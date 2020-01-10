Mikaela Shiffrin‘s plan is to race Sunday’s World Cup combined event but not Saturday’s downhill in Zauchensee, Austria, streaming live for NBC Sports Gold “Snow Pass” subscribers.

Saturday: Downhill, 5:45 a.m. ET

Sunday: Combined, 3:15 and 5:45 a.m. ET

Shiffrin’s plan agrees with her selective policy toward speed events of downhill and super-G, racing only when comfortable. She is more suited (and the favorite in) the combined, which on Sunday is one run of super-G and one run of slalom.

Shiffrin can afford to pass on races given she is well on her way to her ultimate goal — leading the World Cup overall standings en route to a fourth straight season title. And that most of her rivals also skip races, although her closest pursuer, fellow slalom and giant slalom star Petra Vlhova (313 points behind), is taking downhill training runs in Zauchensee.

Shiffrin skipped last season’s combined races — at the world championships and on the World Cup circuit in Switzerland. Her last combined start came at the PyeongChang Olympics, where she took silver behind Swiss Michelle Gisin.

Also this weekend, the men’s World Cup heads to Adelboden, Switzerland for a giant slalom on Saturday and slalom on Sunday, both at 7 a.m. ET on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. GS is the top discipline for the American men given 2014 Olympic champion Ted Ligety and Tommy Ford, who won the Beaver Creek GS on Dec. 8.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Shiffrin among 10 dominant Winter Olympians of 2010s decade