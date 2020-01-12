TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES

Mikaela Shiffrin skis out of World Cup combined race

By OlympicTalkJan 12, 2020, 6:54 AM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin skied out of a World Cup combined, sliding out after getting bumped off balance in the opening super-G leg of the two-run event won by Italian Federica Brignone in Zauchensee, Austria, on Sunday.

Shiffrin was 41 seconds into her run — and .03 behind the leader at the second split time — when she hit a patch of bumpy terrain and had to stand upright. She went wide of a gate and, needing a sharp turn to correct, slid out on her left hip.

Shiffrin managed to slide back onto her skis and slowly make her way down the mountain, appearing unhurt.

“Ahhhhhhhhhhh… dang it,” was posted on her Instagram an hour later.

Nine of the first 22 racers failed to finish the super-G, including including Olympic combined champion Michelle Gisin, downhill gold medalist Sofia Goggia and Petra Vlhova, Shiffrin’s rival in slalom and giant slalom.

It marked Shiffrin’s first DNF since Jan. 28, 2018, when she skied out of a slalom with a few gates left of the final run en route to sure victory.

Brignone went on to win her 12th World Cup race and third straight combined dating to 2018. Swiss Wendy Holdener was runner-up, a half-second behind combining times from super-G and slalom runs. Italian Marta Bassino was third. Full results are here.

Shiffrin remains a comfortable 261 points ahead of Brignone in the World Cup overall standings, seeking her fourth straight season-long title. The American is expected to headline Tuesday’s slalom in Flachau, Austria (12 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold), the 16th of 40 scheduled races this season that ends in March.

Iran’s lone female Olympic medalist reportedly defects

Associated PressJan 12, 2020, 9:17 AM EST
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s only female Olympic medalist said she defected from the Islamic Republic in a blistering online letter that describes herself as “one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran.”

Taekwondo athlete and Rio bronze medalist Kimia Alizadeh posted the letter on Instagram after Iran’s semiofficial ISNA news agency said she had fled to the Netherlands. She criticized wearing the mandatory hijab headscarf and accused officials in Iran of sexism and mistreatment.

“Whatever they said, I wore,” Alizadeh wrote in the letter posted Saturday. “Every sentence they ordered, I repeated.”

She described the decision to leave Iran as difficult, but necessary.

There was no immediate reaction from Iranian authorities. ISNA said Alizadeh had been reported injured and unable to compete. Their report suggested Alizadeh may try to compete under another nation’s flag at the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo.

World Taekwondo said Friday it had not received communication from Alizadeh regarding a possible country switch.

In Rio, Alizadeh became the first Iranian woman to earn an Olympic medal. Iran’s men have won 68 medals.

“I am so happy for Iranian girls because it is the first medal, and I hope at the next Olympics we will get a gold,” she said then, according to Reuters.

Alizadeh also earned world championships medals in 2015 (bronze) and 2017 (silver), plus a 2014 Youth Olympic title.

Her defection comes amid unprecedentedly high tensions between Iran and the United States.

In recent years, many Iranian athletes have left their country, citing government pressure. In September, Saeed Mollaei, an Iranian judoka, left the country for Germany. He said Iranian officials had forced him to not compete with Israeli judoka.

Alireza Faghani, an Iranian international soccer referee, also left Iran for Australia last year.

Serena Williams wins first tennis tournament title as a mom

By OlympicTalkJan 12, 2020, 6:08 AM EST
Serena Williams won her first WTA tournament title in nearly three years — and since having daughter Olympia — capturing an Australian Open tune-up event in Auckland, New Zealand.

Williams, a 38-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, swept countrywoman Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 in the ASB Classic final on Sunday. Williams had lost her previous five finals, all since Olympia’s birth on Sept. 1, 2017, after never losing more than two consecutive finals in her career.

“It feels good. It’s been a long time,” Williams said. “I think you can see the relief on my face.”

Williams, with her 73rd career title, became the third-oldest woman to win a WTA tournament behind Billie Jean King (39) and Kimiko Date-Krumm (38). And the first to win singles titles in four different decades.

She goes into the Australian Open that starts Jan. 20 having reached the final in four of her seven Grand Slam starts post-pregnancy. She lost all four of those finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. She remains one Grand Slam singles title shy of Margaret Court‘s record.

Williams owns seven Australian Open titles, including her last title of any kind in January 2017. She beat sister Venus Williams in the final while eight weeks pregnant but before she announced that she was having a baby.

Williams began this year ranked No. 10 in the world and leading U.S. Olympic qualifying standings. The top four U.S. women in the WTA singles rankings after the French Open are in line to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

