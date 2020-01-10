TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Salt Lake City among 3 cities interested in Winter Olympic bids

By OlympicTalkJan 10, 2020, 8:38 AM EST
Salt Lake City, Sapporo (Japan) and Barcelona are interested in potential Winter Olympic bids for 2030, 2034 or 2038.

IOC member Octavian Morariu, chair of the IOC Future Host Commission for Winter Games, said the IOC has been in dialogue with “a number of interested parties” for the last two years and specifically named those three cities.

All cities previously expressed various levels of interest in bidding, either for 2026 (which was awarded to Italy’s Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo over Sweden’s Stockholm-Are on June 24) or for 2030. Olympic host cities have traditionally been chosen by IOC members vote seven years beforehand, though that timeline can be shortened under recent reforms.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said in December 2018 that if it bids for the 2030 Winter Games, it will be with Salt Lake City. The Utah capital was the last U.S. host for the Winter Olympics in 2002. The U.S. hasn’t put forth a formal Winter Games bid since. Morariu said Salt Lake City would use 100 percent existing venues.

Sapporo, which hosted the 1972 Winter Games, took part in the dialogue stage for the 2026 bid race before withdrawing in 2018 to focus on 2030. IOC president Thomas Bach was asked about Sapporo’s interest in 2030 on Thursday and said there’s no doubt it could organize an “excellent” Winter Games. Morariu said Sapporo, which will hold the 2020 Olympic marathons and race walks, would use 92 percent existing venues.

The IOC labeled the third interested party as “Pyrenees-Barcelona.” Morariu said sliding sports and ski jumping would be held outside Spain, as the nation does not have existing venues for those sports. Morariu also said Spain’s Olympic Committee still has to finalize its wish to enter into dialogue with the IOC.

Lillehammer, Norway, the 1994 Winter Olympic host, was reportedly planning a 2026 or 2030 Winter Olympic bid as recently as 2018, but was not mentioned by Morariu.

Torah Bright, Olympic halfpipe champion, retires from snowboarding

By OlympicTalkJan 10, 2020, 11:55 AM EST
Torah Bright, a 2010 Olympic halfpipe champion and a force in snowboarding for a decade, has retired.

Bright, a 33-year-old expecting her first child in July, no longer competes in the halfpipe and is “happy having left the competitions behind,” according to the Aspen (Colo.) Times. Bright’s longtime agent confirmed the report.

“I much prefer to cheer people on than to compete myself,” Bright said, according to the report. “It’s way less stressful. So it’s been fun to know the people who are still competing and love them and cheer them on and watch them do their best.”

Bright is arguably Australia’s greatest Winter Olympian. She toppled Americans Kelly ClarkHannah Teter and Gretchen Bleiler for gold at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games, winning from last place after the first of two runs. Bright landed a switch backside 720, coming back after she sustained three concussions in the five weeks before the Games.

In 2014, she took silver behind another American, Kaitlyn Farrington, in Sochi while becoming the first snowboarder to compete in three disciplines (halfpipe, slopestyle, snowboard cross).

Bright scantly competed after Sochi and was left off Australia’s team for PyeongChang. She returned to competition two months before the Olympics for the first time in nearly two years and saw her hopes dashed when she picked up a reported wrist injury.

Bright’s last competition was an eighth-place finish at the January 2018 Laax Open in Switzerland.

Wilson Kipsang, former marathon world-record holder, banned in doping case

By OlympicTalkJan 10, 2020, 11:40 AM EST
Wilson Kipsang, a former marathon world-record holder and Olympic bronze medalist, was provisionally suspended for whereabouts failures and tampering, according to doping officials.

The ban came from the Athletics Integrity Unit, track and field’s doping watchdog organization. Athletes must provide doping officials with locations to be available for out-of-competition testing, and missed tests can be tantamount to failed tests.

Kipsang, a 37-year-old Kenyan, won major marathons in New York City, London, Berlin and Tokyo between 2012 and 2017.

He lowered the world record to 2:03:23 at the 2013 Berlin Marathon, a mark that stood for one year until countryman Dennis Kimetto took it to 2:02:57 in Berlin. Another Kenyan, Eliud Kipchoge, lowered it to 2:01:39 at the 2018 Berlin Marathon.

Kipsang, the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist, last won a top-level marathon in Tokyo in 2017. He was third at the 2018 Berlin Marathon and 12th at his last marathon in London last April.

Kipsang is the latest Kenyan distance-running star to receive a doping-related ban.

Rita Jeptoo had Boston and Chicago Marathon titles stripped, and Jemima Sumgong was banned after winning the Rio Olympic marathon after both tested positive for EPO. Asbel Kiprop, a 2008 Olympic 1500m champion and a three-time world champ, was banned four years after testing positive for EPO in November 2017.

