David Stern’s favorite basketball memories include iconic Olympics

By OlympicTalkJan 2, 2020, 11:51 AM EST
In David Stern‘s 30 transformative years as NBA commissioner, two on-court memories reportedly stood out. One of them happened to be at the Olympics.

Specifically, the Dream Team at the 1992 Barcelona Games, the first Olympics with NBA players growing the sport into a global game.

“The march to the gold medal stand, being feted like a combination of the Bolshoi, the Philharmonic and the Beatles,” Stern said before transitioning out of the commissioner role in 2014, according to The New York Times. Stern died Wednesday at age 77.

Stern noted two favorite memories, both from 1992. The other: awarding Magic Johnson the NBA All-Star Game MVP honor in the Laker great’s first game since announcing he had contracted HIV.

“When I announced in 1991 I had HIV, people thought they could get the virus from shaking my hand,” Johnson tweeted Wednesday. “When David allowed me to play in the 1992 All Star Game in Orlando and then play for the Olympic Dream Team, we were able to change the world.”

As for Olympic basketball, the key year for Stern was 1985. That’s when Stern and deputy commissioner Russ Granik welcomed FIBA secretary general Bora Stankovic for a New York meeting. But the NBA execs were far from on board with what would come to fruition seven years later.

“David and I thought that global basketball came with as many burdens as benefits,” Granik said, according to Jack McCallum‘s book “Dream Team,” “and that’s what we told Boris.”

In that meeting, Stern agreed to host what would become the 1987 McDonald’s Open, an event pitting the Milwaukee Bucks against an Italian club team and the Soviet national team. Two years later, a FIBA vote allowed NBA players into the Olympics, though the U.S. Amateur Basketball Association (ABAUSA) was one of the “nay” votes.

ABAUSA voted against it because colleges and high schools that made up most of its constituency opposed it, believing it would take Olympic spots away from amateurs. ”I’m not sure the NBA, if it had a vote, would have voted for it, either,” ABAUSA president Dave Gavitt said in 1989, according to The Associated Press.

“We knew it was going to pass,” Stern said, according to “Dream Team,” “but we were absolutely not enthusiastic about it.”

Then came the Barcelona Games. Stern sat near midcourt for the medal ceremony, where some players covered the Reebok logo on their uniforms, either with their jackets or, in the case of Michael Jordan, an American flag draped over a shoulder.

“[Stern] was proud (in general) of the way the NBA players had comported themselves, proud that they never seemed to rub it in (Charles Barkley‘s elbow not withstanding), proud that eight grind-the-other-guys-into-dust routs had been accomplished without an international incident. But he was also a businessman, schooled in the art of the dead, and was disappointed in the flags and the artfully zipped jackets,” McCallum wrote.

Mikaela Shiffrin starts 2020 by putting 2019 in its place; Zagreb TV, live stream schedule

AP
By Nick ZaccardiJan 2, 2020, 12:16 PM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin said she didn’t sleep for three days after what may prove a turning point in her season, a 17th-place giant slalom finish on Dec. 17. She described her skiing that day as “appalling.”

“I really, really hope I haven’t messed this up for the rest of the season,” Shiffrin said of her thoughts at the time in Courchevel, France. “There’s also the other aspect of it. … After the [record] 17 victories last season, it’s been more difficult than I expected to not compare every move I make this season to what I did last season and to not feel like, no matter what I do, I’m coming up short either overall points wise or race wins wise or how I’m handling my energy.”

Shiffrin then skipped the following weekend’s races before sweeping a giant slalom and slalom in Lienz, Austria, last weekend.

She’s back on track heading into the first race of 2020, a slalom in Zagreb, Croatia on Saturday (10 a.m. ET, Olympic Channel and NBC Sports Gold). She’s favored to earn her 65th World Cup victory and 44th in a slalom to break Lindsey Vonn‘s record for the most victories in a single discipline for a woman.

Shiffrin said she would use “appalling” to describe many of her races over a decade-long career.

“But none of them have ended up with a result as low as Courchevel,” she said of her worst finish in a technical race — outside of DNFs — in more than five years. “It was more than anything a wake-up call that everybody’s improving. I never expect to win races, and I never expect to even podium, but I really can’t just come to the finish line crossing my fingers that it might be good enough. I have to make it good enough. If I don’t, then I might be in 17th place.”

