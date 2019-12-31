Norway’s Therese Johaug won the 10k freestyle race Tuesday in Toblach, Italy, tying her own record for consecutive cross-country World Cup distance wins and taking the overall lead in the Tour de Ski.

U.S. skiers Jessie Diggins remained in second place in the points standings, a separate category from the overall time-based standings that Johaug leads. Diggins finished seventh, followed by teammates Sadie Maubet Bjornsen and Rosie Brennan in eighth and ninth. Diggins, who finished fourth in Sunday’s freestyle sprint, is just two points behind leader Anamarija Lampic of Slovenia and six points ahead of Johaug, who has won both distance races but earned no points in the sprint.

In the overall standings, Diggins stands ninth after three stages, 1:10 behind Johaug and 48 seconds behind Heidi Weng, who holds the last spot on the podium. Diggins finished third in both the overall and the points standings in the 2017-18 Tour.

Maubet Bjornsen, who briefly led the World Cup earlier this season, is one place behind Diggins in the overall standings. Brennan is 13th. In the points competition, which was called the sprint competition in previous years and is the rough equivalent of the Tour de France’s green jersey, Maubet Bjornsen is seventh, with Sophie Caldwell 12th.

Johaug left the start house 38th in the interval-start race and had the advantage of seeing the time posted by teammate Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg, who held the lead with a time of 23:52.6. Johaug crossed the line 0.7 seconds ahead of Oestberg’s time. Diggins and Maubet Bjornsen, who started behind Johaug, were 35.6 seconds and 42.9 seconds back. Brennan, who had an earlier start, finished 45.0 seconds behind the winner.

The men’s 15k race saw a Russian sweep, led by Sergey Ustiugov, who won four individual medals at the 2017 world championships but was not allowed to compete in the 2018 Olympics. He also leads the overall standings. Norway’s Johannes Hosflot Klaebo leads the points race.

