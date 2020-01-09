TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
AP

Agnes Keleti, oldest living Olympic champion and Holocaust survivor, turns 99

Associated PressJan 9, 2020, 7:03 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Simone Manuel, rising teens headline Tyr Pro Swim Series Knoxville Alistair Brownlee makes Olympic triathlon three-peat bid official IOC details rules on political protests at Olympics

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Although she turned 99 on Thursday, even a 9-year-old would have a hard time keeping up with Agnes Keleti‘s irrepressible energy and enthusiasm.

Keleti is the oldest living Olympic champion and a Holocaust survivor. She won 10 medals in gymnastics — including five golds — between the 1952 Helsinki Games and at the 1956 Melbourne Games.

Still, speaking on the eve of her birthday at her elegant apartment in downtown Budapest, Keleti hardly wanted to mention her achievements and her long life, which includes adventures and great accomplishments, but also heartbreak and tragedy.

Keleti’s family was decimated during the Holocaust, which she survived thanks in part to assuming a false identity and working as a maid. While her mother and sister also survived, her father and uncles perished at Auschwitz and were among the 550,000 Hungarian Jews killed in Nazi death camps, Hungarian forced labor battalions, ghettos or shot to death into the Danube River.

“The past? Let’s talk about the future,” Keleti said. “That’s what should be beautiful. The past is past, but there is still a future.”

Even her Olympic memories seem to center not on her athletic prowess — among Jewish athletes, only American swimmers Mark Spitz and Dara Torres have won more Olympic medals — but rather on the travel opportunities her sporting career offered.

“It’s not the medals that are significant but the experiences that came with them,” Keleti said while holding some of the nine medals she still has (one was reportedly lent to a journalist for a project and never returned). “I loved gymnastics because it was possible to travel for free.”

Even standing on the podium to get her medals didn’t really appeal to her: “I didn’t want to show myself. I loved to do gymnastics.”

After winning a gold medal in the floor exercise at the Helsinki Games, as well as a silver in the team event and two bronzes, Keleti won three individual golds in Melbourne — balance beam, floor exercise and uneven bars — and another in a team event, while also winning silver in the all-around competition and another team event. She could have won even more but an injury kept her from competing at the 1948 London Olympics.

She doesn’t watch sports on television these days, not even the Olympics, which “aren’t very interesting. I prefer mountain climbing.”

The climbing days may be behind her, but she seems most happy taking walks around Budapest, where she returned a few years ago after living for decades in Israel, or traveling to places like Barcelona, which she visited last year.

Keleti, who began her gymnastics career at the age of 4 and won her Olympic medals at the hard-to-believe ages of 31 and 35, was also a talented cello player and, after moving to Israel in 1957, taught gymnastics for years.

“I love children and I also love to teach them,” she said.

Asked about the most important thing children should learn, Keleti answered without hesitation: “The joy of life.”

Keleti, whose infectious laugh seems always ready to spring into action, has a favorite prank for those expecting to meet a frail, weak lady entering her 100th year. She extends her hand in greeting, makes sure her grip is good and tight, and suddenly yanks the unsuspecting “victim” toward her with surprising force.

“I’m strong,” she says with a big chuckle after the pull. “And silly!”

While she stopped doing full leg splits on the floor not long ago, she still does them standing up while holding her son Rafael’s hand, or sitting on a couch.

If there’s one issue she continues to have an opinion about, it’s the premature pressure and exhausting exercises young gymnasts may be exposed to.

“That’s not good,” Keleti said. “Tough gymnastics exercises damage their development. It shouldn’t be started early.

“Not to mention that, in the first place, it’s the children’s minds that should be developed, not their bodies.”

What did she do to train her mind?: “I studied languages and I saw the world.”

Keleti has been given a long series of prestigious awards in Hungary and Israel, including being one of Hungary’s 12 “Athletes of the Nation” since 2004 and getting the Israel Prize, considered that state’s highest honor, in 2017.

But, as with her Olympic medals, she doesn’t seem impressed by the recognition of her successes.