Shiffrin’s parents traveled to Europe for Christmas week, as planned, but her mom and longtime coach, Eileen, flew over two days early. Back in the fall, Eileen had stepped back from her coaching role (mutual decision) and didn’t travel for the season-opening slalom in November.

The hope is that Eileen will stay in Europe through a Jan. 14 slalom in Flachau, Austria. Possibly through speed races in late January and early February.

“She gives me strength that I can’t find within myself,” Shiffrin said. “I could really feel that this past weekend [in Lienz]. It’s always been that way.”

Shiffrin won four of her last five starts in the Zagreb slalom, which awards a crystal Snow Queen crown to winners. She made the podium of the last 14 traditional World Cup slaloms, winning all but one of them.

That kind of dominance allowed Shiffrin to train slalom just once or twice in the first four weeks of December yet still prevail in Lienz by .61 of a second.

But it’s Shiffrin’s GS struggles — even if just one day of 17th-place racing after making the previous six podiums — that led her to question if she had peaked at age 24. She listed that one result as one of her most unforgettable moments of 2019, along with winning last season’s slalom world title and giant slalom World Cup title, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Maybe the best version of me is in the past, and that kind of stinks,” said Shiffrin, who at 64 World Cup wins trails just Marcel Hirscher (67), Lindsey Vonn (82) and Ingemar Stenmark (86). “This last week [before Lienz] I’ve been trying to come to terms with that not really being the reality. It’s just not comparable. I’ve said it in interviews, and I have to start believing that.”

Shiffrin could be in for her busiest start to a calendar year yet, hopefully contesting the next speed races in Austria from Jan. 11-12, and noting further speed weekends in Bulgaria (Jan. 25-26) and Russia (Feb. 1-2).

“It sounds really ridiculous even reflecting on it now,” Shiffrin, who appears en route to a fourth straight overall title, said of the Courchevel 17th. “Maybe I just needed to get a grip on reality or gain some perspective, but at the same time this is what I’m doing, and I want to do it as well as I can. It’s a big deal, at least in my own head and what I felt in my heart.”

How the Olympics expanded in the 2010s

Big air
Getty Images
By Beau DureDec 31, 2019, 6:11 PM EST
The Summer and Winter Olympics each continued to grow through the decade, with a host of new events and sports added to the programs.

In 2018, PyeongChang had 102 events, up from 86 eight years earlier in Vancouver.

The IOC had put the brakes on growth of the Summer Games, dropping sports from the program as new ones came in. The 2012 Olympics in London had 302 events, the same as the 2008 Games. In Rio, the program grew only slightly to 306. Next year in Tokyo, though, the Games will expand to 339 events.

Most of the new events fall into a few categories.

MIXED TEAMS 

Figure skating’s team event and mixed relays in both biathlon and luge joined the Olympics in Sochi.

Four years later, Alpine skiing also got a mixed team event, and curling added a mixed doubles competition.

The Summer Games have added mixed swimming relays.

WOMEN’S EVENTS

Women’s boxing joined the Olympics in 2012. After years of wrangling with the IOC, women’s ski jumping made its Olympic debut in 2014.

MODERN SPORTS

The snowboarding revolution that started in 1998 continued with slopestyle making its debut in 2014. The same year, freestyle skiing rapidly expanded, adding its own slopestyle events while finally getting into the Olympic halfpipe. Add parallel slaloms in snowboarding, and the splashy snow sports accounted for all of the new 2014 events except for women’s ski jumping and the new mixed events.

Snowboarding expanded yet again in 2018 with big air, though the parallel slaloms were dropped. Another modern event of sorts was added to the program that year with the long-track speedskating mass start, resembling the chaos of short-track races.

The Summer Olympics will finally catch the modern wave with surfing, skateboarding and sport climbing making their debuts in 2020. BMX will also add a freestyle event.

Another sport bidding for the 2024 Games is breakdancing, which peaked as a U.S. craze a few decades ago but has seen a rise in global competition, including the 2018 Youth Olympics.

TEAM SPORTS 

Rugby sevens debuted in 2016. Baseball and softball will return from Olympic exile in 2020, when 3×3 basketball will be played for the first time.

The other sports added to the Olympics since 2008 are golf (2016) and karate (2020).

