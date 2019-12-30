TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
North Korea to skip Olympic soccer qualifier in South Korea, report says

By OlympicTalkDec 30, 2019, 7:40 AM EST
North Korea will reportedly skip an Olympic women’s soccer qualifying tournament hosted by South Korea in February.

“North Korea didn’t give reasons for their withdrawal, and the Korea Football Association will make an announcement soon,” an unnamed source said, according to Yonhap News Agency. “North Korea will not be replaced in the tournament.”

The Asian Football Confederation did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

North Korea is ranked 11th in the world, second-highest among Asian nations trying to qualify for the Tokyo Games behind No. 7 Australia. Two nations will qualify via Asia to join Japan, ranked 10th and automatically qualified for the Olympics as host nation.

North Korea would have been scheduled to play South Korea on the South Korean island of Jeju at the Olympic qualifier.

Women’s soccer is the only team sport where North Korea fielded a squad at recent Olympics, doing so in 2008 and 2012. It earned one win at each of those Games and lost 1-0 to the U.S. in London.

In 2017, North Korea competed at a lower-level women’s ice hockey world championship in South Korea. Ten months later, North Korean players were added to the South Korean team at the PyeongChang Olympics. The two nations also marched together at the Opening Ceremony under a unified Korea flag.

“Talks about having another joint march and fielding more unified teams at the Tokyo Olympics have all but died,” according to Yonhap.

Mikaela Shiffrin ends decade with another win, record-breaking streak

By OlympicTalkDec 29, 2019, 10:45 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin finished the decade with a fitting, record-breaking victory in Lienz, Austria, on the eighth anniversary of her first World Cup podium at the same venue.

Shiffrin won a slalom to make it back-to-back victories in the Austrian Dolomites after Saturday’s giant slalom triumph. She prevailed by .61 of a second over Slovakian Petra Vlhova. Swiss Michelle Gisin was third, 1.72 seconds behind.

Full results are here.

“When I saw Petra go in the second run … I was like, oh, no, I can’t ski it that fast,” said Shiffrin, who led Vlhova by. 26 after the first run, then skied the finale immediately after Vlhova posted the then-fastest time in the second run. “She’s been one of the girls that when I’m skiing really well, she’s skied better, and not from luck.”

Vlhova is the only woman other than Shiffrin to win a traditional World Cup slalom in nearly three years, beating Shiffrin on four occasions (while Shiffrin won 19).

“It’s really difficult. She is all the time perfect, like today, she did both runs perfect,” Vlhova said. “Second place is good, but I always want to do better, but today she was the best.”

Shiffrin became the first man or woman to make 14 straight traditional World Cup slalom podiums (without sitting out a race), extending a streak that dates to the PyeongChang Olympics. Shiffrin won all but one of those slaloms.

With her 43rd World Cup slalom win, Shiffrin also tied Lindsey Vonn for the most victories in a single discipline for a woman. Vonn bagged 43 downhills. Swedish legend Ingemark Stenmark holds the overall mark with 46 giant slalom titles.

For the decade, Shiffrin earned 71 wins and 101 podiums in 182 races among the Olympics, world championships and the World Cup. That’s a winning percentage of 39 and a podium percentage of 55.

Those percentages increase if counting only slaloms and starting the time frame from Shiffrin’s first World Cup podium on Dec. 29, 2011 in Lienz.

Sunday also provided a winning end to an eventful year for Shiffrin, both on and off the course.

While she set a new best mark with 17 World Cup wins in the 2018-19 season and won two world titles, she moved into a new house and saw a two-year relationship with French skier Mathieu Faivre come to an end.

“I feel like I learned a lot, I feel like it’s been emotional. I have gone through a lot of changes and transitions in my life,” she said. “I feel like I grew up a lot this last year. I feel like I was 17 last year and all of a sudden I am 24.”

The women’s World Cup moves to Zagreb for another slalom on Saturday (10 a.m. ET, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBC Sports Gold).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Andy Murray to miss Australian Open

By OlympicTalkDec 28, 2019, 6:47 PM EST
Andy Murray‘s return to Grand Slam tennis will not be happening at next month’s Australian Open.

Murray, who at last year’s Aussie Open tearfully spoke about the possible end of his career due to a hip injury, returned last summer after a career-saving operation. But a pelvic injury set him back in the fall.

“I’ve worked so hard to get myself into a situation where I can play at the top level, and I’m gutted I’m not going to be able to play,” he said on Saturday, according to British media. “After the Australian Open earlier this year, when I wasn’t sure whether I’d be able to play again, I was excited about coming back to Australia and giving my best, and that makes this even more disappointing for me. Unfortunately I’ve had a setback recently and as a precaution, need to work through that before I get back on court competing.”

Murray, 32 and a two-time Olympic singles champion, underwent his second hip surgery after last year’s Australian Open. He returned to pro tennis in June and by October won a lower-level ATP event in Belgium to move back into contention to qualify for the Olympics in singles outright.

The Olympic singles field of 64 players — no more than four players per gender per country — will be determined by the ATP rankings after the French Open.

