Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd headline U.S. roster for Olympic qualifying

By OlympicTalkJan 17, 2020, 11:31 AM EST
Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd lead a 20-player U.S. Olympic soccer qualifying roster, which could be a peek at what the team could look like in Tokyo.

The U.S. women, reigning World Cup champions after being upset in the Rio Olympic quarterfinals, will clinch an Olympic spot by placing top two at a CONCACAF qualifier in the United States from Jan. 28-Feb. 9.

The Americans played in every Olympic soccer tournament since women debuted at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Given they are ranked No. 1 in the world, and only one other CONCACAF nation is in the top 25 (No. 8 Canada), they will be heavy favorites to reach the Olympic qualifier final.

The qualifying team of 20:

Goalkeepers
Adrianna Franch
Ashlyn Harris
Alyssa Naeher

Defenders
Abby Dahlkemper
Crystal Dunn
Ali Krieger
Kelley O’Hara
Becky Sauerbrunn
Emily Sonnett

Midfielders
Julie Ertz
Lindsey Horan
Rose Lavelle
Samantha Mewis
Andi Sullivan

Forwards
Tobin Heath
Carli Lloyd
Jessica McDonald
Christen Press
Megan Rapinoe
Lynn Williams

The eight players who were named in December to this month’s camp who didn’t make the team: goalie Jane Campbell and field players Tierna Davidson, Midge Purce, Casey Short, Morgan Brian, Allie Long, Mallory Pugh and Sophia Smith.

Brian, Long and Pugh made the Rio Olympic team. The Tokyo Olympic team will be 18 players, two fewer than qualifying, with the roster likely to include two goalies.

Competition to make the final 18 will intensify in the spring, in part due to the expected return of forward Alex Morgan from pregnancy. The last two Olympic teams each had four forwards, but new coach Vlatko Andonovski may be signaling a different makeup by putting six on the qualifying team.

Williams and Sullivan are the only two players on the qualifying roster who were not on the 23-player 2019 World Cup champion team.

In 2016, Rapinoe was not on the Olympic qualifying roster due to an ACL tear but came back to make the Olympic team.

Lloyd, who turns 38 a week before the Tokyo Games, is bidding to become the oldest U.S. Olympic soccer player in history, breaking Christie Rampone‘s record. Lloyd and Heath are trying to tie Rampone’s U.S. record of playing in four Olympic tournaments.

Olympic documentaries highlight Peacock streaming content

Peacock
AP
By OlympicTalkJan 17, 2020, 8:58 AM EST
Ryan Lochte, the 2008 Olympic 4x100m freestyle relay and a new group of the world’s fastest sprinters are subjects of Olympic sports documentaries slated for Peacock, NBC’s free premium ad-supported streaming service with subscription tiers.

The docs are among expected programming on Peacock Premium, bundled at no additional cost to 24 million Comcast and Cox subscribers and $4.99 per month for non-bundled customers.

Peacock Premium launches April 15 for Xfinity X1 and Flex customers. On July 15, Peacock Free and Peacock Premium will be available nationally, a week before the Tokyo Olympics.

Peacock will have live coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Opening Ceremony on July 24, before it airs on primetime. Same with the Closing Ceremony on Aug. 9. Plus three daily shows, via NBCUniversal PR:

“Tokyo Live,” a five-hour live morning studio show during Tokyo primetime with live coverage of major events, plus medal ceremonies, engaging segments with athlete profiles, and real-time analysis.

“Tokyo Daily Digest,” an hour-long highlight show with the best and buzziest moments, athlete interviews, features and more of the day’s most exciting events.

“Tokyo Tonight,” a nightly live studio show with quick turnaround highlights, in addition to medal ceremonies, features, interviews, and primetime previews.

Peacock will then stream more than 1,000 exclusive hours of the Paralympics that open Aug. 25. Following the Games, Peacock will add Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

The Olympics-related documentaries on tap, via NBCUniversal PR:

“Dream Team 2020”
Follow USA Basketball’s top superstars on their journey to Tokyo in this exclusive, behind-the-scenes documentary series produced in partnership with NBA Entertainment. We’ll take you inside the 2020 Dream Team’s training camp, exhibition games and preparation for the 2020 Olympics, where Team USA is expected to make another gold-medal run.

“Hot Water: In Deep with Ryan Lochte”
At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Ryan Lochte was at the center of a scandal that has since overshadowed his long and decorated swimming career. Now a 35-year-old husband and father of two young children, Lochte is hoping for one more chance to make Team USA, and prove he’s not the same man he was four years ago. 

“United States of Speed”
From Jesse Owens to Carl Lewis to Maurice Greene, there is a proud tradition of sprinting success in the United States. However in recent years, Jamaica’s Usain Bolt has been unbeatable at the Olympics. Now that the fastest man of all time has retired, meet the Americans who aim to put Team USA back on top in the sprints. 

“Run Through the Line”
Nike founder Phil Knight and his friends take viewers through the creation of his world-renowned company and the ambitions he still chases at 81 years young. Based loosely on Knight’s best-selling memoir, “Shoe Dog.”

“The Greatest Race”
You probably remember where you were when you saw it. Michael Phelps and his teammates had fallen hopelessly behind race favorite France in the 4x100m freestyle relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. In the final leg, 32-year-old American Jason Lezak was losing ground to Alain Bernard, the 100m free world-record holder and anchor of the seemingly unbeatable French team. Then the impossible happened. Hear from the swimmers on both sides of the epic relay as we revisit The Greatest Race.

U.S. women’s water polo team’s first loss since 2018 ends record streak

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiJan 17, 2020, 7:59 AM EST
The U.S. women’s water polo team suffered its first loss since April 2018, ending a believed-to-be record 69-game win streak on Thursday.

Australia beat the U.S. 10-9 in the second game of a three-game series in Brisbane. Australian captain Rowie Webster netted the game-winner on a penalty shot with 30 seconds left.

The U.S.’ last loss, on April 2, 2018, was also to Australia.

The Americans are 153-5 dating to December 2015, not dropping a game at an Olympics, World Championship, World Cup or a World League Super Final in that span.

Adam Krikorian has been head coach since 2009 with a bevy of talent at his disposal. The most prominent is Maggie Steffens, a member of every title team in the 2010s at the Olympics, worlds, World Cup and World League.

Come Tokyo, the U.S. hopes to become the third nation to win three straight Olympic water polo titles, joining the Hungarian men (2000-08) and British men (1900-20). Women’s water polo debuted at the Olympics in 2000.

