Tessa Worley, world champion Alpine skier, out several weeks

PARIS (AP) — Tessa Worley, a two-time world champion Alpine skier, had surgery on her right knee and will miss several weeks of World Cup racing.
Worley, who is among Mikaela Shiffrin‘s main rivals in giant slalom, posted an update Tuesday on Instagram from her hospital bed. She suggested a return to training before the end of the season.
The 30-year-old French racer took gold in giant slalom at the 2013 and 2017 worlds, and has 13 World Cup race wins in her specialist discipline. She also competes in super-G.
Worley finished third in the season-long giant slalom standings last year won by Shiffrin. She also placed third in the season-opening giant slalom at Soelden, Austria.
She said she had the operation to be free of the pain she felt when skiing recently. Her last race on Dec. 28 earned eighth place in a giant slalom won by Shiffrin in Lienz, Austria.
La nouvelle année commence par un petit séjour à l’hôpital mais pour me libérer de douleurs et de gênes que j’ai eu sur les skis dernièrement. C’était une intervention qui n’était pas programmée mais je suis contente et soulagée de pouvoir voir l’avenir sereinement maintenant et avec du plaisir sur les skis prochainement. Je vous tiens au courant de mon retour à l’entrainement. C’est prévu avant la fin de l’hiver ! Je dois juste laisser du temps à mon corps de cicatriser (avec @nicerecovery c’est le top 👍🏻) Merci au Dr Sonnery Cottet qui commence à connaitre chaque recoin de l’intérieur de mon genou 😁