right now,” she said of the victory. “I know that sounds strange, but it is. … It sounds a little bit stupid, actually, to say the last week was a tough time because I still have already an amazing season. One bad race, it’s stupid, really. It’s just ski racing. But I care.

“The big question in my mind was, when there’s the pressure of a race, can I do it? Can I actually do the good skiing? This season has been really, really difficult. I know I say it doesn’t matter what I did last season [record 17 World Cup wins]. … But when you go through every single race and people are saying, well this is what you did last year. This is how many points you had last year. By this time last year you had won in multiple disciplines and all these things, I’m starting to compare every step with what I did last season, a season that might never happen again. So this last week was a lot of learning, again, to put those expectations aside because the amount of hurt that I felt after Courchevel — not that I came in 17th, but that I skied to deserve 17th.

“So I had to change a lot of things this last week and also change my attitude and come into this race really not expecting to win and knowing that I don’t deserve to win. … Doing those two runs was really, really special, and it meant a lot more that you can’t sum it up on paper.

“I don’t think it’s a problem to compare this season with last season, but the problem is when I start to think, if I don’t win 17 races this season, then I’ve failed. That’s when the pressure is just too much because that’s an unreasonable expectation.”

She will be favored again in Sunday’s slalom in Lienz (NBC Sports Gold, 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.) on the eighth anniversary of her first World Cup podium on the same track. A 43rd career World Cup slalom win would tie Vonn for the most victories in a single discipline for a woman. Vonn won 43 downhills.

Shiffrin increased her World Cup overall standings lead over Italian Federica Brignone but still trails Brignone in the giant slalom standings through four of nine scheduled GS events.

“So far, I’ve had an incredible season this year, too, but in a lot of ways, I’ve failed to compare to [last season],” she said. “The way that I’ve been feeling is I’m getting worse, even though I’m not. That’s the mental challenge, and that’s a new thing that I’m learning. It’s a difficult learning curve.”

Shiffrin had been tied with Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll on career World Cup wins since her last victory in Killington, Vt., on Dec. 1.

“The thing that makes me the most frustrated is if I don’t have a good race, and people say, oh, she’s just human,” Shiffrin said. “The biggest thing that motivates all of us is working hard enough to never feel that pain again.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

