Mikaela Shiffrin skis out of World Cup combined race

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mikaela Shiffrin skied out of a World Cup combined, sliding out after getting bumped off balance in the opening super-G leg of the two-run event won by Italian Federica Brignone in Zauchensee, Austria, on Sunday.

Shiffrin was 41 seconds into her run — and .03 behind the leader at the second split time — when she hit a patch of bumpy terrain and had to stand upright. She went wide of a gate and, needing a sharp turn to correct, slid out on her left hip.

Shiffrin managed to slide back onto her skis and slowly make her way down the mountain, appearing unhurt.

“Ahhhhhhhhhhh… dang it,” was posted on her Instagram an hour later.

Nine of the first 22 racers failed to finish the super-G, including including Olympic combined champion Michelle Gisin, downhill gold medalist Sofia Goggia and Petra Vlhova, Shiffrin’s rival in slalom and giant slalom.

It marked Shiffrin’s first DNF since Jan. 28, 2018, when she skied out of a slalom with a few gates left of the final run en route to sure victory.

Brignone went on to win her 12th World Cup race and third straight combined dating to 2018. Swiss Wendy Holdener was runner-up, a half-second behind combining times from super-G and slalom runs. Italian Marta Bassino was third. Full results are here.

Shiffrin remains a comfortable 261 points ahead of Brignone in the World Cup overall standings, seeking her fourth straight season-long title. The American is expected to headline Tuesday’s slalom in Flachau, Austria (12 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold), the 16th of 40 scheduled races this season that ends in March.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Shiffrin among 10 dominant Winter Olympians of 2010s decade