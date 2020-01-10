TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
AP

Mikaela Shiffrin picks one race over another this weekend; TV, stream schedule

By OlympicTalkJan 10, 2020, 1:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Wilson Kipsang, former marathon world-record holder, banned in doping case Torah Bright, Olympic halfpipe champion, retires from snowboarding Laura Graves, U.S.’ top dressage rider, to miss Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin‘s plan is to race Sunday’s World Cup combined event but not Saturday’s downhill in Zauchensee, Austria, streaming live for NBC Sports Gold “Snow Pass” subscribers.

Saturday: Downhill, 5:45 a.m. ET
Sunday: Combined, 3:15 and 5:45 a.m. ET

Shiffrin’s plan agrees with her selective policy toward speed events of downhill and super-G, racing only when comfortable. She is more suited (and the favorite in) the combined, which on Sunday is one run of super-G and one run of slalom.

Shiffrin can afford to pass on races given she is well on her way to her ultimate goal — leading the World Cup overall standings en route to a fourth straight season title. And that most of her rivals also skip races, although her closest pursuer, fellow slalom and giant slalom star Petra Vlhova (313 points behind), is taking downhill training runs in Zauchensee.

Shiffrin skipped last season’s combined races — at the world championships and on the World Cup circuit in Switzerland. Her last combined start came at the PyeongChang Olympics, where she took silver behind Swiss Michelle Gisin.

Also this weekend, the men’s World Cup heads to Adelboden, Switzerland for a giant slalom on Saturday and slalom on Sunday, both at 7 a.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. GS is the top discipline for the American men given 2014 Olympic champion Ted Ligety and Tommy Ford, who won the Beaver Creek GS on Dec. 8.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Shiffrin among 10 dominant Winter Olympians of 2010s decade

Wilson Kipsang, former marathon world-record holder, banned in doping case

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJan 10, 2020, 2:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin picks one race over another this weekend; TV, stream schedule Torah Bright, Olympic halfpipe champion, retires from snowboarding Laura Graves, U.S.’ top dressage rider, to miss Olympics

Wilson Kipsang, a former marathon world-record holder and Olympic bronze medalist, was provisionally suspended for whereabouts failures and tampering, according to doping officials.

The ban came from the Athletics Integrity Unit, track and field’s doping watchdog organization. Athletes must provide doping officials with locations to be available for out-of-competition testing, and missed tests can be tantamount to failed tests.

“At this point it is only an accusation,” a management group saying it represents Kipsang posted on social media. “We emphasize that there is no case of use of doping. No prohibited substance was found … and does not concern tampering with a doping test itself. Pending the case and our own investigation we will not communicate anything more about it.”

Kipsang, a 37-year-old Kenyan, won major marathons in New York City, London, Berlin and Tokyo between 2012 and 2017.

He lowered the world record to 2:03:23 at the 2013 Berlin Marathon, a mark that stood for one year until countryman Dennis Kimetto took it to 2:02:57 in Berlin. Another Kenyan, Eliud Kipchoge, lowered it to 2:01:39 at the 2018 Berlin Marathon.

Kipsang, the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist, last won a top-level marathon in Tokyo in 2017. He was third at the 2018 Berlin Marathon and 12th at his last marathon in London last April.

Kipsang is the latest Kenyan distance-running star to receive a doping-related ban.

Rita Jeptoo had Boston and Chicago Marathon titles stripped, and Jemima Sumgong was banned after winning the Rio Olympic marathon after both tested positive for EPO. Asbel Kiprop, a 2008 Olympic 1500m champion and a three-time world champ, was banned four years after testing positive for EPO in November 2017.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Des Linden to race U.S. Olympic Trials, Boston Marathon

Torah Bright, Olympic halfpipe champion, retires from snowboarding

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJan 10, 2020, 11:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Wilson Kipsang, former marathon world-record holder, banned in doping case Mikaela Shiffrin picks one race over another this weekend; TV, stream schedule Laura Graves, U.S.’ top dressage rider, to miss Olympics

Torah Bright, a 2010 Olympic halfpipe champion and a force in snowboarding for a decade, has retired.

Bright, a 33-year-old expecting her first child in July, no longer competes in the halfpipe and is “happy having left the competitions behind,” according to the Aspen (Colo.) Times. Bright’s longtime agent confirmed the report.

“I much prefer to cheer people on than to compete myself,” Bright said, according to the report. “It’s way less stressful. So it’s been fun to know the people who are still competing and love them and cheer them on and watch them do their best.”

Bright is arguably Australia’s greatest Winter Olympian. She toppled Americans Kelly ClarkHannah Teter and Gretchen Bleiler for gold at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games, winning from last place after the first of two runs. Bright landed a switch backside 720, coming back after she sustained three concussions in the five weeks before the Games.

In 2014, she took silver behind another American, Kaitlyn Farrington, in Sochi while becoming the first snowboarder to compete in three disciplines (halfpipe, slopestyle, snowboard cross).

Bright scantly competed after Sochi and was left off Australia’s team for PyeongChang. She returned to competition two months before the Olympics for the first time in nearly two years and saw her hopes dashed when she picked up a reported wrist injury.

Bright’s last competition was an eighth-place finish at the January 2018 Laax Open in Switzerland.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Chloe Kim to take year off from snowboarding contests