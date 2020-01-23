TRENDING FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING | SIMONE BILES
Getty Images

2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Results

By OlympicTalkJan 23, 2020, 8:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

Full results from the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro, N.C. …

Pairs’ Short Program
1. Alexa Scimeca Knierim/Christopher Knierim — 77.06
2. Tarah Kayne/Danny O’Shea — 70.35
3. Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc — 68.86
4. Jessica Calanag/Brian Johnson — 67.56
5. Audrey Lu/Misha Mitrofanov — 65.06
6. Haven Denney/Brandon Frazier — 61.33
7. Olivia Serafini/Mervin Tran — 61.08
8. Jessica Pfund/Joshua Santillan — 58.48
9. Nica Digerness/Danny Neudecker — 57.95
10. Allison Timlen/Justin Highgate-Brutman — 55.60
11. Maria Mokhova/Ivan Mokhov — 51.50
12. Laiken Lockley/Keenan Prochnow — 50.86

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: 2020 figure skating season TV schedule

As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2019-20 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

WATCH LIVE: U.S. Figure Skating Championships pairs’, women’s short programs

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkJan 23, 2020, 3:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Results Kitzbuehel hosts Hahnenkamm weekend; Mikaela Shiffrin speeds up; Alpine World Cup TV, live stream info Maya Moore withdraws from Olympic consideration

Alysa Liu begins defense of her national title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, live on NBC Sports on Thursday evening.

The women’s short program headlines the first day of senior competition in Greensboro, N.C.

Action starts with the pairs’ short program at 4:30 p.m. ET for NBC Sports Gold subscribers, with NBCSN broadcast coverage joining in at 5. The women start at 7:30 on Gold, with NBCSN TV coverage starting at 9.

LIVE STREAM: Pairs’ short program — Gold | NBCSN | Skate Order
LIVE STREAM: Women’s short program — Gold | NBCSN | Skate Order

Liu, who last year became the youngest U.S. champion in history at age 13, seeks to become the first repeat women’s champion since Ashley Wagner in 2012 and 2013. She has the ability to land a triple Axel and a quadruple Lutz, jumps no other active U.S. woman has thrown in competition.

Liu is too young for senior international competition, meaning 2018 U.S. champion Bradie Tennell and two-time U.S. bronze medalist Mariah Bell are the favorites to earn the two world championships spots this weekend.

Pairs is harder to predict. The last four years produced four different champions, all of whom are in Greensboro competing for national medals and two world team spots.

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc are defending champions and have the highest total score this season among U.S. pairs.

Key Skate Times
6:08 p.m. — Alexa Scimeca Knierim/Christopher Knierim
6:14 — Haven Denney/Brandon Frazier
6:34 — Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc
6:41 — Tarah Kayne/Danny O’Shea
9:13 — Karen Chen
9:20 — Gracie Gold
9:33 — Bradie Tennell
10:29 — Alysa Liu
10:36 — Mariah Bell

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

NATIONALS PREVIEWS: Nathan Chen | Alysa Liu | Vincent Zhou | Pairs | Dance | TV Schedule

As a reminder, you can watch the events from the 2019-20 figure skating season live and on-demand with the ‘Figure Skating Pass’ on NBC Sports Gold. Go to NBCsports.com/gold/figure-skating to sign up for access to every ISU Grand Prix and championship event, as well as domestic U.S. Figure Skating events throughout the season. NBC Sports Gold gives subscribers an unprecedented level of access on more platforms and devices than ever before.

Kitzbuehel hosts Hahnenkamm weekend; Mikaela Shiffrin speeds up; Alpine World Cup TV, live stream info

By OlympicTalkJan 23, 2020, 11:16 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Results WATCH LIVE: U.S. Figure Skating Championships pairs’, women’s short programs Maya Moore withdraws from Olympic consideration

The world’s most daring Alpine skiers descend the most famous annual race this weekend, while Mikaela Shiffrin tackles her own challenge, live on NBC Sports.

The men’s World Cup stops in Kitzbuehel, Austria, for the Hahnenkamm. The granddaddy is Saturday’s downhill, sandwiched between Friday’s super-G and Sunday’s slalom.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been among the celebrity attendees in the finish area. Lindsey Vonn will be on hand this weekend, inspecting the course.

The Streif downhill track is a two-minute, two-mile test of guts: a 3,000-foot drop at an average 65 miles per hour (and maxing out much faster than that). Crashes are commonplace. A helicopter is at the ready to airlift skiers to the nearest hospital.

“You go into the starting gate, and it’s intimidating,” said American Ryan Cochran-Siegle, who makes his Kitzbuehel downhill debut on Saturday. “You don’t really know how it’s going to go. You think it’s just going to be kind of chaos.”

Cochran-Siegle, whose uncle Bob Cochran was the first American to earn a World Cup podium in the race in 1973, used two words to describe the Streif: fun … and fear.

The only American to win the Hahnenkamm downhill was Daron Rahlves in 2003. The last podium finisher was Bode Miller in 2014. The best U.S. finish the last four years was 10th.

Bryce Bennett took confidence from finishing seventh at a World Cup downhill in Wengen, Switzerland, last Saturday. That’s the best U.S. downhill finish this season outside of the home snow of Beaver Creek, Colo.

“Team morale is good, and it’s been great all season long,” said Steven Nyman, who was fifth in 2015. “We’re looking for those top-tier performances. Bryce’s seventh is a good step forward. We all know we can ski well, and it’s cool as a team we’re pushing toward the top, but we’re not there yet.”

Over in Bansko, Bulgaria, Shiffrin is expected to race downhills Friday and Saturday and a super-G on Sunday. They would mark the slalom ace’s first downhills outside of Lake Louise and Cortina d’Ampezzo, which she’s contested a combined 10 times.

Shiffrin made the podium of her last super-G in St. Moritz and her last downhill in Lake Louise, both in December. She’s coming off surprising results in slaloms and giant slaloms, not having won in her last five starts overall.

Still, Shiffrin leads the World Cup overall standings by a substantial 199 points with a tour-leading four outright victories this season.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Alpine skiing season TV schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Network
Friday 3:30 a.m. Women’s Downhill Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
5:30 a.m. Men’s Super-G NBC Sports Gold
Saturday 3:30 a.m. Women’s Downhill Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
5:30 a.m. Men’s Downhill NBC Sports Gold
9 a.m.* Women’s Downhill NBCSN
Sunday 3:30 a.m. Women’s Super-G Olympic Channel | NBC Sports Gold
4:30 a.m. Men’s Slalom Run 1 NBC Sports Gold
7:30 a.m. Men’s Slalom Run 2 NBC Sports Gold
12:30 p.m.* Women’s Super-G NBCSN
Monday 1 p.m.* Kitzbuehel Highlights NBCSN

*Delayed broadcast