Bianca Andreescu to miss Australian Open

Bianca Andreescu will miss the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam since she beat Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final.

The Canadian Andreescu cited rehab from a knee injury that forced her to retire during a match with Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Finals on Oct. 30. The Australian Open begins Jan. 20.

“The Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process, and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year,” was posted on Andreescu’s social media. “It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne, but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body.”

Andreescu, 19, has not played since the WTA Finals, withdrawing on Dec. 24 from what would have been her 2020 season-opening tournament in Auckland this week.

Andreescu’s injuries are piling up in her young career. After winning Indian Wells, she missed the French Open and Wimbledon last year following a rotator cuff tear, making her U.S. Open title run as the 15th seed all the more impressive. Andreescu was a qualifier into the 2019 Australian Open main draw, where she lost in the second round.

She was named Canada’s Athlete of the Year and is now ranked sixth in the world.

Andreescu joins other major champions out of the Australian Open due to injury, including Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Potro.

