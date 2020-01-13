TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Getty Images

61 weightlifting doping positives between 2008, 2012 Olympics

By OlympicTalkJan 13, 2020, 8:18 AM EST
Three more weightlifters failed retests of 2012 Olympic doping samples for steroids, bringing the total number of lifters to test positive from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics to a staggering 61 athletes, according to an Olympic historian.

Romanians Roxana Cocos (women’s 69kg silver medalist) and Razan Martin (men’s 69kg bronze medalist) and Turkey’s Erol Bilgin (eighth in men’s 62kg) had urine samples from 2012 retested and come back positive for metabolites of stanozolol, according to the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

That makes 35 total weightlifters who were entered in the 2012 London Games to fail drug tests from that event, according to Olympic historian Bill Mallon, who also counts 26 positives from the 2008 Beijing Games. A total of 34 of those lifters were original medalists, according to Mallon, though the IOC has not announced potential medals stripped for Cocos and Martin.

In the men’s 94kg event alone in London, all three medalists and six of the top seven finishers were disqualified, all for anabolic steroids. Thirteen of the 15 weight classes in London have at least one disqualification, with one clean men’s event and one clean women’s event left.

The IOC reduced the size of the weightlifting competition for the Tokyo Games. The new rules are a way of ensuring the countries most to blame for weightlifting’s predicament pay the heaviest price.

In April 2018, the IWF published new rules which limit countries to one male and one female entry in Tokyo if they have had more than 20 doping cases in the sport since July 2008. That list of countries includes powers Russia and Iran.

The new rules also force athletes to compete in at least six major events in the 18-month Olympic qualifying period. In the past, some lifters have barely competed ahead of the Olympics, leading to suspicions they were avoiding doping tests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

(h/t @OlympicStatman)

Mikaela Shiffrin skis out of World Cup combined race

By OlympicTalkJan 12, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin skied out of a World Cup combined, sliding out after getting bumped off balance in the opening super-G leg of the two-run event won by Italian Federica Brignone in Zauchensee, Austria, on Sunday.

Shiffrin was 41 seconds into her run — and .03 behind the leader at the second split time — when she hit a patch of bumpy terrain and had to stand upright. She went wide of a gate and, needing a sharp turn to correct, slid out on her left hip.

Shiffrin managed to slide back onto her skis and slowly make her way down the mountain, unhurt.

“The surface is amazing the whole course, but it was just those two turns that had little bumps, nothing crazy, but I went into one turn and I caught my edge a bit, then going into the big turn with the compression I was just really off-balance and I tried a recovery turn on that one, but I wasn’t over the outside enough, so I just fell over,” Shiffrin said, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “It was not a very exciting crash, but that’s OK for me.”

Nine of the first 22 racers failed to finish the super-G, including including Olympic combined champion Michelle Gisin, downhill gold medalist Sofia Goggia and Petra Vlhova, Shiffrin’s rival in slalom and giant slalom.

It marked Shiffrin’s first DNF since Jan. 28, 2018, when she skied out of a slalom with a few gates left of the final run en route to sure victory.

Brignone went on to win her 12th World Cup race and third straight combined dating to 2018. Swiss Wendy Holdener was runner-up, a half-second behind combining times from super-G and slalom runs. Italian Marta Bassino was third. Full results are here.

Shiffrin remains a comfortable 261 points ahead of Brignone in the World Cup overall standings, seeking her fourth straight season-long title. The American is expected to headline Tuesday’s slalom in Flachau, Austria (12 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold), the 16th of 40 scheduled races this season that ends in March.

Serena Williams wins first tennis tournament title as a mom

By OlympicTalkJan 12, 2020, 2:15 PM EST
Serena Williams won her first WTA tournament title in nearly three years — and since having daughter Olympia — capturing an Australian Open tune-up event in Auckland, New Zealand.

Williams, a 38-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, swept countrywoman Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 in the ASB Classic final on Sunday. Williams had lost her previous five finals, all since Olympia’s birth on Sept. 1, 2017, after never losing more than two consecutive finals in her career.

“It feels good. It’s been a long time,” Williams said as her daughter was courtside Sunday. “I think you can see the relief on my face.”

Williams, with her 73rd career title, became the third-oldest woman to win a WTA tournament behind Billie Jean King (39) and Kimiko Date-Krumm (38). And the first to win singles titles in four different decades.

Williams donated her $43,000 winner’s check and a dress for every match she played to the fundraising appeal for victims of Australian wildfires, joining many other tennis stars, such as Ash Barty, Nick Kygrios, Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova, who have pledged money to the already months-long fire emergency there.

“I’ve been playing in Australia for over 20 years, and it’s been really hard for me to watch all the news and everything that has been happening in Australia with all the fires and over a billion animals and people have lost their homes,” Williams said.

She goes into the Australian Open that starts Jan. 20 having reached the final in four of her seven Grand Slam starts post-pregnancy. She lost all four of those finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. She remains one Grand Slam singles title shy of Margaret Court‘s record.

Williams owns seven Australian Open titles, including her last title of any kind in January 2017. She beat sister Venus Williams in the final while eight weeks pregnant but before she announced that she was having a baby.

Williams began this year ranked No. 10 in the world and leading U.S. Olympic qualifying standings. The top four U.S. women in the WTA singles rankings after the French Open are in line to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

