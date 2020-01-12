Serena Williams wins first tennis tournament title as a mom

Serena Williams won her first WTA tournament title in nearly three years — and since having daughter Olympia — capturing an Australian Open tune-up event in Auckland, New Zealand.
Williams, a 38-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, swept countrywoman Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 in the ASB Classic final on Sunday. Williams had lost her previous five finals, all since Olympia’s birth on Sept. 1, 2017, after never losing more than two consecutive finals in her career.
“It feels good. It’s been a long time,” Williams said. “I think you can see the relief on my face.”
Williams, with her 73rd career title, became the third-oldest woman to win a WTA tournament behind Billie Jean King (39) and Kimiko Date-Krumm (38). And the first to win singles titles in four different decades.
She goes into the Australian Open that starts Jan. 20 having reached the final in four of her seven Grand Slam starts post-pregnancy. She lost all four of those finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. She remains one Grand Slam singles title shy of Margaret Court‘s record.
Williams owns seven Australian Open titles, including her last title of any kind in January 2017. She beat sister Venus Williams in the final while eight weeks pregnant but before she announced that she was having a baby.
Williams began this year ranked No. 10 in the world and leading U.S. Olympic qualifying standings. The top four U.S. women in the WTA singles rankings after the French Open are in line to qualify for the Tokyo Games.
If Lee Kiefer is going to become the first U.S. woman to earn an individual foil medal at the Olympics, she’s off to a strong start this year.
Kiefer became the first U.S. fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic team as No. 1 in the national team standings, according to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.
Kiefer, 25, will go to her third Olympics. She reached the quarterfinals at London 2012 and the round of 16 at Rio 2016. Since, Kiefer made the quarterfinals of the last two world championships.
She’s been the top U.S. woman in foil for the last decade, a fixture in the top five of the world rankings for the last five years and became the first American to be ranked No. 1 in 2017.
But no U.S. woman has stood on an individual Olympic podium in foil, despite it being the longest-running women’s fencing event at the Games (since 1924). The U.S. earned a team foil silver at Beijing 2008 and made the podium of the last three world championships.
Kiefer married fellow Olympic fencer Gerek Meinhardt last year and is on leave from medical school at the University of Kentucky for the Olympic year. The wedding was at Keeneland, a famous horse-racing track in Lexington.
Other contenders to make the U.S. foil team include Olympic veterans Nicole Ross and Nzingha Prescod.
Bianca Andreescu will miss the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam since she beat Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final.
The Canadian Andreescu cited rehab from a knee injury that forced her to retire during a match with Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Finals on Oct. 30. The Australian Open begins Jan. 20.
“The Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process, and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year,” was posted on Andreescu’s social media. “It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne, but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body.”
Andreescu, 19, has not played since the WTA Finals, withdrawing on Dec. 24 from what would have been her 2020 season-opening tournament in Auckland this week.
Andreescu’s injuries are piling up in her young career. After winning Indian Wells, she missed the French Open and Wimbledon last year following a rotator cuff tear, making her U.S. Open title run as the 15th seed all the more impressive. Andreescu was a qualifier into the 2019 Australian Open main draw, where she lost in the second round.
She was named Canada’s Athlete of the Year and is now ranked sixth in the world.
Andreescu joins other major champions out of the Australian Open due to injury, including Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Potro.
