TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Getty Images

Torah Bright, Olympic champion, no longer competing in halfpipe

By OlympicTalkJan 10, 2020, 11:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Iran’s lone female Olympic medalist reportedly defects Mikaela Shiffrin skis out of World Cup combined race Lee Kiefer, first fencer to qualify for U.S. Olympic team, eyes another first in Tokyo

Torah Bright, a 2010 Olympic halfpipe champion and a force in snowboarding for a decade, will no longer compete in halfpipe or the Olympics.

Bright, a 33-year-old expecting her first child in July, is “happy having left the competitions behind,” according to the Aspen (Colo.) Times. Bright’s longtime agent confirmed the report.

“I much prefer to cheer people on than to compete myself,” Bright said, according to the report. “It’s way less stressful. So it’s been fun to know the people who are still competing and love them and cheer them on and watch them do their best.”

Bright is arguably Australia’s greatest Winter Olympian. She toppled Americans Kelly ClarkHannah Teter and Gretchen Bleiler for gold at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games, winning from last place after the first of two runs. Bright landed a switch backside 720, coming back after she sustained three concussions in the five weeks before the Games.

In 2014, she took silver behind another American, Kaitlyn Farrington, in Sochi while becoming the first snowboarder to compete in three disciplines (halfpipe, slopestyle, snowboard cross).

Bright scantly competed after Sochi and was left off Australia’s team for PyeongChang. She returned to competition two months before the Olympics for the first time in nearly two years and saw her hopes dashed when she picked up a reported wrist injury.

Bright’s last halfpipe competition was an eighth-place finish at the January 2018 Laax Open in Switzerland.

Correction: An earlier version of this post reported that Bright retired. Bright is no longer competing in halfpipe or the Olympics but does plan to compete in other events.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Chloe Kim to take year off from snowboarding contests

Serena Williams wins first tennis tournament title as a mom

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJan 12, 2020, 2:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Iran’s lone female Olympic medalist reportedly defects Mikaela Shiffrin skis out of World Cup combined race Lee Kiefer, first fencer to qualify for U.S. Olympic team, eyes another first in Tokyo

Serena Williams won her first WTA tournament title in nearly three years — and since having daughter Olympia — capturing an Australian Open tune-up event in Auckland, New Zealand.

Williams, a 38-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, swept countrywoman Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 in the ASB Classic final on Sunday. Williams had lost her previous five finals, all since Olympia’s birth on Sept. 1, 2017, after never losing more than two consecutive finals in her career.

“It feels good. It’s been a long time,” Williams said as her daughter was courtside Sunday. “I think you can see the relief on my face.”

Williams, with her 73rd career title, became the third-oldest woman to win a WTA tournament behind Billie Jean King (39) and Kimiko Date-Krumm (38). And the first to win singles titles in four different decades.

Williams donated her $43,000 winner’s check to the fundraising appeal for victims of Australian wildfires, joining many other tennis stars, such as Ash Barty, Nick Kygrios, Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova, who have pledged money to the already months-long fire emergency there.

She goes into the Australian Open that starts Jan. 20 having reached the final in four of her seven Grand Slam starts post-pregnancy. She lost all four of those finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. She remains one Grand Slam singles title shy of Margaret Court‘s record.

Williams owns seven Australian Open titles, including her last title of any kind in January 2017. She beat sister Venus Williams in the final while eight weeks pregnant but before she announced that she was having a baby.

Williams began this year ranked No. 10 in the world and leading U.S. Olympic qualifying standings. The top four U.S. women in the WTA singles rankings after the French Open are in line to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: A century later, Naomi Osaka, Kei Nishikori can bring Japan Olympic tennis to forefront

Iran’s lone female Olympic medalist reportedly defects

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 12, 2020, 9:17 AM EST
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin skis out of World Cup combined race Lee Kiefer, first fencer to qualify for U.S. Olympic team, eyes another first in Tokyo Torah Bright, Olympic champion, no longer competing in halfpipe

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s only female Olympic medalist said she defected from the Islamic Republic in a blistering online letter that describes herself as “one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran.”

Taekwondo athlete and Rio bronze medalist Kimia Alizadeh posted the letter on Instagram after Iran’s semiofficial ISNA news agency said she had fled to the Netherlands. She criticized wearing the mandatory hijab headscarf and accused officials in Iran of sexism and mistreatment.

“Whatever they said, I wore,” Alizadeh wrote in the letter posted Saturday. “Every sentence they ordered, I repeated.”

She described the decision to leave Iran as difficult, but necessary.

There was no immediate reaction from Iranian authorities. ISNA said Alizadeh had been reported injured and unable to compete. Their report suggested Alizadeh may try to compete under another nation’s flag at the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo.

World Taekwondo said Friday it had not received communication from Alizadeh regarding a possible country switch.

In Rio, Alizadeh became the first Iranian woman to earn an Olympic medal. Iran’s men have won 68 medals.

“I am so happy for Iranian girls because it is the first medal, and I hope at the next Olympics we will get a gold,” she said then, according to Reuters.

Alizadeh also earned world championships medals in 2015 (bronze) and 2017 (silver), plus a 2014 Youth Olympic title.

Her defection comes amid unprecedentedly high tensions between Iran and the United States.

In recent years, many Iranian athletes have left their country, citing government pressure. In September, Saeed Mollaei, an Iranian judoka, left the country for Germany. He said Iranian officials had forced him to not compete with Israeli judoka.

Alireza Faghani, an Iranian international soccer referee, also left Iran for Australia last year.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Full list of U.S. athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics