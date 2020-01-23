TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES

‘Nervous’ Gracie Gold stumbles in short program, but rebuilds herself to get this far

By Rachel LutzJan 23, 2020, 11:23 PM EST
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two-time national champion and 2014 Olympian Gracie Gold skated at her first national championships in three years in Greensboro on Thursday.

Her short program set to Annie Lennox’s “I Put a Spell on You” garnered 54.51 points and left her in 13th place. Gold doubled her planned triple-triple, executing a two-footed triple Lutz, double toe combination and popping a planned triple loop.

The women’s free skate is Friday, with 2018 national champion Bradie Tennell leading the field at 78.96 points.

After the short program, Gold told media, “I guess you could say that one might be nervous for this event.”

She put her progress at a nine out of 10 compared to where she had come from earlier this season. She rated her short program a three of 10.

She plans to “go to sleep, practice, nap, practice again” before Friday’s free skate.

“For me, short and long are two separate entities. We’ve seen that. Someone can botch a short and nail a long. Someone can have a Worlds – one might say a world’s best short program – and botch the long” she said, hinting at her 2016 Worlds-leading short program, followed by a disappointing free skate that left her fourth overall.

But she wanted to make one thing clear, speaking to NBC Olympics Research prior to competing:

“This isn’t a recreational comeback,” she stated.

“I mean first off, just being [at nationals] is already a pretty big W for me, because the 2018-19 season is pretty much non-existent for me… I want it to be clear that I’ve been training hard… I wanna look like I belong there, like I didn’t qualify because of my name, I qualified because I earned it. I earned a place at nationals to be a competitive athlete.”

One could say Gold took the long way around to qualify for nationals this year. Skaters with international assignments automatically get a berth to the U.S.’ top event. Gold, though, had to place high enough at Regionals and the subsequent Sectionals to qualify for nationals. She was third at regionals and third at sectionals to stamp her ticket to Greensboro.

Following her most recent national championships (sixth in 2017), Gold had a well-publicized split from her coach and sought treatment for depression, anxiety and an eating disorder. She coached briefly in Arizona before settling in Philadelphia. Her only competition in the 2018-19 season was a November Grand Prix event, where she pulled out after the short program. She called that experience “an alternate reality,” adding she’s “not even the same person.”

After her “exquisite flameout” – Gold admitted to borrowing the phrase from a wordsmith friend – she said rebuilding her life following treatment had its own silver lining.

“The positive is I got to rebuild everything from scratch,” she said. “While some things were fine and didn’t need to be rebuilt, when I put myself back together, I got to be whoever I wanted.”

She draws much of who she is today from the strength of her mother, Denise.

“Sometimes our relationship has been tumultuous because we’re the same person in so many ways; we’re almost too similar sometimes,” Gold said of her mother’s fortitude, which she absorbed. “I do go to sleep at night knowing, that above all else I am my mother’s daughter, and we will keep marching forward.”

Denise watched Gold’s short program from the audience. She said she felt “high anxiety, tremendous pride, and respect,” watching the performance. “Crowd’s support made me tearful,” she added in a text message.

Gold’s twin sister Carly, also a former national-level figure skater, tweeted her pride as well after the performance.

Philip Hersh and Sarah Hughes contributed to this report.

Bradie Tennell leads U.S. Figure Skating Champs; Gracie Gold struggles in return

By OlympicTalkJan 23, 2020, 11:50 PM EST
Bradie Tennell once again topped the U.S. Figure Skating Championships short program, one day after not being able to bend one of her arms. Can she hold on to dethrone 14-year-old Alysa Liu in Friday’s free skate?

Tennell, the 2018 U.S. champion, skated clean for the highest women’s short score in nationals history (78.96 points). Later, the defending champion Liu turned out of her triple Axel landing and tallied 75.40 for second place.

Last year, Liu overcame a short-program deficit to Tennell to become the youngest U.S. champion in history.

Gracie Gold, at her first nationals in three years after overcoming mental-health struggles, erred on her jumps and is in 13th place of 18 skaters.

