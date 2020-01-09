TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Cardboard bed frames for Tokyo Olympic athletes

Associated PressJan 9, 2020, 6:09 AM EST
TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic athletes beware — particularly larger ones.

The bed frames in the Athletes Village at this year’s Olympics will be made of cardboard. Sturdy cardboard.

“Those beds can stand up to 200 kilograms,” explained Takashi Kitajima, the general manager of the Athletes Village, speaking through an interpreter.

That’s about 440 pounds, and surely no Olympic athlete weighs that much.

“They are stronger than wooden beds,” Kitajima added.

He also took into account the possibility of a wild room celebration after, say, a gold-medal victory.

“Of course, wood and cardboard would each break if you jumped on them,” he said.

The single bed frames will be recycled into paper products after the games. The mattress components — the mattresses are not made of cardboard — will be recycled into plastic products.

The mattress is broken up into three distinct sections, and the firmness of each can be adjusted.

The idea was to use materials that could be remade after the Olympics and Paralympics. But the cardboard frames and supports should give the rooms a spartan look.

Organizers showed off the beds and a few other furnishings on Thursday at their headquarters. The entire Athletes Village complex will be completed in June. The Olympics open on July 24 followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 25.

“The organizing committee was thinking about recyclable items, and the bed was one of the ideas,” Kitajima explained, crediting local Olympic sponsor Airweave Inc. for the execution.

Organizers say this is the first time that the beds and bedding in the Athletes Village have been made of renewable materials.

The Athletes Village being built alongside Tokyo Bay will comprise 18,000 beds for the Olympics and be composed to 21 apartment towers. Even more building construction is being planned in the next several years.

Real estate ads say the units will be sold off afterward, or rented, with sale prices starting from about 54 million yen — or about $500,000 — and soaring to three or four times that much. Some fear the apartments will flood the market, possibly impacting property values.

The units will be sold off by various real estate companies. Ads suggest many of the units will be slightly larger than a typical apartment in Tokyo, which is about 60-70 square meters — or 650-750 square feet.

Simone Manuel, rising teens headline Tyr Pro Swim Series Knoxville

By OlympicTalkJan 9, 2020, 1:41 PM EST
Simone Manuel, who could go for up to six gold medals in Tokyo, headlines the entries for the first Tyr Pro Swim Series meet of the Olympic year in Knoxville, Tenn., next week, live on NBC Sports.

NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app air finals coverage Friday and Saturday next week at 6:30 p.m. ET. USASwimming.org streams that Sunday’s finals session at 6:30.

Manuel, who swept the 50m and 100m freestyles among seven total medals at last summer’s world championships, was a preliminary entry into the 50m, 100m and 200m frees in Knoxville.

While Stanford training partner Katie Ledecky is absent, Manuel could be tested in the 50m and 100m frees by 16-year-old Gretchen Walsh and University of Tennessee senior Erika Brown, both bidding for Olympic debuts in Tokyo. And in the 200m free by 2012 Olympic champion Allison Schmitt.

Regan Smith, the 17-year-old who lowered both backstroke world records at world champs, is entered in those two primary events plus 100m and 200m butterflies and freestyles in Knoxville.

Chase Kalisz, who swept the individual medleys at the 2017 Worlds, is slated to face rising 18-year-old Carson Foster in both IMs next week, plus 17-year-old phenom Luca Urlando in that teen’s patented 200m butterfly.

Swimmers are preparing for the Olympic trials in June in Omaha, where the top two per individual event qualify for the Tokyo Games.

Alistair Brownlee makes Olympic triathlon three-peat bid official

By OlympicTalkJan 9, 2020, 10:29 AM EST
In Olympic history, Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt are the only men to three-peat in the same individual event in swimming, cycling or running. Come July 27 in Tokyo, Brit Alistair Brownlee aims to become the first athlete to win the triathlon — swimming, cycling and running — three straight times.

Brownlee, 31, at last decided whether to pursue another Olympics. It’s a yes this summer.

“A year ago I wouldn’t be doing this, because I knew I couldn’t cope with another bad injury,” Brownlee said, according to the BBC, conjuring setbacks in this Olympic cycle including hip surgery and a calf issue. “But in the past year I haven’t been injured. I’ve really enjoyed training and I’ve really enjoyed competing, and preparing to compete.

“And so the decision crept up on me a bit: I want to go to another Olympics, and I want to see what I might be able to do.”

Brownlee, who moved up to the Ironman last year, said in 2018 that he was “50-50” on a Tokyo Olympic run. But after finishing 21st at the Ironman Kona World Championships on Oct. 12, he moved the meter to “definitely swinging towards” moving back down to the Olympic distance.

Brownlee said he would ultimately decide after one more Ironman in Australia on Dec. 1, which he won by 10 minutes in 7 hours, 45 minutes, 20 seconds.

“The 12-year-old me dreamed of going to one Olympics,” Brownlee said, according to the BBC. “So to pass up the chance of just seeing where it leads me this year would be a bit mad.”

Other Olympic triathletes transitioned to the Ironman and never went back, such as 2008 Olympic champion Jan Frodeno of Germany and two-time U.S. Olympian Sarah True.

One other triathlete won an Olympic title after completing the Kona Ironman — Austrian Kate Allen, who was seventh in Kona in 2002, then took gold at the 2004 Athens Games.

Brownlee has completed one Olympic-distance triathlon on the top-level ITU World Series since June 2017, finishing 44th at an event in Great Britain last June.

Last season, Frenchman Vincent Luis ended Spain’s six-year streak of world championships, relegating Mario Mola and Javier Gomez to second and third in the season-long standings.

“The perfect scenario is that I’m in a position where I’m stood on the start line, and I think I can win the race,” Brownlee said, according to the BBC. “But if I’m instead thinking I can scrape a third here, or I’m thinking, I could help another British athlete win a medal here — I would be happy with that.”

