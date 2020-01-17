TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Mikaela Shiffrin fights fatigue as World Cup season hits turning point

By OlympicTalkJan 17, 2020, 2:59 PM EST
Mikaela Shiffrin has little free time these days — during the part of the season where she feels most fatigued — but she has noticed the reaction to her finishing second and third in her last two slaloms, sandwiched by a DNF in a combined race.

“It’s really funny to think that this would be what most people would consider like a bad season or poor results or something, but I’ve been on both [slalom] podiums [in 2020] and won multiple races [this season],” she said Thursday after getting edged in back-to-back World Cup slaloms for the first time since 2017. “It’s sort of like, OK, I’ll take that. … If this is what a bad season [is], then I’m going to take that and be grateful and keep working because the position I’m in is pretty incredible when you think about it.”

That position is a familiar one, leading the World Cup overall standings comfortably (by 273 points) as the season nears its midpoint. Shiffrin is on pace to become the second woman to win four straight overalls, joining Austrian legend Annemarie Moser-Pröll.

Competition continues this weekend. The women’s World Cup moves to Sestriere, Italy, for a giant slalom and parallel giant slalom on Saturday (8:05 a.m. ET) and Sunday (5:45 a.m.) on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and streaming on NBC Sports Gold.

It marks the culmination of a monthlong stretch of technical races — Shiffrin’s specialties — at six stops among five different countries. The racing, the traveling left her short on training and resting, common for her at the turn of January given the World Cup calendar is similar from year to year.

“It’s hard to totally find that fire when I’m kind of beating my head against the wall,” she said.

A difference this year: the improvement of fellow 24-year-old Petra Vlhova, the Slovakian who won the last two World Cup slaloms. Vlhova previously beat Shiffrin in back-to-back slaloms at the end of the 2016-17 season and beginning of the 2017-18 season, but Shiffrin reasserted her dominance after finishing fourth at the PyeongChang Olympics.

“It just seems to me like [Vlhova] has been gaining more and more confidence in her skiing,” Shiffrin said. “It’s taken her a while to get to the point where she really has the confidence to throw down in that sense.”

Still, Shiffrin leads the World Cup slalom standings — 80 points — from winning the first three slaloms this season. If Shiffrin finishes second in the final four slaloms this winter, Vlhova would have to win them all to take the title on a tiebreak.

Vlhova’s team has been known to film other skiers’ training sessions, a practice that is not illegal in the sport (and common when athletes from different nations train together). Back in November, Shiffrin expressed concern about being filmed during training by those whose athletes weren’t present, but she clarified Thursday that she was not referring to Vlhova’s team in that interview.

“[Vlhova] has gotten her skiing to a really incredible point,” Shiffrin said Thursday. “I absolutely respect that, and that’s it.”

After Sestriere comes three straight weekends of speed races: downhills and super-Gs. Shiffrin plans to head to the first set in Bulgaria next weekend, then take it day by day from there. She’s looking forward to the next technical events in Slovenia in mid-February, which she likened to “a new season.”

“I was skiing at 100 percent of my ability [in recent races], knowing that my ability was maybe not as high as it has been when I’ve come off a really good training session or a block of rest,” Shiffrin said. “I feel like I’m going to be able to raise my level of skiing again, but it’s just going to take a little bit of time.”

MORE: Shiffrin among 10 dominant Winter Olympians of 2010s decade

Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd headline U.S. roster for Olympic qualifying

By OlympicTalkJan 17, 2020, 11:31 AM EST
Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd lead a 20-player U.S. Olympic soccer qualifying roster, which could be a peek at what the team could look like in Tokyo.

The U.S. women, reigning World Cup champions after being upset in the Rio Olympic quarterfinals, will clinch an Olympic spot by placing top two at a CONCACAF qualifier in the United States from Jan. 28-Feb. 9.

The Americans played in every Olympic soccer tournament since women debuted at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Given they are ranked No. 1 in the world, and only one other CONCACAF nation is in the top 25 (No. 8 Canada), they will be heavy favorites to reach the Olympic qualifier final.

The qualifying team of 20:

Goalkeepers
Adrianna Franch
Ashlyn Harris
Alyssa Naeher

Defenders
Abby Dahlkemper
Crystal Dunn
Ali Krieger
Kelley O’Hara
Becky Sauerbrunn
Emily Sonnett

Midfielders
Julie Ertz
Lindsey Horan
Rose Lavelle
Samantha Mewis
Andi Sullivan

Forwards
Tobin Heath
Carli Lloyd
Jessica McDonald
Christen Press
Megan Rapinoe
Lynn Williams

The eight players who were named in December to this month’s camp who didn’t make the team: goalie Jane Campbell and field players Tierna Davidson, Midge Purce, Casey Short, Morgan Brian, Allie Long, Mallory Pugh and Sophia Smith.