Tennell hit a triple Lutz-triple toe loop combination en route to the lead. A bit surprising, given she told her coaches before her skate that her legs were shaking and that she couldn’t bend one of her arms Wednesday morning.

Tennell revealed that she hit her elbow on a wall on a bad fall, causing”swelling up and down” for the last few months. It was particularly painful and swollen this week. Turns out she had a hematoma that got infected.

“Let’s just say I’m very thankful that my mom is a nurse who has worked in the ER for 25 years,” she said.

Liu, the only active U.S. woman to land a triple Axel or a quadruple jump, overcame a 2.71-point deficit last year to win by 3.92, landing a pair of triple Axels in the free. She has since added a quad Lutz, which isn’t allowed in short programs.

“I feel like I was OK with nerves,” Liu said. “I did make a few mistakes, and it’s OK, because I can learn from them and obviously move on from this so that I don’t get too caught up.”

Mariah Bell is in third place despite falling on a step sequence after hitting all her jumps. Tennell and Bell are favored to make up the team for March’s world championships, given Liu is too young for senior international competition.

Karen Chen, the 2017 U.S. champion and Olympian, is in fifth place after doubling the back end of her combination. Chen, a Cornell pre-med student, missed all of last season due to a stress fracture in her right foot.

Gold two-footed her opening jump and popped a planned triple loop. The two-time U.S. champion was competing at nationals for the first time since 2017. In between, she received treatment for an eating disorder, anxiety and depression and said she harbored suicidal thoughts, according to The New York Times.

“So scared,” she said Thursday night in the kiss-and-cry before her score of 54.51 came up. Gold had reportedly been hitting triple-triple combinations in practice.

“It wasn’t that good, both in the skating and in the results. Just hard,” she said, adding that she was at “a 3 out of 10” from where she wants to be. “There’s no way to train for whatever you describe this situation I’m currently in.

“Emotionally, I felt all the love from almost anyone I’ve run into in the crowd. Practice felt like I never missed a beat. I felt kind of competitive with the other top girls, but with, like, 20 percent of the training. It was just a lot of emotions. I think that was the hard part.”

Earlier in pairs, PyeongChang Olympians Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Christopher Knierim took a 6.71-point lead with a 77.06-point short program.

The Knierims put down their first clean program with zero negative grades of execution since the 2016 Four Continents Championships. It came after a tumultuous post-Olympic year that included two coaching changes and a seventh-place finish at nationals.

Scimeca Knierim ended the performance to “At Last” by Beyoncé by roaring and kicking the ice.

“Those feelings that I let out at the end of the program have been festering inside me for a very long time,” she said, noting their improvements on jumps under Rafael Arutunian, whose best-known pupil is Nathan Chen. The Knierims are trying to become the first pair to win three U.S. titles since 2002.

Two other past U.S. champions — Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea and Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc — are in second and third. They’re all bidding for two spots at worlds, where a U.S. pair last earned a medal in 2002.

Serena Williams upset at Australian Open

By OlympicTalkJan 23, 2020, 11:33 PM EST
Serena Williams was eliminated from the Australian Open in the third round by China’s Wang Qiang 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5.

Williams took her earliest exit from Melbourne since 2006, ending her latest bid to tie Australian Margaret Court‘s record 24 Grand Slam singles titles. She was broken serving in the last game after staving off the first two match points.

Williams has played eight Grand Slams since her life-threatening pregnancy and reached four finals, losing them all. It’s the longest stretch of Slams played without a title of her career.

She had momentum going into this event, which she won in 2017 while eight weeks pregnant with daughter Olympia. Williams reached the final of the previous two Slams — Wimbledon and the U.S. Open — and won her first title as a mom at a lower-level tournament in Auckland earlier this month. She was seeded eighth.

Williams routed Wang at the U.S. Open — 6-1, 6-0 in a 44-minute quarterfinal where Wang had zero winners. Wang had 25 winners to 20 unforced errors on Friday, rebounding after she served for the match in the second set.

Williams is the first top-10 seed to lose at the Australian Open. Wang is the 27th seed.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka plays 15-year-old American phenom Coco Gauff in a later third-round matchup.

