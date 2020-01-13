TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Getty Images

Watch Mikaela Shiffrin race live on Tuesday afternoon, chasing Lindsey Vonn record

By OlympicTalkJan 13, 2020, 4:24 PM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin makes a rare appearance during the workday on Tuesday, looking to break a record she shares with Lindsey Vonn, live on NBC Sports Gold.

The world’s top female skier headlines a World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria. Shiffrin owns four wins this season, upping her career total to 64, including 43 in traditional slaloms.

Shiffrin and the retired Vonn are tied for the female record of 43 victories in one discipline. Vonn won 43 downhills among her female-record 82 total World Cup wins.

LIVE STREAM: Flachau slalom run 1 — 12 p.m. ET
LIVE STREAM: Flachau slalom run 2 — 2:45 p.m. ET
*For NBC Sports Gold “Snow Pass” subscribers

Shiffrin goes into Flachau leading the World Cup overall standings by a comfortable 261 points, despite skiing out of Sunday’s combined in Zauchensee, her first DNF in nearly two years. She’s in line to become the second woman to win four straight overall titles (Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll in the 1970s).

Shiffrin was beaten in the last slalom by Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova, who routed the American by 1.31 seconds in Zagreb on Jan. 4. Shiffrin had won the previous six World Cup slaloms.

Shiffrin and Vlhova combined to win the last 24 World Cup slaloms, with Shiffrin taking 19 of them. But Vlhova’s win in Zagreb was particularly notable for the margin of victory, the largest for anybody over Shiffrin in a slalom since November 2014 (excluding DNFs).

“It’s a good duel with us,” Shiffrin said Sunday, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “She feels the pressure from me, and I feel the pressure from her, too — and that’s exciting for people to watch.”

After Flachau, Shiffrin and Vlhova will take their rivalry to Sestriere, Italy, for a giant slalom and a parallel event on Saturday and Sunday.

Katelin Guregian’s last call in rowing — help the U.S. women’s eight regain its crown

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 13, 2020, 4:05 PM EST
Katelin Guregian jokes that she had 20 different addresses in the last eight years as the coxswain of the decorated U.S. women’s eight. That’s not that uncommon in rowing, where the best of the best often live with host families near the national team center in Princeton, N.J.

Guregian, who in the last Olympic cycle guided the American program to a third straight gold medal and sixth, seventh and eighth straight world titles, will move again after this summer.

She has lived apart from her husband, fellow Rio Olympic rower Nareg Guregian, for two and a half years. Nareg now works for Visa, based in California. She turns 33 a week after the Olympics and wants to start a family.

“Absolutely it’s my last Olympics,” Guregian said in November, adding that she wants to make Tokyo her last regatta of any kind. “Rowing, you have to give everything in order to be successful. For me, it’s not sustainable to keep giving everything for another quad. Even this quad, there have been some times where I’ve been like, oh man, not this again. You can’t have that thought. You can’t voice that thought. It’s like, OK, I’m ready. It’s someone else’s turn.”

Guregian, an Orlando native, crashed into a dock in her debut as a coxswain. The hull cracked in two places, and the boat had to be sent back to the manufacturer to be repaired.

She went on to cox the men’s team at the University of Washington. Then succeeded two-time Olympic champion Mary Whipple at the stern of the U.S. women’s program, extending the golden reign from 2013-16.

U.S. coach Tom Terhaar still remembers the end of the Rio Olympic final. Guregian, 5 feet, 4 inches and 110 pounds, violently splashed her arms into the water at about 1,995 meters of a 2,000-meter race.

“And some of the other athletes going, well, I guess we crossed the finish line,” Terhaar said with a laugh. “She was probably too excited to even speak, and that was the way she could express it.”

But Guregian’s favorite memory was in the meat of the six-minute cauldron: the third quarter from 1000m to 1500m. The grittiest part of a race, she likes to say. The U.S. went from third to first and never looked back.

“The only thing I said [to the team] was, ‘We are the United States women’s eight,'” Guregian remembered, conjuring Whipple’s call during the Beijing 2008 final that started this Olympic run. “We were here for this, and this is what we want, and we are here for each other, and we’re here for the women that came before us, was enough to help us execute our race.”

That kind of statement showed what made Guregian a special coxswain.

“She isn’t sitting back there critiquing and setting herself apart from the performance,” Terhaar said. “She’s completely in it, completely one of them. … It’s never they. It’s always we.”

The U.S. women’s eight, dubbed a dynasty throughout the Rio Olympic cycle, since experienced major defeat for the first time in more than a decade. The Americans were fourth at worlds in 2017. After gold in 2018, they earned bronze this past summer with two other returning members from Rio (one of them coming out of retirement).

“That’s such a crummy feeling,” Guregian said. “My role on the team is two-fold because I’m helping people understand what they need to do in order to never be in that position again, but I’m also trying to convey to everyone, don’t overthink it.”

Guregian does more than that. She cuts her teammates’ hair. She is also mentoring Leigh Warner, the 2018 Stanford graduate and coxswain-in-waiting for the next Olympic cycle. Together, they created a jocular Instagram — @launchtalks — to “deal with the stresses of training.”

“I want to be part of [Warner’s] journey so that if she’s successful in 2024, I will feel like I have part of that,” Guregian said. “I will feel pride and ownership in her success, even though it’s not me executing.”

NHL All-Star Weekend to feature women’s 3-on-3 event

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 13, 2020, 11:47 AM EST
A person with direct knowledge of the plans confirmed to The Associated Press that women’s national team players representing the United States and Canada will compete in a three-on-three event at the NHL All-Star game in two weeks.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Monday because the NHL isn’t scheduled to announce its plans until later this week. ESPN.com first reported the news Sunday night.

It’s unclear when the three-on-three scrimmage will be held during the weekend of festivities in St. Louis, Missouri. The all-star game, featuring a series of three-on-three games, will be played Jan. 25, a day after the annual skills competition.

The addition of a women’s three-on-three game is seen as the next step in the league’s bid to promote women’s hockey.

Last year, four women players were invited to take part in all-star game weekend events in San Jose, California.

It was where American forward Kendall Coyne Schofield made headlines by becoming the first woman to participate in the skills competition. Replacing injured Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, Coyne Schofield finished seventh out of eight in the fastest skater competition.

In December 2015, teams representing the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and the U.S.-based National Women’s Hockey League played an exhibition game in the lead up to the Winter Classic in Boston.

This year, the three-on-three scrimmage will feature some of the world’s highest-profile players representing their respective countries.

The latest development comes at a time the women’s game is in flux after the six-team CWHL folded last spring, leaving only the five-team NWHL.

The CWHL’s demise eventually led to more than 200 of the world’s top players announcing they wouldn’t play professionally in North America — including the NWHL — this season. They also formed the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association to push for establishing a single league with a sustainable economic model.

The PWHPA has since launched a series of barnstorming tours around North America, with its most recent stop in Toronto this past weekend. The NWHL is in the middle of its fifth season and featuring teams made up of patchwork rosters.

A large majority — if not all — of the players taking part in the NHL All-Star three-on-three game will be PWHPA members.

The U.S. and Canada are still playing exhibitions and are expected to take part in the world championship in Nova Scotia from March 31-April 10.

