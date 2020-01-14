TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Dalila Jakupovic
Screengrab

Australian Open player quits qualifying match after coughing spell in hazardous air conditions

Associated PressJan 14, 2020, 6:37 AM EST
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Smoke haze and poor air quality caused by wildfires temporarily suspended practice sessions for the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, but qualifying began later in the morning in “very poor” conditions and amid complaints by at least one player who was forced to forfeit her match.

At the Kooyong Classic exhibition in Melbourne, former No. 1-ranked Maria Sharapova struggled in the heat and smoke and her match against Laura Siegemund was called off late in the second set. Siegemund won the first set in a tiebreaker but players and officials decided to stop play at 5-5 in the second.

“Both players are feeling the smoke so we are going to stop the match at this point,” the umpire said.

At Melbourne Park, Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic was leading her first-round Australian Open qualifying match against Switzerland’s Stefanie Voegele when she dropped to her knees with a coughing spell. Ranked 180th, Jakupovic was a set up and one point away from a tiebreaker in the second set when she experienced breathing difficulties and retired from the match.

“I was really scared that I would collapse,” Jakupovic told Australian Associated Press. “I don’t have asthma and never had breathing problems. I actually like heat. The physio came again and I thought it would be better. But the points were a bit longer and I just couldn’t breathe anymore and I just fell on the floor.”

Jakupovic said it was “not fair” that officials asked players to take the court in those conditions.

“It’s not healthy for us. I was surprised, I thought we would not be playing today but we don’t have much choice.”

Former Wimbledon semifinalist Eugenie Bouchard needed some medical assistance during her first qualifying match before beating You Xiaodi 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Organizers said further decisions on match scheduling would be made using onsite data and in close consultation with its medical team, the Bureau of Meteorology, and scientists from the Environmental Protection Agency in Victoria state.

Melbourne started the day with hazardous air pollution as smoke from wildfires in Victoria’s east and in southern New South Wales state drifted through.

The central business district, close to where Melbourne Park is located, recorded overnight hazardous levels of fine particles in the air and the EPA categorized the air quality as “very poor.”

Firefighters in the region spent the night being called out to fire alarms triggered by the smoke haze.

Watch Mikaela Shiffrin race live on Tuesday afternoon, chasing Lindsey Vonn record

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJan 13, 2020, 4:24 PM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin makes a rare appearance during the workday on Tuesday, looking to break a record she shares with Lindsey Vonn, live on NBC Sports Gold.

The world’s top female skier headlines a World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria. Shiffrin owns four wins this season, upping her career total to 64, including 43 in traditional slaloms.

Shiffrin and the retired Vonn are tied for the female record of 43 victories in one discipline. Vonn won 43 downhills among her female-record 82 total World Cup wins.

LIVE STREAM: Flachau slalom run 1 — 12 p.m. ET
LIVE STREAM: Flachau slalom run 2 — 2:45 p.m. ET
*For NBC Sports Gold “Snow Pass” subscribers

Shiffrin goes into Flachau leading the World Cup overall standings by a comfortable 261 points, despite skiing out of Sunday’s combined in Zauchensee, her first DNF in nearly two years. She’s in line to become the second woman to win four straight overall titles (Austrian Annemarie Moser-Pröll in the 1970s).

Shiffrin was beaten in the last slalom by Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova, who routed the American by 1.31 seconds in Zagreb on Jan. 4. Shiffrin had won the previous six World Cup slaloms.

Shiffrin and Vlhova combined to win the last 24 World Cup slaloms, with Shiffrin taking 19 of them. But Vlhova’s win in Zagreb was particularly notable for the margin of victory, the largest for anybody over Shiffrin in a slalom since November 2014 (excluding DNFs).

“It’s a good duel with us,” Shiffrin said Sunday, according to U.S. Ski & Snowboard. “She feels the pressure from me, and I feel the pressure from her, too — and that’s exciting for people to watch.”

After Flachau, Shiffrin and Vlhova will take their rivalry to Sestriere, Italy, for a giant slalom and a parallel event on Saturday and Sunday.

Katelin Guregian’s last call in rowing — help the U.S. women’s eight regain its crown

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 13, 2020, 4:05 PM EST
Katelin Guregian jokes that she had 20 different addresses in the last eight years as the coxswain of the decorated U.S. women’s eight. That’s not that uncommon in rowing, where the best of the best often live with host families near the national team center in Princeton, N.J.

Guregian, who in the last Olympic cycle guided the American program to a third straight gold medal and sixth, seventh and eighth straight world titles, will move again after this summer.

She has lived apart from her husband, fellow Rio Olympic rower Nareg Guregian, for two and a half years. Nareg now works for Visa, based in California. She turns 33 a week after the Olympics and wants to start a family.

“Absolutely it’s my last Olympics,” Guregian said in November, adding that she wants to make Tokyo her last regatta of any kind. “Rowing, you have to give everything in order to be successful. For me, it’s not sustainable to keep giving everything for another quad. Even this quad, there have been some times where I’ve been like, oh man, not this again. You can’t have that thought. You can’t voice that thought. It’s like, OK, I’m ready. It’s someone else’s turn.”

Guregian, an Orlando native, crashed into a dock in her debut as a coxswain. The hull cracked in two places, and the boat had to be sent back to the manufacturer to be repaired.

She went on to cox the men’s team at the University of Washington. Then succeeded two-time Olympic champion Mary Whipple at the stern of the U.S. women’s program, extending the golden reign from 2013-16.

U.S. coach Tom Terhaar still remembers the end of the Rio Olympic final. Guregian, 5 feet, 4 inches and 110 pounds, violently splashed her arms into the water at about 1,995 meters of a 2,000-meter race.

“And some of the other athletes going, well, I guess we crossed the finish line,” Terhaar said with a laugh. “She was probably too excited to even speak, and that was the way she could express it.”

But Guregian’s favorite memory was in the meat of the six-minute cauldron: the third quarter from 1000m to 1500m. The grittiest part of a race, she likes to say. The U.S. went from third to first and never looked back.

“The only thing I said [to the team] was, ‘We are the United States women’s eight,'” Guregian remembered, conjuring Whipple’s call during the Beijing 2008 final that started this Olympic run. “We were here for this, and this is what we want, and we are here for each other, and we’re here for the women that came before us, was enough to help us execute our race.”

That kind of statement showed what made Guregian a special coxswain.

“She isn’t sitting back there critiquing and setting herself apart from the performance,” Terhaar said. “She’s completely in it, completely one of them. … It’s never they. It’s always we.”

The U.S. women’s eight, dubbed a dynasty throughout the Rio Olympic cycle, since experienced major defeat for the first time in more than a decade. The Americans were fourth at worlds in 2017. After gold in 2018, they earned bronze this past summer with two other returning members from Rio (one of them coming out of retirement).

“That’s such a crummy feeling,” Guregian said. “My role on the team is two-fold because I’m helping people understand what they need to do in order to never be in that position again, but I’m also trying to convey to everyone, don’t overthink it.”

Guregian does more than that. She cuts her teammates’ hair. She is also mentoring Leigh Warner, the 2018 Stanford graduate and coxswain-in-waiting for the next Olympic cycle. Together, they created a jocular Instagram — @launchtalks — to “deal with the stresses of training.”

“I want to be part of [Warner’s] journey so that if she’s successful in 2024, I will feel like I have part of that,” Guregian said. “I will feel pride and ownership in her success, even though it’s not me executing.”