Brian, Long and Pugh made the Rio Olympic team. The Tokyo Olympic team will be 18 players, two fewer than qualifying, with the roster likely to include two goalies.

Competition to make the final 18 will intensify in the spring, in part due to the expected return of forward Alex Morgan from pregnancy. The last two Olympic teams each had four forwards, but new coach Vlatko Andonovski may be signaling a different makeup by putting six on the qualifying team.

Williams and Sullivan are the only two players on the qualifying roster who were not on the 23-player 2019 World Cup champion team.

In 2016, Rapinoe was not on the Olympic qualifying roster due to an ACL tear but came back to make the Olympic team.

Lloyd, who turns 38 a week before the Tokyo Games, is bidding to become the oldest U.S. Olympic soccer player in history, breaking Christie Rampone‘s record. Lloyd and Heath are trying to tie Rampone’s U.S. record of playing in four Olympic tournaments.

MORE: Viral Olympic moments of 2010s decade

Olympic documentaries highlight Peacock streaming content

By OlympicTalkJan 17, 2020, 8:58 AM EST
Ryan Lochte, the 2008 Olympic 4x100m freestyle relay and a new group of the world’s fastest sprinters are subjects of Olympic sports documentaries slated for Peacock, NBC’s free premium ad-supported streaming service with subscription tiers.

The docs are among expected programming on Peacock Premium, bundled at no additional cost to 24 million Comcast and Cox subscribers and $4.99 per month for non-bundled customers.

Peacock Premium launches April 15 for Xfinity X1 and Flex customers. On July 15, Peacock Free and Peacock Premium will be available nationally, a week before the Tokyo Olympics.

Peacock will have live coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Opening Ceremony on July 24, before it airs on primetime. Same with the Closing Ceremony on Aug. 9. Plus three daily shows, via NBCUniversal PR:

“Tokyo Live,” a five-hour live morning studio show during Tokyo primetime with live coverage of major events, plus medal ceremonies, engaging segments with athlete profiles, and real-time analysis.

“Tokyo Daily Digest,” an hour-long highlight show with the best and buzziest moments, athlete interviews, features and more of the day’s most exciting events.

“Tokyo Tonight,” a nightly live studio show with quick turnaround highlights, in addition to medal ceremonies, features, interviews, and primetime previews.

Peacock will then stream more than 1,000 exclusive hours of the Paralympics that open Aug. 25. Following the Games, Peacock will add Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

The Olympics-related documentaries on tap, via NBCUniversal PR:

“Dream Team 2020”
Follow USA Basketball’s top superstars on their journey to Tokyo in this exclusive, behind-the-scenes documentary series produced in partnership with NBA Entertainment. We’ll take you inside the 2020 Dream Team’s training camp, exhibition games and preparation for the 2020 Olympics, where Team USA is expected to make another gold-medal run.

“Hot Water: In Deep with Ryan Lochte”
At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Ryan Lochte was at the center of a scandal that has since overshadowed his long and decorated swimming career. Now a 35-year-old husband and father of two young children, Lochte is hoping for one more chance to make Team USA, and prove he’s not the same man he was four years ago. 

“United States of Speed”
From Jesse Owens to Carl Lewis to Maurice Greene, there is a proud tradition of sprinting success in the United States. However in recent years, Jamaica’s Usain Bolt has been unbeatable at the Olympics. Now that the fastest man of all time has retired, meet the Americans who aim to put Team USA back on top in the sprints. 

“Run Through the Line”
Nike founder Phil Knight and his friends take viewers through the creation of his world-renowned company and the ambitions he still chases at 81 years young. Based loosely on Knight’s best-selling memoir, “Shoe Dog.”

“The Greatest Race”
You probably remember where you were when you saw it. Michael Phelps and his teammates had fallen hopelessly behind race favorite France in the 4x100m freestyle relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. In the final leg, 32-year-old American Jason Lezak was losing ground to Alain Bernard, the 100m free world-record holder and anchor of the seemingly unbeatable French team. Then the impossible happened. Hear from the swimmers on both sides of the epic relay as we revisit The Greatest Race.

MORE: Biles, Felix, Rapinoe, Shiffrin nominated for Sportswoman of the Year