TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Vaudoise Arena performer critically injured
Getty Images

Youth Olympic Games ceremony performer critically injured in rehearsal accident

By Beau DureJan 8, 2020, 8:40 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Jack Hatton Jack Hatton’s death leaves search for answers Commonwealth Games shooting Commonwealth Games compromise may put shooting events in India Allyson Felix: Everything is on the table in 2020

A performer has been hospitalized after an accident in a Tuesday rehearsal for Thursday’s Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony.

“The performing artist suffered the accident at the Vaudoise Arena, after which she was evacuated to the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV) where she underwent treatment,” the IOC said in a statement that gave no other details.

Local police said the performer is a 35-year-old Russian skater who fell 15 feet after losing her balance while suspended above the ice. The police said the injuries are life-threatening.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for Thursday night local time. A Youth Olympic Games spokesperson said rehearsals have resumed and the ceremony will go ahead, Tribune de Genève reported.

Organizers say the ceremony is centered on the theme “Home” and “will be organized around 7 artistic tableaux and symbolic elements that epitomize the Olympic movement.” The ceremony is sold out.

Vaudoise Arena will host ice hockey events, including a new 3-on-3 discipline with teams composed of athletes from different countries, in addition to the opening and closing ceremonies.

The Youth Olympic Games feature all 15 Winter Olympic disciplines as well as the sport of ski mountaineering. The Olympic Channel will have same-day delay coverage of each day’s events, including the opening ceremony.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Jack Hatton’s death leaves search for answers

Jack Hatton
Getty Images
By Beau DureJan 8, 2020, 1:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jack Hatton brightened every gym he attended and had a bright future in judo.

But Hatton also had his down days.

“When Jack was up, he was way up,” Canadian judoka Zach Burt told reporter Tim Layden for an NBC Sports story. “When he was down, he was way down, almost drastically so.”

On Sept. 24, Hatton was found dead in the house he shared with other athletes in Wakefield, Mass. He left no note, but he had taken his own life. He was 24 years old.

The judo community responded with shock and support, quickly raising nearly $10,000 for his family through a GoFundMe campaign that went on to draw nearly $37,000.

Hatton was a strong contender for a place in the 2020 Olympics. If Olympic qualification ended today, Colton Brown would qualify as one of the top 18 athletes in his weight class who aren’t already qualified. The other qualification path is to give one spot per country to the highest-ranked judoka in any class. At the moment, that’s Adonis Diaz, who is 33rd in his class. At the time of his death, Hatton was ranked 30th in his class, and he had been ranked higher in the past.

The Hatton family’s search for answers started with the possibility of brain injuries, but they were unable to get a study for possible chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

In retrospect, a few incidents from Hatton’s last few months have troubled his family and friends. In August, at the world championships, he expressed concern about life after judo, an issue that arose in part because he had not been able to stick with college studies. In early September, he went for a hike with inadequate clothing and was found the next day suffering from hypothermia.

Hatton’s father, Mark, spoke with Jack the morning Sept. 23 and found him agitated, saying he needed to get out of the house where he was living. Mark suggested therapy, which they had discussed before.

“I know, Dad, I know,” Jack said.

But Jack bristled at the idea of contacting Kayla Harrison, a two-time Olympic champion who trained with him and has been open about struggling with depression and considering suicide. Sometime during the day, though, Jack did think of Harrison one of the last two searches on his phone was “Kayla Harrison mental health.”

READ: Harrison on MMA and judo careers

Harrison is one of many people who remember Hatton as a friendly teammate with a great sense of humor.

“Jack made me laugh every day,” Harrison said.

Layden’s story on Hatton, his family and friends is posted at NBCSports.com.

View this post on Instagram

No words could describe the amount of pride that the New York Athletic Club Judo Program had in knowing that Jack Hatton wore The Winged Foot. He embodied everything that athletes who represent the Club stands for: he was an ideal ambassador of the Club’s credo, both as an athlete and a person. No words will ever describe the amount of sorrow that we all share from Jack’s passing.  Jack once described how much of an honor it was for him to compete for the New York Athletic Club, but the greater honor was having our program, and lives, elevated by such a talented, genuine, and wonderful young man. He gave everyone affiliated with the NYAC reason to hope, reason to be proud, and reason to smile. We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Hatton family, and we also extend our deepest appreciation for bringing Jack into our lives.

A post shared by New York Open Judo (@nyopenjudo) on

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

 

Commonwealth Games compromise may put shooting events in India

Commonwealth Games shooting
Getty Images
By Beau DureJan 8, 2020, 11:09 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Jack Hatton Jack Hatton’s death leaves search for answers Vaudoise Arena performer critically injured Youth Olympic Games ceremony performer critically injured in rehearsal accident Allyson Felix: Everything is on the table in 2020

The Commonwealth Games may be headed toward a compromise with shooting-sport advocates and the Indian Olympic Association in which shooting events would be held several months and more than 4,000 miles away from the rest of the events.

Organizers in Birmingham, England, which will host the Games from July 27 to Aug. 7, omitted shooting sports from the program, claiming a lack of space. Beach volleyball, para table tennis and women’s cricket have been added.

READ: Women’s cricket added as boycott threat looms

India, which has traditionally done well in Commonwealth Games shooting events, balked at the omission and threatened a boycott. The solution now on the table is to hold the events in India with all events counting toward the Commonwealth Games medal table. India may also host archery, another event that didn’t make the cut for the Games.

“After a year of negotiations between the ISSF and the leadership of the Commonwealth Games Federation, a solution that will finally resolve the issues surrounding the Commonwealth Games 2022 has been found,” the International Shooting Sport Federation announced.

Commonwealth Games organizers released a more cautious but still optimistic statement.

“The proposal will be reviewed and considered in January and February by the CGF and discussed with Birmingham 2022 Delivery Partners,” the Commonwealth Games Federation said. “(W)e would like to thank the CGI (Commonwealth Games India), the NRAI (National Rifle Association of India), the Government of India and the entire sporting community of India for their leadership and significant efforts taken to submit an innovative proposal with the ambition of strengthening Commonwealth Sport.”

India would pay roughly 20 million pounds ($26.24 million) to host the events, The Guardian reported.

The Commonwealth Games program is similar to the Olympic program but omits several traditional events such as water polo, canoe/kayak, equestrian, fencing, soccer, modern pentathlon and rowing. Newer sports such as surfing, sailing and sport climbing also aren’t on the program, while unique Commonwealth sports such as lawn bowls and netball are included.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!