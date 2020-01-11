TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Lee Kiefer, first fencer to qualify for U.S. Olympic team, eyes another first in Tokyo

By OlympicTalkJan 11, 2020, 12:59 PM EST
If Lee Kiefer is going to become the first U.S. woman to earn an individual foil medal at the Olympics, she’s off to a strong start this year.

Kiefer became the first U.S. fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic team as No. 1 in the national team standings, according to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

Kiefer, 25, will go to her third Olympics. She reached the quarterfinals at London 2012 and the round of 16 at Rio 2016. Since, Kiefer made the quarterfinals of the last two world championships.

She’s been the top U.S. woman in foil for the last decade, a fixture in the top five of the world rankings for the last five years and became the first American to be ranked No. 1 in 2017.

But no U.S. woman has stood on an individual Olympic podium in foil, despite it being the longest-running women’s fencing event at the Games (since 1924). The U.S. earned a team foil silver at Beijing 2008 and made the podium of the last three world championships.

Kiefer married fellow Olympic fencer Gerek Meinhardt last year and is on leave from medical school at the University of Kentucky for the Olympic year. The wedding was at Keeneland, a famous horse-racing track in Lexington.

Other contenders to make the U.S. foil team include Olympic veterans Nicole Ross and Nzingha Prescod.

MORE: List of U.S. athletes qualified for Tokyo Olympics

Bianca Andreescu to miss Australian Open

By OlympicTalkJan 11, 2020, 6:15 AM EST
Bianca Andreescu will miss the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam since she beat Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final.

The Canadian Andreescu cited rehab from a knee injury that forced her to retire during a match with Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Finals on Oct. 30. The Australian Open begins Jan. 20.

“The Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process, and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year,” was posted on Andreescu’s social media. “It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne, but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body.”

Andreescu, 19, has not played since the WTA Finals, withdrawing on Dec. 24 from what would have been her 2020 season-opening tournament in Auckland this week.

Andreescu’s injuries are piling up in her young career. After winning Indian Wells, she missed the French Open and Wimbledon last year following a rotator cuff tear, making her U.S. Open title run as the 15th seed all the more impressive. Andreescu was a qualifier into the 2019 Australian Open main draw, where she lost in the second round.

She was named Canada’s Athlete of the Year and is now ranked sixth in the world.

Andreescu joins other major champions out of the Australian Open due to injury, including Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Potro.

MORE: A century later, Naomi Osaka, Kei Nishikori can bring Japan Olympic tennis to forefront

Wilson Kipsang, former marathon world-record holder, banned in doping case

By OlympicTalkJan 10, 2020, 2:40 PM EST
Wilson Kipsang, a former marathon world-record holder and Olympic bronze medalist, was provisionally suspended for whereabouts failures and tampering, according to doping officials.

The ban came from the Athletics Integrity Unit, track and field’s doping watchdog organization. Athletes must provide doping officials with locations to be available for out-of-competition testing, and missed tests can be tantamount to failed tests.

“At this point it is only an accusation,” a management group saying it represents Kipsang posted on social media. “We emphasize that there is no case of use of doping. No prohibited substance was found … and does not concern tampering with a doping test itself. Pending the case and our own investigation we will not communicate anything more about it.”

Kipsang, a 37-year-old Kenyan, won major marathons in New York City, London, Berlin and Tokyo between 2012 and 2017.

He lowered the world record to 2:03:23 at the 2013 Berlin Marathon, a mark that stood for one year until countryman Dennis Kimetto took it to 2:02:57 in Berlin. Another Kenyan, Eliud Kipchoge, lowered it to 2:01:39 at the 2018 Berlin Marathon.

Kipsang, the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist, last won a top-level marathon in Tokyo in 2017. He was third at the 2018 Berlin Marathon and 12th at his last marathon in London last April.

Kipsang is the latest Kenyan distance-running star to receive a doping-related ban.

Rita Jeptoo had Boston and Chicago Marathon titles stripped, and Jemima Sumgong was banned after winning the Rio Olympic marathon after both tested positive for EPO. Asbel Kiprop, a 2008 Olympic 1500m champion and a three-time world champ, was banned four years after testing positive for EPO in November 2017.

MORE: Des Linden to race U.S. Olympic Trials, Boston Marathon