“I excelled?” she asks, almost incredulously. “I did what I could and that’s it.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: 1983 World champion will become oldest Olympic table tennis player

Simone Manuel, rising teens headline Tyr Pro Swim Series Knoxville

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJan 9, 2020, 1:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Alistair Brownlee makes Olympic triathlon three-peat bid official IOC details rules on political protests at Olympics Agnes Keleti, oldest living Olympic champion and Holocaust survivor, turns 99

Simone Manuel, who could go for up to six gold medals in Tokyo, headlines the entries for the first Tyr Pro Swim Series meet of the Olympic year in Knoxville, Tenn., next week, live on NBC Sports.

NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app air finals coverage Friday and Saturday next week at 6:30 p.m. ET. USASwimming.org streams that Sunday’s finals session at 6:30.

Manuel, who swept the 50m and 100m freestyles among seven total medals at last summer’s world championships, was a preliminary entry into the 50m, 100m and 200m frees in Knoxville.

While Stanford training partner Katie Ledecky is absent, Manuel could be tested in the 50m and 100m frees by 16-year-old Gretchen Walsh and University of Tennessee senior Erika Brown, both bidding for Olympic debuts in Tokyo. And in the 200m free by 2012 Olympic champion Allison Schmitt.

Regan Smith, the 17-year-old who lowered both backstroke world records at world champs, is entered in those two primary events plus 100m and 200m butterflies and freestyles in Knoxville.

Chase Kalisz, who swept the individual medleys at the 2017 Worlds, is slated to face rising 18-year-old Carson Foster in both IMs next week, plus 17-year-old phenom Luca Urlando in that teen’s patented 200m butterfly.

Swimmers are preparing for the Olympic trials in June in Omaha, where the top two per individual event qualify for the Tokyo Games.

MORE: Australian swim star issues plea after hometown hit by fires

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Alistair Brownlee makes Olympic triathlon three-peat bid official

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJan 9, 2020, 10:29 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Simone Manuel, rising teens headline Tyr Pro Swim Series Knoxville IOC details rules on political protests at Olympics Agnes Keleti, oldest living Olympic champion and Holocaust survivor, turns 99

In Olympic history, Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt are the only men to three-peat in the same individual event in swimming, cycling or running. Come July 27 in Tokyo, Brit Alistair Brownlee aims to become the first athlete to win the triathlon — swimming, cycling and running — three straight times.

Brownlee, 31, at last decided whether to pursue another Olympics. It’s a yes this summer.

“A year ago I wouldn’t be doing this, because I knew I couldn’t cope with another bad injury,” Brownlee said, according to the BBC, conjuring setbacks in this Olympic cycle including hip surgery and a calf issue. “But in the past year I haven’t been injured. I’ve really enjoyed training and I’ve really enjoyed competing, and preparing to compete.

“And so the decision crept up on me a bit: I want to go to another Olympics, and I want to see what I might be able to do.”

Brownlee, who moved up to the Ironman last year, said in 2018 that he was “50-50” on a Tokyo Olympic run. But after finishing 21st at the Ironman Kona World Championships on Oct. 12, he moved the meter to “definitely swinging towards” moving back down to the Olympic distance.

Brownlee said he would ultimately decide after one more Ironman in Australia on Dec. 1, which he won by 10 minutes in 7 hours, 45 minutes, 20 seconds.

“The 12-year-old me dreamed of going to one Olympics,” Brownlee said, according to the BBC. “So to pass up the chance of just seeing where it leads me this year would be a bit mad.”

Other Olympic triathletes transitioned to the Ironman and never went back, such as 2008 Olympic champion Jan Frodeno of Germany and two-time U.S. Olympian Sarah True.

One other triathlete won an Olympic title after completing the Kona Ironman — Austrian Kate Allen, who was seventh in Kona in 2002, then took gold at the 2004 Athens Games.

Brownlee has completed one Olympic-distance triathlon on the top-level ITU World Series since June 2017, finishing 44th at an event in Great Britain last June.

Last season, Frenchman Vincent Luis ended Spain’s six-year streak of world championships, relegating Mario Mola and Javier Gomez to second and third in the season-long standings.

“The perfect scenario is that I’m in a position where I’m stood on the start line, and I think I can win the race,” Brownlee said, according to the BBC. “But if I’m instead thinking I can scrape a third here, or I’m thinking, I could help another British athlete win a medal here — I would be happy with that.”

MORE: 2019 Kona Ironman World Championships Results

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!