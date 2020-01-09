TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Getty Images

South Korea set to host 2024 Youth Winter Olympics; North Korea could be involved

Associated PressJan 9, 2020, 5:28 PM EST
Leave a comment

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic events are set to soon return to South Korea at some of the venues used for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.

On the sidelines of the Winter Youth Olympics in Lausanne, the International Olympic Committee will vote this week to approve Gangwon province as host of the 2024 Youth Winter Games.

North Korea is not currently part of the 2024 project despite earlier hopes of cooperation between the neighboring countries.

The fourth edition of the Winter Youth Olympics would be the first held outside Europe. Austria and Norway hosted previous editions.

The South Korean proposal includes the cities of PyeongChang and Gangneung, which were the hub of the 2018 Olympics.

North Korea could yet be involved “if the conditions are right,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said.

The IOC executive board also agreed to add the new sports of baseball5, a street version of the game with five players per team, and wushu, a Chinese martial art, to the program for the 2022 Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal. Those Games will be held from late October into November.

MORE: 2020 Youth Winter Olympics TV schedule

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Figure skater, 14, lights Lausanne Youth Olympic cauldron at Opening Ceremony

By OlympicTalkJan 9, 2020, 3:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

South Korea set to host 2024 Youth Winter Olympics; North Korea could be involved Simone Manuel, rising teens headline Tyr Pro Swim Series Knoxville Alistair Brownlee makes Olympic triathlon three-peat bid official

Gina Zehnder, a 14-year-old ice dancer, lit the cauldron at the Youth Olympic Opening Ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Thursday.

“Welcome home,” IOC president Thomas Bach said in a speech, noting that IOC headquarters are in Lausanne, before joining an athlete from each continent for a selfie. “Here you are in the heart of the Olympic Movement.”

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA airs Opening Ceremony coverage at 8 p.m. on Thursday, followed by 13 days of competition. A full Youth Olympic TV schedule is here.

Zehnder, the youngest athlete in the Swiss delegation, isn’t the youngest person to light an Olympic cauldron. Four years ago, Norway’s 12-year-old Princess Ingrid Alexandra was the final torch bearer at the Lillehammer Youth Winter Games.

Earlier Thursday, each nation’s flag bearer marched out in the countries’ alphabetical order, with Lexie Madigan carrying the Stars and Stripes. Luger Reannyn Weiler was to carry the U.S. flag at a separate Opening Ceremony in St. Moritz, where mountain events will be held.

The Youth Winter Games feature athletes ages 14-18 in traditional Olympic sports and other events not on the traditional Winter Games program, such as monobobsled, women’s Nordic combined and ski mountaineering.

The U.S. roster of 96 athletes is here. Past U.S. Youth Winter Olympians included PyeongChang snowboard halfpipe gold medalist Chloe Kim and Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel.

The U.S. tied for the most gold medals with 10 at the last Youth Winter Games in Lillehammer. Innsbruck, Austria, hosted the first Youth Winter Olympics in 2012.

MORE: IOC details rules on political protests at Olympics

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Simone Manuel, rising teens headline Tyr Pro Swim Series Knoxville

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJan 9, 2020, 1:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

South Korea set to host 2024 Youth Winter Olympics; North Korea could be involved Figure skater, 14, lights Lausanne Youth Olympic cauldron at Opening Ceremony Alistair Brownlee makes Olympic triathlon three-peat bid official

Simone Manuel, who could go for up to six gold medals in Tokyo, headlines the entries for the first Tyr Pro Swim Series meet of the Olympic year in Knoxville, Tenn., next week, live on NBC Sports.

NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app air finals coverage Friday and Saturday next week at 6:30 p.m. ET. USASwimming.org streams that Sunday’s finals session at 6:30.

Manuel, who swept the 50m and 100m freestyles among seven total medals at last summer’s world championships, was a preliminary entry into the 50m, 100m and 200m frees in Knoxville.

While Stanford training partner Katie Ledecky is absent, Manuel could be tested in the 50m and 100m frees by 16-year-old Gretchen Walsh and University of Tennessee senior Erika Brown, both bidding for Olympic debuts in Tokyo. And in the 200m free by 2012 Olympic champion Allison Schmitt.

Regan Smith, the 17-year-old who lowered both backstroke world records at world champs, is entered in those two primary events plus 100m and 200m butterflies and freestyles in Knoxville.

Chase Kalisz, who swept the individual medleys at the 2017 Worlds, is slated to face rising 18-year-old Carson Foster in both IMs next week, plus 17-year-old phenom Luca Urlando in that teen’s patented 200m butterfly.

Swimmers are preparing for the Olympic trials in June in Omaha, where the top two per individual event qualify for the Tokyo Games.

MORE: Australian swim star issues plea after hometown hit by fires

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!