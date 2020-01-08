A performer has been hospitalized after an accident in a Tuesday rehearsal for Thursday’s Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony.
“The performing artist suffered the accident at the Vaudoise Arena, after which she was evacuated to the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV) where she underwent treatment,” the IOC said in a statement that gave no other details.
Local police said the performer is a 35-year-old Russian skater who fell 15 feet after losing her balance while suspended above the ice. The police said the injuries are life-threatening.
The opening ceremony is scheduled for Thursday night local time. A Youth Olympic Games spokesperson said rehearsals have resumed and the ceremony will go ahead, Tribune de Genève reported.
Organizers say the ceremony is centered on the theme “Home” and “will be organized around 7 artistic tableaux and symbolic elements that epitomize the Olympic movement.” The ceremony is sold out.
Vaudoise Arena will host ice hockey events, including a new 3-on-3 discipline with teams composed of athletes from different countries, in addition to the opening and closing ceremonies.
The Youth Olympic Games feature all 15 Winter Olympic disciplines as well as the sport of ski mountaineering. The Olympic Channel will have same-day delay coverage of each day’s events, including the opening ceremony.
Hatton was a strong contender for a place in the 2020 Olympics. If Olympic qualification ended today, Colton Brown would qualify as one of the top 18 athletes in his weight class who aren’t already qualified. The other qualification path is to give one spot per country to the highest-ranked judoka in any class. At the moment, that’s Adonis Diaz, who is 33rd in his class. At the time of his death, Hatton was ranked 30th in his class, and he had been ranked higher in the past.
The Hatton family’s search for answers started with the possibility of brain injuries, but they were unable to get a study for possible chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
In retrospect, a few incidents from Hatton’s last few months have troubled his family and friends. In August, at the world championships, he expressed concern about life after judo, an issue that arose in part because he had not been able to stick with college studies. In early September, he went for a hike with inadequate clothing and was found the next day suffering from hypothermia.
Hatton’s father, Mark, spoke with Jack the morning Sept. 23 and found him agitated, saying he needed to get out of the house where he was living. Mark suggested therapy, which they had discussed before.
“I know, Dad, I know,” Jack said.
But Jack bristled at the idea of contacting Kayla Harrison, a two-time Olympic champion who trained with him and has been open about struggling with depression and considering suicide. Sometime during the day, though, Jack did think of Harrison — one of the last two searches on his phone was “Kayla Harrison mental health.”
The Commonwealth Games may be headed toward a compromise with shooting-sport advocates and the Indian Olympic Association in which shooting events would be held several months and more than 4,000 miles away from the rest of the events.
Organizers in Birmingham, England, which will host the Games from July 27 to Aug. 7, omitted shooting sports from the program, claiming a lack of space. Beach volleyball, para table tennis and women’s cricket have been added.
India, which has traditionally done well in Commonwealth Games shooting events, balked at the omission and threatened a boycott. The solution now on the table is to hold the events in India with all events counting toward the Commonwealth Games medal table. India may also host archery, another event that didn’t make the cut for the Games.
“After a year of negotiations between the ISSF and the leadership of the Commonwealth Games Federation, a solution that will finally resolve the issues surrounding the Commonwealth Games 2022 has been found,” the International Shooting Sport Federation announced.
“The proposal will be reviewed and considered in January and February by the CGF and discussed with Birmingham 2022 Delivery Partners,” the Commonwealth Games Federation said. “(W)e would like to thank the CGI (Commonwealth Games India), the NRAI (National Rifle Association of India), the Government of India and the entire sporting community of India for their leadership and significant efforts taken to submit an innovative proposal with the ambition of strengthening Commonwealth Sport.”
The Commonwealth Games program is similar to the Olympic program but omits several traditional events such as water polo, canoe/kayak, equestrian, fencing, soccer, modern pentathlon and rowing. Newer sports such as surfing, sailing and sport climbing also aren’t on the program, while unique Commonwealth sports such as lawn bowls and netball are included.