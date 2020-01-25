Russia dominated the European Figure Skating Championships, winning every gold medal and sweeping the medals in the women’s and pairs’ events.
Alena Kostornaia, Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova went gold-silver-bronze, just as they did at the Grand Prix Final in December against the world’s other top female skaters.
The Russian Troika, all 15 or 16 and in their first senior international seasons, each fell in the free skate. No matter, no other skater was within 32 points of them. That’s because of their technical content. Kostornaia landed two triple Axels; Shcherbakova a quadruple Lutz and quad flip and Trusova a quad toe.
They go into March’s world championships favored to give Russia the first medal sweep at that event since the U.S. did it in 1991 with Kristi Yamaguchi, Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan
Earlier, Dmitry Aliev won the men’s title and Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitriy Kozlovskiy topped the pairs’ event.
A stunner happened in ice dance. French Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron lost to a couple other than retired Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir for the first time since December 2014.
Russians Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov overtook them in Saturday’s free dance, winning by .14 of a point.
Papadakis and Cizeron are the Olympic silver medalists and two-time reigning world champions. Sinitsina and Katsalopov, last year’s world silver medalists, ended the French couple’s record streak of five straight European titles. A rematch is on top for worlds in Montreal in March.
It’s the first time one nation swept the men’s, women’s, pairs’ and ice dance titles at Europeans since Russia in 2006.
